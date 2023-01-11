Being able to bounce back after their worst loss was not a big surprise for Aggie head coach Ryan Odom.
Knowing his athletes, the Utah State men’s basketball coach expected them to respond from their worst outing of the season. The Aggies did just that late Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Utah State led for more than 39 minutes of the game against Mountain West Conference foe Wyoming. The Aggies rolled to a 83-63 win over the injury-plagued Cowboys.
“The key to the game for us was our response after Boise State and practice and film sessions and the shootarounds,” Odom said. “Us just looking in the mirror and being honest with ourselves about how we played in that particular game and turning that around into an answer for this particular game. One of our core values is humility. We talked about that and not thinking less of ourselves because we did lose that game by such a wide margin. It just didn’t feel right. But at the same time, thinking of ourselves a little bit less and making sure that we’re thinking of others more. ‘How can I help my teammate?’ as opposed to ‘It’s not going well for me’ and then that snowballs into something else.”
The Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MW) were certainly sharing the ball against the Cowboys (5-11, 0-4). Of the 31 field goals for USU, 21 came with an assist. Five different Aggies had at least two dimes in the win.
“Certainly areas we can improve upon, but 21 assists and eight turnovers is certainly a good sign for us,” Odom said.
Following the blowout loss at Boise State on Saturday, USU came back to Logan and went to work. There was no moping around.
“I think it’s just trusting what we do,” said Aggie forward Taylor Funk, who matched his season high Tuesday night with a game-high 22 points. “The big words for us are ‘champions always answer.’ It’s real easy to come into a practice after a loss like that and have your heads down. But that’s not this group whatsoever. We come in with the same energy as if we just won by 20. It’s kind of hard to imagine that but it’s the truth for sure.”
USU built a 10-point lead less than seven minutes into the game. Wyoming got back within five, but no closer. The Aggies took a 40-26 lead into halftime as Funk nearly had half of the points with 18 over the first 20 minutes.
“They (Cowboys) want to limit assists and limit 3-point attempts and we kind of made them pay a little for that,” Funk said. “Although we did make a good amount of threes, we hammered them in the paint.”
Yes, the Aggies did on both accounts. USU made 8 of 18 from long range (44.4 percent) and finished with 46 points in the paint to Wyoming’s 34. The 44.4 percent was a bit better than the Aggies season average of 42.8 going into the game, which was tops in the nation.
That 3-point shooting came with Steven Ashworth missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. Ashworth entered Tuesday’s game as the national leader at 52.7 percent from 3-point land and sixth in the country with an average of 3.63 3-pointers a game.
“He (Ashworth) understands it’s not about him, it’s about us winning,” Odom said. “When teams guard him the way they have, it can open up lanes for everybody else. We’ve got to be able to take advantage of that.”
While Ashworth struggled some and was definitely a focus of the Cowboy defense, he distributed the ball well with a game-best seven assists and also grabbed six rebounds. Max Shulga had six assists.
After getting outrebounded by 12 against the Broncos, the Aggies won the battle of the boards Tuesday by nine. USU forward Dan Akin matched his season high with 15 rebounds and also netted 16 points for his fifth double-double of the season.
“Last game we didn’t do that good of a job on the defensive glass,” Akin said. “That was a point of emphasis for us the last couple of days to reinforce that. Just rebound, rebound, rebound.”
Seven different Aggies had multiple rebounds in the game.
Joining Funk and Akin in double-digit scoring was Shulga and Sean Bairstow with 14 points each. Bairstow had three dunks, as did Akin.
All-Mountain West guard Hunder Maldonado finished with 20 points for the Cowboys, but only had six at halftime. Bairstow and Akin were mainly in charge of defending him. Maldonado normally fills up a state sheet, but had just two rebounds, two assists and a steal, while turning the ball over four times. He played 39 minutes.
“We knew to lock in to key guys,” Akin said. “Me and Sean (Bairstow) did a good job on Maldonado and then other guys tried to get them off their shots and their tendencies and whatnot. He’s 6-7 and posts up a lot. It’s a pretty good matchup for me. Obviously, I can stay in front of him and I can hold my own in the post. So it’s a pretty good matchup.”
While Maldonado heated up some in the second half, so did the Aggies. USU built its largest lead, 75-50, with 4:51 to play.
TIP-INS
The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 13th time this season, 43-34, and improved to 12-1 in those games. ... The USU bench outscored its counterparts, 23-4, for the 14th time this season and improved to 13-1 in those games. … The Aggies have had at least four players score in double figures in 13 games this season. … Dan Akin recorded his fifth double-double of the season and leads the nation in double-doubles for players coming off the bench. He was also the “Custard Man” Tuesday night as he scored the 75th point on a dunk to give fans a free frozen custard at Culiver’s. … The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Cowboys, 52-34.
DUNK COUNT
With six dunks Tuesday night, the Aggies are up to 54 on the season. Dan Akin leads the team with 21. Trevin Dorius and Sean Bairstow have also reached double figures with 12 and 10, respectively. The rest of the Aggies with dunks are as follows: Taylor Funk 7, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are on the road for a rare Friday night game in Reno, Nevada. Utah State takes on the Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1) at 9 p.m. Nevada lost at No. 23 San Diego State Tuesday night, 74-65.
