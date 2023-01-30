While the Aggies did something offensively no other team has been able to do in the Save Mart Center this season, the defensive play also helped the Utah State men’s basketball team pick up an important road win Saturday evening.
The Aggies beat Fresno State in Mountain West Conference play, 70-53, in front of an announced crowd of 6,817. The 70 points were the most the Bulldogs have given up at home this year and the fourth most overall on the season. Fresno State (7-13, 3-6 MW) entered the contest leading the league in defensive scoring in conference games at 64.63 per game.
Utah State (17-5, 6-3) played some stingy defense of its own Saturday. The 53 points scored by the Bulldogs were their second lowest offensive output at home this season.
“We were pretty simple with the game plan in this one,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “I thought our guys did a great job. We switched quite a bit and when Trevin (Dorius) was in there, we weren’t switching. Our guys really did a great job. They (Bulldogs) isolated us a few times on post ups and our guards did a really good job of fighting in there. We have some good clips to highlight as we go forward in the season.”
The 53 points allowed by the Aggies were the fewest they have given up in a game this season, edging the 54 Fresno State scored in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on New Year’s Eve. USU came into the game allowing an average of 71.8 on the year and 72.4 in MW games. So, it was a big improvement defensively for the Aggies.
“We’ve been talking a lot about our defense recently,” Odom said. “Obviously, our offense has been pretty good. Our defense was pretty good a couple of weeks ago and then took a little bit of a hit. We need to make sure that were guarding at a really high level as we go deeper into the season.”
USU came into Saturday’s game averaging 80.3 points a game. While the Aggies were shy of their average, they were in control for a good part of the game. They held the lead for nearly 35 minutes and were up double digits for a majority of the second half.
“It’s hard to get 70 points in this building, especially at the pace where they are pressing us,” Odom said. “That slows the game down a bit. I thought our guys did a nice job of really trusting one another and playing a really balanced game. … For us to come in here and get a W is very satisfying.”
Trailing 19-16 with 7:46 left in the first half, USU forward Dan Akin took over. He scored six straight points to spark a 13-3 surge. RJ Eytle-Rock drilled a 3-pointer to give the Aggies a 29-22 lead. USU took a 34-28 lead into halftime.
“Coming off the last game ( a 85-75 loss at San Diego State on Wednesday), we knew we had to have better starts to each half,” Akin said. “That was the big emphasis the last couple of days.”
USU scored the first five points of the second half. Fresno State would get no closer than eight the rest of the way.
Akin, who had a monster game once again off the bench with a season-high 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, personally scored six straight points for USU on three different occasions. He also hit his first-ever 3-pointer, which gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 67-46, with 3:24 to play.
“The ball was just finding my hands,” Akin said. “Shout out to my teammates for finding me in good spots to finish. I just knew I had to be aggressive.”
And what about the 3-pointer?
“I was obviously feeling good and the time (shot clock) was about up, so I thought I might as well get one up,” Akin said with a laugh. “So, yeah, I took it.”
“There is no question Dan was tremendous today,” Odom said. “... Dan was fabulous today and he has been that way. He has been playing great for us. We certainly need him to do that. He is tough to guard. He runs the floor and rebounds.”
Steven Ashworth joined Akin in double-digit scoring with 14 points. Taylor Funk and Sean Bairstow each had nine points. Bairstow tied his career mark with eight rebounds, while Ashworth had six boards and a game-high six assists.
Jemarl Baker Jr. and Isaih Moore led the Bulldogs with 11 points each. Moore also led the team in rebounding with eight.
“This was an important game not only for us, but for Fresno State,” Odom said. “Every home game is like gold, and every road game is really tough ... This was a great win for us. I’m really proud of our guys. It was a great performance all around, certainly there were spots within the game where we did some things we would like to have back. To come into this arena against this opponent and be able to defend the way we did and also score.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 16th time this season, 41-24, and are 14-2 in those games. … USU is now 13-2 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts for the 16th time this season, 30-24, and are 3-3 in those game. … USU finished with 14 assists and improved to 16-0 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Fresno State had eight. … The Aggies shot a season-high 90 percent from the free throw line (18 of 20). … For just the second time this season the Aggies had only two players reach double figures in scoring and are 1-1 in those games. … Steven Ashworth reached double digits in scoring for the 18th time this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 43-26.
DUNK COUNT
The dunk leader added to his lead with four Saturday. Dan Akin slammed down a pass from Steven Ashworth and rebounded a miss by Ashworth by throwing it down in the first half. In the second half, Akin took a pass from Funk and jammed it, and then RJ Eytle-Rock grabbed an offensive board and fed the dunk master. Sean Bairstow also had a dunk in the second half off a pass from Max Shulga.
Season leaders are: Akin 29, Trevin Dorius 15, Bairstow 12, Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home to host New Mexico on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It will be the lone meeting this season with the Lobos (19-3, 6-3). New Mexico escaped an upset bid by Air Force Friday night in Albuquerque, rallying for a 81-73 win, but fell out of the Top 25 on Monday.
