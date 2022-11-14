Editor’s note: A longer version of this story can be found online at hjnews.com a little bit later on.
A 3-point barrage in the first half was more than enough to keep the Aggies undefeated.
Utah State hit eight long-range shots in the opening 20 minutes and cruised to a 96-74 victory against Santa Clara Monday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in a non-conference men’s basketball game in front of an announced crowd of 6,549.
The Aggies (3-0) also got a huge first half from Taylor Funk. The graduate forward had 19 of his game-best 22 points in the first half.
In a battle of unbeaten teams early in the season, it was all Aggies in the second half. The Broncos (2-1) just could never get within single digits after falling behind by double figures.
Joining Funk in double-digit scoring for the Aggies were Steven Ashworth (18), Dan Akin (13) and Trevin Dorius (11). Sean Bairstow and Rylan Jones each added nine points.
The Broncos were led by Parker Braun with 14 points. Brandin Podziemski chipped in 12 and Carlos Marshall Jr. added 10.
Funk scored the first bucket of the game with a drive to the hoop and a finger roll. It was a sign of what was to come.
However, first there were six lead changes and two ties over the first nine minutes of the game. The Broncos used a 5-0 surge to take their first lead, but it was short lived.
Max Shulga hit a pull-up jumper to spark a 9-0 USU run. Funk had a steal for a dunk and threw another one down on a fastbreak off a pass from Jones. Jones then capped the first of many 3-point barrages by the hosts with a trey off a pass from Shulga to give the Aggies an 11-5 lead 3:30 into the contest.
The Broncos scored seven consecutive points to get back in front. Marshall knocked down a jumper to give Santa Clara a 15-13 lead at the 14:21 mark of the first half.
The final lead change came with a 3-point flurry. Jones hit back-to-back shots from long range on passes from Akin and Zee Hamoda. The Aggies took a 22-17 lead with 10:32 left in the opening half.
The advantage quickly reached double figures when Funk hit a deep trey, and Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Jones to make it 33-23. Funk and Ashworth would tickle the twine from beyond the arc minutes later as the crowd turned up the decibel level.
Funk came up with his fourth steal of the first 20 minutes and slammed down his third dunk to raise the roof in the Spectrum. Funk capped the first-half scoring with a rebound bucket, and the Aggies took a 50-36 lead into the break.
USU made eight 3-pointers in the first half and came up with eight steals. The Aggies had just five turnovers, while the Broncos had nine.
Funk started the second half with a deep 3-pointer, and several minutes later the Broncos were using their third timeout of the game.
The students were a bit slow, but did break out the “Up by 20-1” chant after Dorius threw down his second dunk during a 7-0 surge. Jones found the Aggie big man for both dunks, including a crowd-pleasing alley-oop. USU took a 65-44 lead with 15 minutes to play.
The lead ballooned to 92-65 with 4:51 left in the game. Ashworth scored five straight points to give the hosts their largest advantage.
There was a moment near the end when Ashworth had to be helped off the court to gasps from the crowd. His status at press time was unknown.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with an KenPom ranking of 58, while Santa Clara came in at 105. … The Aggies have the third-oldest roster in the nation with an average age of 21.8. … Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek was going for his 100th win as head coach with Santa Clara, but will have to go for it another night. This will be the third head team Sendek has accomplished the feat at (191 with NC State, 159 with Arizona State).. ... Former Aggie greats Kris Clark and Jaycee Carroll were at the game. … USU recorded nine dunks in the game. …Funk has made the bucket to get the Aggies over 75 points in the first two games for free frozen custard at Culver’s, but it was Sean Bairstow that came through for fans Monday night. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 7-3.
GAME BALL
Funk earned this in the first half. The graduate transfer had 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. The forward made 9 of 16 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Funk also grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out three assists and came up with five steals in 27 minutes of action.
AROUND THE WORLD
The Aggies have players from six different countries, including the United States (Steven Ashworth, Landon Brenchley, Trevin Dorius, Conner Gillis, Mason Falslev, Taylor Funk, Isaac Johnson, Rylan Jones and Connor Odom), Australia (Sean Bairstow), Bahrain (Zee Hamoda), Poland (Szymon Zapala), Ukraine (Max Shulga) and England (RJ Eytle-Rock and Dan Aikin).
UP NEXT
The Aggies head out on the road for the first time, traveling to southern California to face another team from the WCC. They take on San Diego (3-0) on Thursday at 8 p.m. The Toreros, who have five home games to start the 2022-23 season, beat NJIT on Sunday, 74-64.
