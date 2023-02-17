There have been some memorable Utah State-Nevada men’s basketball games in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum over the years.
The Aggies are hoping to add to it Saturday evening when the Wolf Pack visits for a crucial Mountain West Conference game for both squads. Tipoff is set for 6 o’clock. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“Nevada is a really good team; they have played well at home and played well on the road,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They are having a great season. ... We understand we have a stiff challenge, but it’s one our team feels we are up for.”
Adding some more hype to the game will be the retirement of Jaycee Carroll’s No. 20 jersey during a special halftime ceremony. Many of Carroll’s teammates will be back in town, along with former head coach Stew Morrill, the winningest coach in school history. During Carroll’s time, there were some wild games against Nevada.
“We are excited about one of our own going into the rafters,” Odom said of Carroll. “He is around all the time. It’s really cool for our players to see him. There will be other players back like Sam (Merrill), Nemias (Queta), the 2007 team and coach Morrill. It’s going to be a fun event.”
The Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3 MW) come into Saturday’s game tied for second in the league standings with Boise State, a game-and-a-half behind No. 21 San Diego State. The Aggies (20-7, 9-5) are in fourth.
“They (Wolf Pack) are in great position as is Boise,” Odom said. “We are trying to climb up in there. This is a good opportunity for us to protect our homecourt and try to stay in the race. ... You want to win every possible game you can at the end of the season.”
All three of Nevada’s conference losses have come on the road at San Diego State (74-65), at Boise State (77-62) and at UNLV (68-62). The Wolf Pack do have impressive wins at San Jose State (67-40) and New Mexico (77-76). They bring a four-game winning streak to Logan, most recently beating Fresno State in Reno, 77-66, last Friday. Nevada has had a week off before taking on USU.
In the first meeting between USU and Nevada this season, it was a back-and-forth game in Reno, Nevada, for the first 32 minutes. The last eight became a nightmare for the Aggies on Friday the 13th last month.
Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker took over. They combined for 17 points during a 19-0 run. The Aggies went nearly seven minutes without scoring in the 85-70 loss.
“They got us in game one down there,” Odom said. “I think our guys will be ready. ... It (the 19-0 run) was a lot them and some us. We took some hard shots during that stretch and they made us pay quickly. ... Then we rushed some things on offense as opposed to sticking with it.”
It was definitely a game of momentum swings. USU used an 11-0 run early on to take a eight-point lead and soon led by 10. The Wolf Pack used surges of 10-3 and 11-3 to get in front, 31-28. The Aggies then proceeded to score seven straight points and took a 42-37 lead into halftime. There were five lead changes in the first half.
Before the game-winning run, the Wolf Pack did score 10 straight after falling behind by nine. There were five lead changes and the score was tied four times before the 19-0 run.
Blackshear and Baker both had career games that night. Blackshear finished with a game-high 28 points, while Baker had 24. Jared Lucas, who currently leads the Wolf Pack in scoring, had 21. That trio have made life tough on opponents this season as Blackshear averages 14.3 point a game, while Baker nets 13.6. Freshman Darrion Williams lead the team with 7.1 rebounds a game, and Blackshear dishes out a team-best 4.7 assists an outing.
“Blackshear has developed over his career and is really impressive,” Odom said. “He is hard to play against. He has size (6-foot-6), he has vision and has the game to score at the rim and get to the free throw line. ... Baker up front provides a stiff challenge. He can not only score inside and be physical in there, but makes his free throws and he shoots threes.”
Odom called Lucas a “sniper” and also praised the rest of the Wolf Pack players.
“Lucas can really score the ball,” Odom said. “He has a motor and is constantly going, so he challenges your fitness level. We are going to have to be ready to match that. It’s not going to be one guy that can match that. He is an Energizer Bunny, going at all times.
“... I hate to call the other guys role players, because they aren’t role players. They play a very vital role for their team in (Tre) Coleman, Williams, (Nick) Davidson and (Daniel) Foster. They all play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”
In the loss at Nevada, the Aggies had four players reach double figures in Taylor Funk (15), Steven Ashworth (15), Trevin Dorius (11) and Sean Bairstow (11) and two more come close in Max Shulga (9) and Dan Akin (8). Dorius got in foul trouble early in the second half.
“Trevin had a good game, just got in foul trouble,” Odom said. “We need to try and limit that while not limiting his aggressiveness.”
For the season, the Aggies continue to have five athletes averaging double digits in Ashworth (15.6), Funk (13.5), Akin (12.1), Shulga (11.9) and Bairstow (11.0). Akin leads the Aggies in rebounding with 7.1 a game, while Ashworth is he top assist man at 4.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.