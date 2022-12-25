SMU Utah St Basketball Jones

Utah State guard Rylan Jones (15) passes the ball against SMU on Friday in Honolulu. Jones was back in the starting lineup Sunday when the Aggies beat Washington State for third place in the Diamond Head Classic.

 Marco Garcia/Associated Press

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

They would have preferred playing a little later on Christmas Day, but the Aggies are happy with how they finished at the 13th annual Diamond Head Classic.

Utah State finished off its stay in Honolulu, Hawaii, on a good note. The Aggie men’s basketball team took third at the eight-team tournament, beating Washington State Sunday evening, 82-73, in Simplifi Arena.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.