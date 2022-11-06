Ready or not, the college basketball season begins for the Aggies Monday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
In the first of two doubleheaders to begin the season, the Utah State men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off the 2022-23 campaign with games at 3 and 7 p.m. The women host the College of Idaho in the afternoon, while the men welcome Utah Valley University to the Spectrum in the evening.
Both teams will be playing at home on Friday as well as the same times.
For the men, they are anxious to get the season underway. Monday will mark the first of three straight home games. In fact, the Aggies play five of their first six games at home.
“It’s great to have some home games to start,” USU guard Steven Ashworth said. “I believe it will keep some positivity in the building. It’s hard in basketball where you can be on the road for two-and-a-half weeks. It will be fun to have this place packed for the first few weeks of the season. It will give us some good momentum into the rest of the preseason.”
According to USU head coach Ryan Odom, the schedule just worked out this way. He made it a point to thank teams for being willing to come to Logan.
“We felt it was important to get back in here,” Odom said. “It’s tough to get teams to do it. We appreciate UVU and Bradley and Santa Clara and Oral Roberts. We appreciate their willingness to come here. Not everyone does that. We will return a couple of them the following year.
“They are stiff competition. It’s like playing conference games in my opinion. These teams are good.”
The Wolverines went 20-12 last year. They have transfers from UNLV, Weber State, Coastal Carolina and Akron. UVU also has what Odom called “their best player” from two years ago back in senior guard Trey Woodbury.
“UVU, we know the success they had last year,” Odom said. “They won 20 games and had that big win at home over BYU. They are going to be tough and they have a lot of guys back from last year’s team, minus their best overall player. We understand it’s going to be a stiff challenge for us.
“... They are a well coached team. Coach (Mark) Madsen has done a great job. They have some good guards back.”
USU is 13-0 all-time against UVU, but there have been some close games, including an overtime victory in Orem in 2016. However, the closest game between the two in the Spectrum was a nine-point win in 2011. The rest have been decided by double digits.
“It’s crazy that it’s already here,” Ashworth said of the season opener. “I’m super excited for the opportunity to have Utah Valley come up to the Spectrum and that should be a great night with a packed house. I’m really looking forward to seeing how we execute and compete against somebody else in real action. I’m really confident with the way we have been playing in practice. It should be really fun.”
Both teams return experience at the guard spots. In fact, the Aggies will rely on that early in the season to lead the team.
“We have a lot of experience coming back, especially at the guard spot,” Ashworth said. “But the new guys in the backcourt have a lot of experience. Taylor Funk, this is his sixth, seventh, eighth year now. He and Dan (Akin) have been playing college basketball for a long time. They understand the game. Dan has played with coach before so there wasn’t much of an adjustment. Every single person that has come into the program has been a perfect fit. You don’t always see that.”
Ashworth was joking about Funk’s number of years, but he does have experience, as does Akin. Odom was also quick to point out several big men who have been in the program.
guards be strength with big men
“Trevin (Dorius) and Szymon (Zapala) have experience from practice and some game situations,” Odom said. “The biggest thing is we have had to learn how to play offensively with them. Defensively, we had a good feel of what to do last year. It was so different offensively last year with Brandon (Horvath) and (Justin) Bean out there. It’s been a great adjustment for them.”
Dorius missed the start of last year with an injury and struggled at times. The coach feels having been here for a year now that Dorius and Zapala have learned his system and are playing well. Forward Zee Hamoda is also in the mix and shined at moments last year.
“They are veterans now and understand it,” Odom said. “... Dan (Akin) played for us at UMBC for four years, so he knows the routine. Taylor (Funk) played for two great coaches at St. Joes and was a vital player for them for four years. We feel good about where we are.”
As far as the guards, USU has RJ Eytle-Rock, Max Shulga, Sean Bairstow, Ashworth and Rylan Jones. The Aggie coach said he feels he has two strong units that can play and plans to use a lot of players early on in the season.
“We have a lot of different combinations that we could put together,” Odom said. “It’s hard to get to them all in practice. We do have some versatility that we didn’t have last year. We can play bigger, we can play smaller, we can switch. We can figure out what the game tells us to do.
“It’s fun watching these guys compete every day.”
Odom did name starters for the first game. Dorius, Funk, Bairstow, Shulga and Jones will get the nod for the opening tip Monday night.
“Like I told the guys, we have a lot of guys that can start,” Odom said. “You could argue that the second group that goes in could be starters. We have a deep team right now, which is a good thing. We have a lot of guys that can impact the game in a different way and different combinations that we can put out there on the floor.”
USU went 18-16 last year. Eytle-Rock, Bairstow and Jones were starters and are among eight letterwinners that are back. Along with Akin and Funk, center Isaac Johnson and guard Mason Falslev have joined the team.
Jones, Bairstow, Ashworth and Funk are captains for the season. Ashworth talked about his role on this year’s team.
“I think it changes,” Ashworth said. “It reminds me of my high school days. Some nights I would have 20, some nights I would have four. The nights I had four, I would maybe have 10 rebounds and eight assists. There is a lot of opportunity for me this year to fill the gaps in whatever needs to be filled.
“We have a lot of guys who can score. We have guys who can rebound and run. I’m looking to be one of the major players this season. I’ve worked really hard this offseason to do that. Coach has put a lot of trust in myself to be one of those guys. I could see myself being the leading scorer and I can see myself being the defensive specialist that we need. I definitely take pride in making sure to be the guy to do whatever it takes to win. Hopefully we win a lot of games this year.
