In the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Trailblazers, it went right down to the final minute to decide a winner.
Utah State held a five-point lead with less than 40 seconds to play Thursday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggie men were able to make 5 of 6 free throws in the final 36.8 seconds to secure a 86-81 victory over Utah Tech. The Trailblazers hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
“I thought Utah Tech played a great game,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They had an excellent game plan. They’re a physical team. They’ve got some good players. They’re well-coached. They were competitive. ... They took the fight to us from the very beginning. Our guys responded.”
Indeed the Trailblazers did. They never backed down and seemed to answer every big shot the Aggies made. There were 24 lead changes and the game was tied nine times.
The Aggies (6-0) used a 8-0 run midway through the second half to get in front for good. RJ Eytle-Rock, Max Shulga and Steven Ashworth scored during the surge to give the hosts a 58-52 lead with 9:35 minutes to play. It was the biggest lead either team had at that point.
The Trailblazers (3-5) got back within three a minute later. USU responded with a 7-0 surge as Taylor Funk, Dan Akin and Shulga scored to give the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 67-57, with 6:43 left in the game.
“Our guys lost some heartbreakers last year and understand it is hard to win,” Odom said. “It is really, really, really, really, really hard. Utah Tech, to their credit, was down to play. It was good to see their team play well, but I’m glad the Aggies won.”
Utah Tech did not roll over. The Trailblazers got within five on several occasions, and forced USU to make plays to win. Akin came up big down the stretch with seven of his 15 points in the final four minutes of the contest.
“Dan is a great athlete and willing to put his body on the line,” Odom said. “Dan is winning player for us. He rebounds the ball, is making his free throws and has a defensive ability that we didn’t have last year. He gives us a different look, and we are lucky to have him.”
Ashworth agreed with his coach: “Dan is huge for us. He seems to always be open. It makes it fun. We found him and that also opened up some corner threes.”
Joining Ashworth and Akin in double-figure scoring was Funk (10) and Shulga (10). Shulga also had a career-high 10 assists to record his second double-double of the season and keep a streak alive of an Aggie getting a double-double in every game this season. Funk grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and tied his career-best mark with seven assists.
“Taylor and Steven made a ton of big shots throughout the game,” Odom said. “... The cool thing about our team is we have a lot of different options. We have good shooters and drivers. It’s not all about two guys. We know that both Taylor and Steven are vital to this team.”
Three Trailblazers reached double digits in the scoring department, all with career highs. Cameron Gooden led the way with a game-high 29. He was joined by Dancell Leter (17) and Noa Gonsalves (15). Tanner Christensen hauled in eight rebounds.
Playing a feisty opponent kept the crowd in the game. The Aggies enjoyed taking on a team with fight.
“This is why we play college basketball is to play games like this with an electric atmosphere and a great Spectrum crowd and a close game,” said Ashworth, who finished with a team-best 27 points on 9 of 14 shooting, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. “Games like this will prepare us for conference. ... Every game writes a different story, and we have to be ready to adapt to whatever the game is.”
The Aggies came into the game leading the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.8 percent. They had not played a game in eight days and the first 10 minutes were a bit of an adventure. USU shot 6 of 17 from long range in the first half, but seemed to find a better rhythm as the game progressed and made 7 of 14 from long range in the second half.
“At halftime we talked about getting the rust off and being ready to roll,” Ashworth said. “In a way, that’s inexcusable. We need to be more mentally tough and more physically ready.”
While shots weren’t dropping early for the Aggies, they also suffered a blow when point guard Rylan Jones went down less than four minutes into the game. He took a blow to the face and seemed to be out of it as he laid on the court for some time. When he did leave the court, he had help and immediately left to be observed and never returned to the bench.
“Rylan’s injury early in the game changed the rotations in the game a bit and it’s unfortunate for him to go down on that play, especially early in the game,” Odom said. “Then we were in foul trouble, so we had to work through that. There was a bit of adversity throughout. Sean’s (Bairstow) got three (fouls), Zee’s (Hamoda) got three, then all of a sudden, Steven’s got three and then he gets four and we have to take him out for a bit. Once again, the guys stepped up.
“There was a lineup out there with no Steven and no Rylan that basically we haven’t played all year to this point. The last time we played it was in the scrimmages. That lineup did a nice job of keeping them in front. They got a couple of buckets there from us missing switches, but I thought that lineup did a good job.”
USU had seven turnovers in the first half and finished with 12.
“Some of the turnovers were tough for us early but to finish with 12 against that aggressive defense (is good),” Odom said. “That’s a pretty good outing with 24 assists.”
“We share the ball really, really well and trust guys to hit shots,” Ashworth said. “... We need to get better on the defensive end so we can push those, five-, six-, seven-point leads to double digits and beyond.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies shot a season-high 54.5 percent from the field. … For the first time this season the Aggies did not win the battle of the boards as the Trailblazers outrebound them, 30-29. … This was the fifth straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 49-19.
WINNINGEST COACH IN UTAH
The visiting coach Thursday night was no stranger to the Spectrum.
Jon Judkins was an Aggie from 1986-88, helping Utah State get to the NCAA Tournament in 1988 after USU won the PCAA title and an automatic berth. Judkins played one season at Dixie State when it was a junior college before transferring to USU, where he became just the second Aggie to post a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Pacific on March 3, 1988. No one has accomplished the feat of a triple-double since.
A native of Salt Lake City, Judkins graduated from USU with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1988
Judkins became the first men’s coach in Utah collegiate basketball history to reach the 500-win plateau when his Trailblazers defeated Hawaii Hilo (81-72) back on Jan. 28, 2017. He then reached the pinnacle of any coach last season when he became the all-time winningest college coach in state history with career win No. 583 in what is now called Utah Tech's 114-49 triumph over SAGU-American Indian College last December.
“He (Judkins) has been very gracious since I took the job here,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We have a ton of mutual friends. I’m really impressed with his coaching and he has won a ton of games, 500 and 90-something games. That’s a lot.”
The Trailblazer coach came to Logan with a career record of 593-296. He was the coach at Snow College from 1992-2005, where he guided the Badgers to a record of 284-128 while there. In 2005, he took over at Utah Tech and has been there ever since, guiding the Trailblazers to a 309-169 record.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will travel to the Bay area for a Sunday evening game against San Francisco. The game will be played on a neutral court at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. The Dons (7-1) and Aggies will tip at 6:30 p.m.
