USU-BSU

Boise State guard Max Rice (12) passes the ball to center Lukas Milner (25) with Utah State forward Dan Akin defending Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After arguably their worst outing of the season, the Aggie men’s basketball team didn’t have to wait long to get back out on the court.

Utah State suffered its worst-ever setback against Boise State Saturday evening at ExtraMile Arena, 82-59. The Mountain West Conference loss was not pretty for the Aggies (13-3, 2-1 MW).


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.