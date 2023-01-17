It was close throughout Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, and the Aggies took a big step forward in finishing.
Utah State made plays when it needed to in order to once again bounce back from a road loss in Mountain West Conference play. The Aggies held off UNLV in front of 7,611 fans for a 75-71 victory.
“In previous circumstances, we didn’t navigate it (chaotic play), as recently as the last game,” said USU guard Steven Ashworth, who finished with 14 points and matched his career high with nine assists. “We watched film and had the hard talks. We learned from the last game.”
Both teams came into the game off disappointing losses. In fact, the Rebels (12-6, 1-5 MW) seem to be snakebit in league play. That is just fine with the Aggies (15-4, 4-2), who have been able to defend their homecourt so far in MW competition.
“It was a great game; a great basketball game in general,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Obviously, UNLV is a really good basketball team. Very well coached. They play extremely aggressive on defense.”
There were four lead changes in the last four minutes of the game. The Aggies took the lead for good when Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer from straight on as the shot clock was about to expire. Taylor Funk got him the ball for the assist as USU took a 71-69 lead with 1:08 to play.
“I knew we were down by one when I hit that 3-pointer,” Ashworth said. “They (Rebels) got mixed up on a switch and I was able to fade to the top of the key. I knew it was good and let it go.”
Aggie forward Dan Akin stood his ground on defense on the ensuing possession and drew a charge. It was the third charge the Aggies earned in the game.
“Massive charge by Dan,” Ashworth said. “Dan played great defense.”
Ashworth got trapped under the basket with the shot clock winding down and called a timeout with 24.7 seconds to play and just two ticks on the shot clock. Out of the timeout, Max Shulga inbounded the ball to an open Sean Bairstow, who was the third option on the play. Bairstow drained the jumper, giving the hosts a four-point lead.
“Sean made a great bucket; coach has a great play that we executed well,” Ashworth said. “Option one wasn’t there, option two wasn’t there, so we knew option three would be there, and Sean hit a big time shot.”
UNLV made two free throws to get back within two with 16 seconds to play.
USU was able to run nearly eight seconds before drawing a foul. Shulga went to the line and made both free throws in between a timeout by the Rebels to basically seal the win with 8.7 seconds left and give the fans “ice cream” that they had chanted for.
“There’s a ton of plays in that game where the Aggies had to answer,” Odom said. “UNLV gave us every ounce of effort. They tried to win. They were playing to win that game.”
UNLV has now lost three in a row, five of its last six.
Funk led the Aggies with 20 points – all coming in the first half. He was joined by Ashworth and Trevin Dorius (10 points) in double-figure scoring. Akin added nine points and grabbed a game-best nine rebounds off the bench. Bairstow and Shulga each added nine points.
“Sean made some big baskets, and we got just enough stops to hold them off at the end,” Odom said.
The Aggies played without Rylan Jones (injury) and Zee Hamoda (illness) Tuesday night. The return of Jones is unknown, while Odom expects Hamoda to be back for the next game.
The Rebels were led by freshman Keyshawn Hall off the bench with 19 points, nearly matching his output on the season. He had played in just five games this season, averaging 4.4 points. Hall was joined in double-digit scoring by Jordan McCabe (17) and Keshon Gilbert (14).
UNLV’s leading scorer coming in was EJ Harkless at 17.3 points a game, but was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with two.
“We caught a break with Harkless not being able to score as much,” Odom said.
The Aggies were able to overcome a season-high 21 turnovers.
“We had way too many turnovers,” Ashworth said. “In the second half, just uncharacteristic ones.”
After trading baskets over the first two minutes, the Aggies went on a 10-0 run. It was mostly fueled by Dorius, who had seven points, including a dunk and three-point play, which gave the hosts a 12-4 lead less than four minutes into the game.
“Trevin attacking the switches early in the game was a big factor for us,” Odom said. “That opened up some for Taylor (Funk). Trevin was great.”
The Rebels inched back, first with a 8-2 run. Gilbert scored two quick buckets, and McCabe capped the surge with a bucket. UNLV pulled within 20-18 midway through the opening half.
Four different Rebels scored during a 8-1 run as UNLV took a 32-29 lead with 6:35 left in the first half.
Then Funk went off. The forward hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers as Shulga found him twice and Ashworth got him the ball on a break. Funk and Ashworth hooked up again when Ashworth threw a long pass for a Funk dunk, igniting the crowd again. The 11-0 Funk run gave the Aggies a 40-32 lead with 1:44 left in the first half.
“It was like a video game out there,” Ashworth said. “It was so much fun watching him shoot it like it was a workout. When I was pushing the ball, I was thinking where is Taylor? He was hitting, and it was huge for us in the first half.”
Funk hit his sixth trey of the first 20 minutes, taking a pass from Ashworth and splashing it just before the break. USU took a 46-37 lead into halftime.
The Just Jumpin jump rope team from the valley kept the crowd juiced at halftime, as did the semifinal of the annual baby races.
The Aggies did not start the second half juiced. Six turnovers to begin the final half helped the Rebels climb back to within 46-45 with a 8-0 run.
Akin threw down a pass from Funk to record the first points of the second half more than four minutes in. The Aggies stayed in front until a 6-0 run by the Rebels late in the game.
A dunk by Luis Rodriguez gave the visitors a 66-65 lead with 4:05 to play. After a three-point play by Akin had the Aggies back in front, McCabe drilled a 3-pointer to put UNLV back in front.
Then USU finished strong to pick up the win.
“Our motto as a team is the open guy is the go-to guy,” Ashworth said. “... Every possession matters.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 46, while UNLV was at 85. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 15th time this season, 31-23, and improved to 13-2 in those games. … USU is now 12-2 when leading at halftime. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts for just the fourth time this season, 38-13, and are 2-2 in those games. … USU shot a season-high tying 88.9 percent from the free throw line (16 of 18). … The Aggies had 21 assists, marking the eighth time this season they have had at least 20 dimes in a game. … Trevin Dorius has scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time in his career. … The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Rebels, 34-13, but have won eight of the last 10 meetings.
DUNK COUNT
Trevin Dorius got things started with an early slam off a pass from Taylor Funk. Funk then threw one down on a fastbreak off a long pass from Steven Ashworth late in the first half. Dan Akin joined the party with a dunk early in the second half of a pass from RJ Eytle-Rock.
Season leaders are: Akin 22, Dorius 15, Sean Bairstow 10, Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Several Aggies are definitely worthy, but Taylor Funk gets the nod. The forward had a monster first half with 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He didn’t score in the second half, but did many other things to help USU win. Funk finished with six rebounds, five assists and blocked two shots in 32 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home for a Saturday afternoon game against one of the surprise teams of the Mountain West. San Jose State (12-7, 3-3) visits the Spectrum with a 4 p.m. tip off. The Spartans lost at New Mexico Tuesday night, 77-57.
