As Utah State forward Taylor Funk explained after Monday’s home win against Santa Clara, the Aggies are on a “mission” this season.
And it doesn’t matter where they are playing. Funk was responding to a question about the first road trip of the 2022-23 season that was coming up. He insisted the Aggies would be taking every opponent serious, whether it be in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, on the road or at a neutral site.
“We are confident, this is a mature team,” Funk said. “I don’t think it’s going to change how we play whether we are home or away.”
The Aggies (3-0) will get their first road test Thursday when they try and keep their perfect record intact at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. Utah State will face another West Coast Conference team in San Diego. The Toreros (3-0) are also undefeated on the young season. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
“This is our first road test of the season and the guys are excited to get out on the road together,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said just before the team left for southern California Wednesday afternoon. “... We are facing a team that is 3-0 and off to a good start with a new coach, who is obviously not new to coaching in coach (Steve) Lavin.”
There was a scary moment at the end of Monday’s 96-74 win against Santa Clara. Aggie guard Steven Ashworth, who has been coming off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 18.3 points a game, had to be helped from the court and was in obvious pain and distraught. He was seen after the game using crutches.
Ashworth twisted his right ankle. However, the junior co-captain practiced Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to play.
“He (Ashworth) is good,” Odom said. “Initially, it was really scary. ... The expectation is he will be fine to play. It’s tough. Injuries are part of the game and things happen. It is scary to have anybody injured.”
Having Ashworth is certainly good news for the Aggies. They may need him to play more minutes Thursday as several of his teammates are dealing with a stomach virus.
USU will need all of their guards against San Diego. The Toreros have four players averaging double figures, and they are all guards.
“We need our defense to travel with us,” Odom said. “Our defense has been pretty good so far to start the year. We have improved from last year. ... We need to be good there because that sets the tone. You are not always going to make shots.
“... Their (Toreros) guards play the game well together. We are going to have to do a good job of guarding their guys that can shoot. They will play their five man out on the perimeter.”
Lavin picked up a bunch of transfers for his first year at the helm. All five starters are transfers and three of the top four reserves have also played at another school.
“They have a veteran team with some transfers,” Odom said of the Toreros. “They have some good players, one from Stanford and one from Oregon and one from Weber State that we played against last year. It’s going to be a tough test for us.”
The Toreros are led by former Weber State guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara. The former Wildcat missed the last game because of an illness, but is expected to play. He averages 19.5 points and 5.0 assists a game.”
Joining Jawara in double-digit scoring is Jase Townsend (16.0), Marcellus Earlington (15.7) and Eric Williams, Jr., (15.3). Townsend came from Denver, Earlington from St. John’s and Williams from Oregon.
“They have five guys that can all dribble, pass and shoot,” Odom said. “It makes it tough on the defense. They all can play.”
The other starter has been forward Jaiden DeLaire, who was previously at Stanford. DeLaire scores 8.0 points an outing and grabs 7.7 rebounds. Williams leads the Toreros on the boards with 11.0 a game, while Earlington hauls in 7.3.
Townsend, Williams and DeLaire have started all three games to begin the season. San Diego is coming off a 84-74 home win against NJIT where four Toreros reached double figures. Only six players scored in the game.
USU has had four players reach double figures in the last two games. In fact, a different Aggie has led the team in scoring in each of the first three games.
Funk is averaging a double-double for USU with 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds an outing. Sean Bairstow joins Ashworth and Funk in averaging double figures with 10.7 ppg. Max Shulga and Dan Akin are flirting with double figures at 9.7 ppg. Rylan Jones leads USU in assists with 5.7 per game, while Ashworth is dishing out 5.0 dimes a contest.
“I think our defense is further ahead than it was last year,” Odom said. “Offensively, we have learned how to play with our bigs in Trevin (Dorius) and Szymon (Zapala). Dan (Akin) provides a new twist. Our transition offense has proven to be pretty good so far. Where we are right now is not where we want to be later in the season. It’s a process of building and growing the team.”
Odom said Wednesday that guard Mason Falslev and center Isaac Johnson are planning on redshirting this season after long discussions. That could always change if something happens to any veteran players.
“They will still practice and dress out,” Odom said. “It makes sense to save Isaac’s year, to save Mason’s year so that they can really focus on their career’s here at Utah State. They are extremely valuable pieces to the future of this program.”
