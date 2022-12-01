It wasn’t pretty at times and defense was lacking for stretches, but the Aggies did enough to remain undefeated on the season.
In the first-ever meeting between Utah State and Utah Tech, the hosts were able to build a 10-point lead with just under seven minutes to play and hold on. The Aggies topped the never-say-die Trailblazers Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in front of 6,777 fans, 86-81. USU is one of 15 undefeated Division I teams left in the country.
“It was a lot of fun to be back in the Spectrum,” said Aggie guard Steven Ashworth, who finished with a team-best 27 points off the bench. “It felt like it’s been a whole new season since we played. We were just talking about it in the locker room. It’s hard to get back in the swing of things after a Thanksgiving break and a few days off. I was proud of the guys in the way that we found a way to win.”
There were 24 lead changes, and the game was tied nine times before the Aggies (6-0) made their winning run. The Trailblazers (3-5) never threw in the towel, battling to the final buzzer.
“Really proud of our guys for fighting through that game and figuring out a way to come out with a victory,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “I thought Utah Tech played a great game. They had an excellent game plan. … Never going to complain about a victory. The crowd was tremendous and really helped us. In this game, there were some huge moments. The tempo got going in the second half and the crowd got into it and our guys responded. Always great to play in the Spectrum.”
RJ Eytle-Rock drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Max Shulga that sparked a 8-0 run. The trey was the 24th and final lead change in the game at the 11:25 mark of the second half.
“One of the key players in this game for us was RJ,” Odom said. “He made two big buckets. He played well and for a guy that started all last year could easily be whining about not playing, but that’s not who he is as a person. I was happy to see him perform well.”
Shulga then scored off a long pass from Dan Akin, and Steven Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer to cap the surge, giving the Aggies a 58-52 lead.
After Utah Tech got back within three, USU reeled off seven unanswered points. Taylor Funk nailed a 3-pointer off a pass from Shulga to spark the run. Akin slammed down a pass from Funk, and Shulga made a pair of free throws to give the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 67-57, with 6:43 to play.
“Once again the guys stepped up,” Odom said.
Utah Tech would get within five on four occasions, but each time USU responded, with the exception of the final 3-pointer by the Trailblazers as time expired. The Aggies made 5 of 6 free throws over the final 36.8 seconds to secure the win.
Joining Ashworth in double-digit scoring was Funk (20), Akin (15) and Shulga (10). Shulga made it six straight games that an Aggie has recorded a double-double this season as he dished out a career-best 10 assists. Funk led the team in rebounding with eight and also matched his career-high in assists with seven.
USU played most of the game without starting point guard Rylan Jones. He took a shot to the face less than four minutes into the game and laid on the court for a long time before being helped off and up the tunnel. Jones did not return.
“He just got knocked there and I honestly did not see the play,” Odom said. “I just saw him on the ground. I don’t know the full details yet. He definitely had a cut right here (pointing above his upper lip).”
Adjusting to not having Jones on the court took some time.
“The good thing about this team is that every guard has improved their handle,” Ashworth said. “As you saw, Max (Shulga) brought it up a lot. Taylor (Funk) was even in the ball screens and so was Zee (Hamoda). I think that we’re a little more versatile this year. It wasn’t that much pressure once it happened. It was more of just worry for my best friend and one of our best teammates.”
The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden win a career-high 29 points. Gooden had 20 points in the first half on 7 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, but was held in check for most of the second half, scoring his first points at the 6:07 mark.
“I think it came down to being a little more physical and having a little more grit in our defensive strategy,” Ashworth said when asked about Gooden. “And just taking a little more pride on defense. He’s a very talented player as we saw. He hit a lot of tough shots and at the same time, he got in his rhythm. In the second half, we were a little bit better making sure we fought over the ball screens or got to different options so he wasn’t able to get his first best look in the offense.”
Joining Gooden in double figures was Dancel Leter, who matched his career-best with 17 points off the bench, and Noa Gonsalves with a career-high 15.
“We just had a couple times where they (Aggies) saw our defense and they attacked an area that they saw was open and we didn’t adjust to it,” Utah Tech head coach Jon Judkins said. “We didn’t rotate as well as we needed to. We gave (Steven) Ashworth a couple of really wide-open threes and then he got hot and started hitting some tough ones. He had a couple easy ones that he got where we didn’t rotate quick enough. Same with (Taylor Funk). We gave him a couple good looks early and then he hit that one in the corner that was a big one.”
Sean Bairstow scored first to start the game, making one free throw, but it would be a back-and-forth affair the rest of the opening half. There were 16 lead changes and six ties over the first 20 minutes of the game.
Neither team had more than a three-point lead in the first half. Utah Tech took a 7-4 lead on a Gooden drive to the bucket. USU’s biggest advantage came after an Ashworth steal and layup to give the hosts a 12-9 lead eight minutes into the game.
The Aggies also matched the three-point lead at 34-31 on an Akin dunk and at 36-33 on a pair of Shulga free throws.
However, the Trailblazers tied it up at the half when Gooden was fouled near midcourt on a last-second heave. Gooden made all three free throws to send both teams to the locker tied at 36-36.
The beginning of the second half quickly changed those largest leads by both teams.
Jacob Nicolds scored five quick points to give the visitors their largest lead of the game, 41-36, early in the second half.
The Aggies responded with a 9-0 run. Shulga drove in for a bucket, Ashworth sank a bomb, Bairstow then made a layup, and Ashworth hit a pull-up jumper to give USU a 45-41 lead with 17:25 to play.
There would be six more lead changes and two ties before the Aggies took the lead for good.
“They (Trailblazers) ran their sets well and they have some big, physical bigs down low which makes the guards help in a little bit which then opens the perimeter for threes and they hit some,” Ashworth said. “We talk a lot about making people miss, and I don’t think we did that tonight. I don’t think we forced them to miss shots, they were kind of open and in their rhythm.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with an KenPom ranking of 47, while Utah Tech came in at 257. … The Aggies shot a season-high 54.5 percent from the field. … For the first time this season the Aggies did not win the battle of the boards as the Trailblazers outrebound them, 30-29. … This was the fifth straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 49-19. … The “Ice Cream Man” was Dan Akin as he put USU over 75 points with a layup off a pass from Taylor Funk. … This was the first meeting between the Aggies and Trailblazers.
WINNINGEST COACH IN UTAH
The visiting coach Thursday night was no stranger to the Spectrum.
Jon Judkins was an Aggie from 1986-88, helping Utah State get to the NCAA Tournament in 1988 after USU won the PCAA title and an automatic berth. Judkins played one season at Dixie State when it was a junior college before transferring to USU, where he became just the second Aggie to post a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Pacific on March 3, 1988. No one has accomplished the feat of a triple-double since.
A native of Salt Lake City, Judkins graduated from USU with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1988
Judkins became the first men’s coach in Utah collegiate basketball history to reach the 500-win plateau when his Trailblazers defeated Hawaii Hilo (81-72) back on Jan. 28, 2017. He then reached the pinnacle of any coach last season when he became the all-time winningest college coach in state history with career win No. 583 in what is now called Utah Tech's 114-49 triumph over SAGU-American Indian College last December.
“He (Judkins) has been very gracious since I took the job here,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We have a ton of mutual friends. I’m really impressed with his coaching and he has won a ton of games, 500 and 90-something games. That’s a lot.”
The Trailblazer coach came to Logan with a career record of 593-296. He was the coach at Snow College from 1992-2005, where he guided the Badgers to a record of 284-128 while there. In 2005, he took over at Utah Tech and has been there ever since, guiding the Trailblazers to a 309-169 record.
GAME BALL
Several Aggies are worthy, but the nod goes to Mr. Splashworth. Steven Ashworth once again came off the bench and scored a team-high 27 points on 9 of 14 shooting. The junior made 7 of 12 from long range and sank both of his free throw attempts. The guard also dished out three assists, grabbed two rebounds and came up with a steal while playing 32 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will travel to the Bay area for a Sunday evening game against San Francisco. The game will be played on a neutral court at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. The Dons (7-1) and Aggies will tip at 6:30 p.m.
