Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, left, and Utah Tech guard Cameron Gooden chase after the ball in the first half Thursday night in the Spectrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

In the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Trailblazers, it went right down to the final minute to decide a winner.

Utah State held a five-point lead with less than 40 seconds to play Thursday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggie men were able to make 5 of 6 free throws in the final 36.8 seconds to secure a 86-81 victory over Utah Tech. The Trailblazers hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

