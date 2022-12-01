Utah Tech Utah St Basketball

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, right, takes a 3-point shot as Utah Tech guard Cameron Gooden defends during the second half Thursday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Ashworth had 27 points in the Aggies' 86-81 win.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It wasn’t pretty at times and defense was lacking for stretches, but the Aggies did enough to remain undefeated on the season.

In the first-ever meeting between Utah State and Utah Tech, the hosts were able to build a 10-point lead with just under seven minutes to play and hold on. The Aggies topped the never-say-die Trailblazers Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in front of 6,777 fans, 86-81. USU is one of 15 undefeated Division I teams left in the country.


