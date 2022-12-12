Utah State basketball follow up

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Utah Tech earlier this month.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Utah State just keeps finding ways to win.

Once again the Aggie men’s basketball team was limited from the 3-point line, but that didn’t stop USU from staying undefeated over the weekend. Utah State rallied from a 13-point first half deficit to beat Loyola Marymount early Sunday morning in Las Vegas, 79-67.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

