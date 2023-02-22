Some well deserved rest is in order for the men’s basketball team.
The Aggies took Wednesday off and are planning to do the same on Thursday. For the first time since the beginning of the year, Utah State has a week with just one game.
With the Mountain West Conference having an odd number of basketball members, one team gets a bye each time games are played. USU had one at the very beginning of league play and now this weekend.
“We need the time off,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Tuesday night during a radio interview. “We haven’t been off since Hawaii. Think about it, that’s a long time. Every week prepping for a game, practice, weights and all that. I told the guys before the game regardless of the result, you have two days off to recharge and get ready for the stretch run and the conference tournament.”
The “game” was at Wyoming Tuesday night. The Aggies led for most of the game but had some lulls also. USU made sure the days off would be enjoyed. The Aggies picked up another road and MW win, beating the Cowboys, 65-55, at Arena Auditorium.
Then the real adventure began getting home on the team’s charter flight. The arrived back in Cache Valley early Wednesday morning.
While there were some worrisome moments for the Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MW), they did what needed to be done to secure their third straight victory heading into a brief break.
“It’s hard to win on the road, really hard,” Odom said in a radio interview. “This is a good basketball team that we just played. They have had some really tough losses here in this building, some tight games with San Diego State and Colorado State.”
The Cowboys (8-19, 3-12) took their first lead of the game early in the second half after the game had been tied at halftime, 33-33. Wyoming stayed in front for about two minutes.
Then Steven Ashworth took over. The guard drilled his only 3-pointer of the game to knot-up the score at 40-40 with 14:32 to play. Ashworth was then fouled attempting a trey and made all three free throws. The junior was fouled again and made two free throws to complete an 8-0 run, giving USU a 45-40 lead. The Aggies would stay in front the rest of the way.
“Our guys had to respond, and I thought our guys did a nice job throughout the second half,” Odom said on the radio. “... Obviously Steven (Ashworth) making his free throws and Max (Shulga) making some key plays when we needed them (helped).”
Taylor Funk, Zee Hamoda and Dan Akin scored during a rough stretch for both teams as the Aggies scored six unanswered during a more than three minute stretch, giving USU a 53-45 lead with 4:34 to play.
Wyoming would go more than four-and-a-half minutes without scoring.
USU made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 52 seconds to seal the win.
Ashworth led the Aggies with 19 points, scoring 17 in the second half. He also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. However, he did have his free throw shooting streak end at 42 — a Mountain West record for consecutive free throws. Ashworth made his first five foul shots Tuesday night, then missed on a and-one opportunity. Ashworth, who was 10 of 12 for the game, last missed a foul shot back on Jan. 10, against this same Wyoming team.
Joining Ashworth in double-figure scoring was Shulga (11) and Akin (11), who also had six rebounds. Taylor Funk just missed double digits with nine points and came up with three steals. All eight Aggies that played scored.
The Cowboys, who were without their head coach Jeff Linder who was in Colorado with his ill father, were led by Xavier Dusell with a game and season-high 21 points. Hunter Maldonado added 11 points, a game-best nine rebounds and dished out a game-high five assists.
USU got off to a great start Tuesday night, jumping out to a 15-5 lead four minutes into the contest when Akin through down a lob from Sean Bairstow. The Aggies largest lead came with 10:58 left in the opening half, 24-12, after a 7-0 run.
The Cowboys got back into the game with a 10-0 run. USU did not score a field goal over the last five minutes of the first half and went 1 of 4 from the foul line.
Still, the Aggies put it back together in the second half to get the win and secure a first-round bye in the upcoming MW Tournament. The top five teams in the league standings get a bye to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
TIP-INS
The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 21st time this season, 37-36, and are 19-2 in those games. … USU had seven steals, which ties for the second most in a game this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 16-11, and are now 17-3 in when doing that. … USU finished with 11 assists and improved to 21-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Wyoming had six. … The 2022-23 Aggie team passed the 2018-19 team (274) for most 3-pointers in a season and now have 279, which ranks second. … Steven Ashworth has reached double figures in scoring 24 times this season. … Dan Akin has scored in double figures 21 times this year. … Max Shulga has scored in double digits 19 times this season. … The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Cowboys, 52-35, but have won 8 of the last 10 meetings.
DUNK COUNT
Team leader Dan Akin had the lone dunk of the first half, slamming down a lob pass from Max Shulga. That would be the lone dunk of the game by the Aggies.
Season leaders are: Akin 38, Trevin Dorius 26, Sean Bairstow 15, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies get their second bye of the season and won’t play again until next Wednesday when they travel to Las Vegas to face UNLV. The Rebels (16-11, 5-10) don’t play until Friday against Air Force. UNLV has dropped three straight and lost to USU in Logan on Jan. 17, 75-71.
