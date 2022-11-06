Support Local Journalism

Ready or not, the college basketball season begins for the Aggies Monday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

In the first of two doubleheaders to begin the season, the Utah State men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off the 2022-23 campaign with games at 3 and 7 p.m. The women host the College of Idaho in the afternoon, while the men welcome Utah Valley University to the Spectrum in the evening.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

