Utah State just keeps finding ways to win.
Once again the Aggie men’s basketball team was limited from the 3-point line, but that didn’t stop USU from staying undefeated over the weekend. Utah State rallied from a 13-point first half deficit to beat Loyola Marymount early Sunday morning in Las Vegas, 79-67.
“Every game takes its own story,” said Aggie guard Steven Ashworth, who finished with 16 points and four assists. “That’s what makes basketball so fun. It’s not going to be the same story every single night.”
The Aggies took care of the ball with a season-low seven turnovers and were aggressive going to the basket. USU was rewarded with 31 free throws and made 25 (80.6 percent). Both of those were season highs. The Aggies were 13 of 16 from the foul in the first half and 12 of 15 in the second half.
“Getting fouled is key, and I think our guys are pretty good at drawing fouls and getting to the line,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We got in the bonus quickly in both halves. ... We pointed out to the guys to drive it in and be strong with the ball.”
The late game in Las Vegas was part of a tripleheader that was held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Southern Utah beat Cal State Fullerton, 67-60, in the first game, and BYU held on to beat then No. 21 Creighton, 83-80.
The Aggies (8-0) and Lions (8-4) didn’t tip off until after 11 p.m. MT. The game finished after 1 a.m. Sunday morning in Utah and after midnight in Las Vegas.
Loyola Marymount guard Cam Shelton was nearly unstoppable in the first half. He certainly helped the Lions build a 32-19 advantage with 6:21 left in the first half. Shelton had back-to-back 3-pointers during a 18-4 run by Loyola Marymount to gain its biggest lead.
In the first half, Shelton had 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting, including 2 of 2 from long range and 5 of 7 from the foul line. He played 19 minutes.
“Shelton had a great half and was really carrying them,” Odom said. “He was getting to the basket too easily. ... Shelton was doing what he does, getting to his right hand. He made the exact plays were talked about going into the game. We just had to fix it. Our leaders did a great job of not giving in and it gradually turned.”
The second half was a different story. Shelton was 0 of 7 from the field, including two misses from long range. He was held to just two points in the second half, both coming from the foul line. Shelton didn’t score until there was 2:37 left in the game.
“It was definitely an emphasis after the first half he (Shelton) put up on us,” Ashworth said. “He made some great plays. He was hard to guard and played a great first half. We did a much better job of guarding him as a team. Our team defense was a little bit more connected.”
Obviously the defense on Shelton was a big part of the Aggies getting their eighth straight win. But defense in general was turned into offense and it began before the second half.
After trailing by 13, USU rallied. Odom had called a timeout before the Aggie surge.
“None of us were happy; we weren’t playing our style of basketball,” Odom said.
Ashworth got fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to start a surge where the Aggies would outscore the Lions, 13-1, during a three-and-a-half minute stretch. Four different Aggies scored, and Ashworth pulled USU within 33-32 with a pair of free throws.
“It’s hard to get into a flow on offense when you are not getting stops on defense,” Ashworth said. “We flow better when we get stops. ... We flipped a switch after that timeout. Hopefully in the future we don’t have to take that timeout.”
Loyola Marymount would take a 39-36 lead into halftime.
After making just one 3-pointer in the first half, the Aggies made three in the first four minutes of the second half. Ashworth drilled a pair, and Max Shulga made one. The second trey by Ashworth triggered a game-changing 14-2 run. Six different Aggies scored, capped by a bucket from Zee Hamoda to give USU a 58-50 lead with 11:46 to play.
“The coaching staff and us as players were talking at halftime about different ways we could get guys open looks,” Ashworth said. “A lot of was reading our close outs and attacking down the lane. Sean (Bairstow) and Max (Shulga) did a good job of that, and I had a few opportunities myself.”
Two minutes later the Aggies were scoring nine unanswered points to build their largest lead of the game, 67-54, with 6:07 left in the contest. Four USU players scored.
Loyola Marymount would get within eight, but no closer the rest of the way.
Shulga led the Aggies with 18 points, while Bairstow and Dan Akin added 14 points each. Bairstow filled up the stat sheet, matching his career mark in rebounds with seven and dishing out a career-high six assists. He also came up with a steal and blocked a shot in a season-high 34 minutes of action.
Odom praised Bairstow, along with others. On Monday, Bairstow was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
Taylor Funk struggled from the field, but led the team in rebounds with a game-best 10. Trevin Dorius also drew praise from the head coach after playing a season-high 19 minutes, scoring seven points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out an assist and blocking a shot.
TIP-INS
Utah State picked up four votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/Coaches Poll. In the AP poll, four Mountain West teams are getting votes as San Diego State dropped out of the Top 25. UNLV led the way at No. 31 with 27 votes, followed by San Diego State at No. 36 with 14 votes, New Mexico tied for 38th with Utah with 12 votes and USU at No. 42. ... The Aggies won the battle of the boards against the Lions, 36-29. … This was the seventh straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 18-13. … USU made a season-low four 3-pointers on a season-low 13 attempts. … At 8-0, the Aggies are now tied alongside the 1961-62 squad for the third-best start in program history and trail only the 9-0 mark set by USU in 1917-18 and 1938-39. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Lions, 8-0.
NATIONAL STATISTICAL RANKINGS
Utah State leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.7 percent and is fifth in assists per game at 19.4. The Aggies are seventh nationally in both points per game (86.0) and defensive rebounds per game (30.0), while ranking eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.60) and ninth in 3-pointers per game (10.8).
Ashworth is fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.22), fourth in 3-point percentage (54.4 percent) and fifth in 3-pointers per game (3.88), while forward Dan Akin is eighth in field goal percentage (70.2 percent).
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home for two games before heading to Hawaii for a Christmas tournament. Utah State hosts Division II Westminster on Thursday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff with the Griffins (1-8) will be at 7 p.m. This will be an exhibition game for Westminster, who has also played exhibition games against Utah (93-58) and BYU (100-70) this year, losing both.
