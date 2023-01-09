After arguably their worst outing of the season, the Aggie men’s basketball team didn’t have to wait long to get back out on the court.
Utah State suffered its worst-ever setback against Boise State Saturday evening at ExtraMile Arena, 82-59. The Mountain West Conference loss was not pretty for the Aggies (13-3, 2-1 MW).
USU will look to bounce back Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum when Wyoming comes to town. Tipoff is set for 8:30. The game will be broadcast by FS1.
“We are excited about the game tomorrow, and obviously it’s a quick turn around for both teams,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said Monday after practice. “Wyoming is a good team and was picked extremely high in the league. They are playing really good basketball.”
The Cowboys (5-10, 0-3) have suffered a number of close setbacks. Despite having twice as many losses as wins this season, Wyoming has a +1.4 scoring margin. In conference games, the Cowboys have fallen to Fresno State (58-53), then nationally ranked New Mexico (76-75) and last Saturday to preseason conference favorite San Diego State (80-75).
“They have had some down-to-the-wire games,” Odom said. “They have been pretty much in every one of them. ... I know they are eager to get a W and so are we. It’s going to be a hard-fought game.”
Despite entering the game having dropped five straight, Wyoming should have the attention of the Aggies. The Cowboys won both meetings last season as each game came down to the final possession.
USU will be without starting point guard Rylan Jones. He was hurt early in the second half and after laying on the court for a long time, was helped off the court and to the locker room. Jones is officially listed as “out die to injury.”
“Rylan is not healthy right now,” Odom said. “We are not planning on having him in this game.”
Steven Ashworth, who leads the team in scoring at 16.1 points a game, will most likely move into the starting spot. Ashworth is one of five Aggies averaging double figures in scoring, joined by Taylor Funk (13.6), Max Shulga (12.1), Dan Akin (11.9) and Sean Bairstow (10.7).
Injuries have certainly been a problem for Wyoming, who was picked to finish second in the MW preseason poll. In fact, the Cowboys garnered the only first-place votes that San Diego State didn’t get—four of them. Eight different Cowboys have missed at least a game and 10 different players have started a game this season.
The biggest loss in all-league big man Graham Ike. The double-double machine gave USU fits last year. Ike has yet to play this season.
“They have had some guys out,” Odom said of the Cowboys. “Ike is the main one they have played without the whole year. ... It can be tough. We experienced that last year with guys in and out.”
Guard Hunter Maldonado is back, averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals a game.
“Any time you are playing a team with a guy like Maldonado, who provides tremendous pressure and not just for himself but his ability to get others shots, it can create problems for your defense,” Odom said. “So we know we are going to have to deal with that.”
Wyoming’s leading scorer, Noah Reynolds, missed the last game and his status for Tuesday is unknown. The guard is averaging 14.3 ppg. Hunter Thompson, a 6-10 forward, had started the first 13 games, but has missed the last two.
Only reserve guard Xavier DuSell has played in all 15 games for the Cowboys and may find himself in the starting lineup for the eighth time this season. Starting guard Brendan Wenzel scored 14 points against the Aztecs Saturday, but was injured late and his status is not known. DuSell came off the bench Saturday to score 15 points, while Maldonado led the Cowboys with 20 points. Forward Jeremiah Oden added 15 points and hauled in seven rebounds.
So, how do the Aggies prepare for the Cowboys with so many question marks about personnel?
“You have to prepare like they all are going to be there, then whatever happens, happens,” Odom said. “You deal with it as it comes. It’s not an exact thing.”
Wyoming is averaging nine 3-pointers a game. They were 10 of 22 on Saturday from long range.
“We know we are going to have to deal with their 3-point shooting,” Odom said. “They have some guys that can really knock it in. They are really good at cutting and spacing you out. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
While Ike is out, the Cowboys are still tough on defense as they have length.
“They (Cowboys) can guard you,” Odom said. “They have multi-positional guys. Defensively, (Ethan) Anderson is tough on the ball, very fast and strong. Maldonado is tough and really good at stealing the ball. No. 23 (Max Agbonkpolo) is really long. They are tough to score on.”
The Aggies struggled to score against the Broncos Saturday and also couldn’t slow Boise State down. The Broncos shot 50 percent from the field and hit 11 of 19 3-point shots.
Odom listed off teams from last year and this season that got solidly beat and bounced back to win the next game. Washington State is one example the coach used.
“You have to respond,” Odom said. “We have respond appropriately. ... Boise won match-up No. 1. We will see about match-up No. 2. That’s coming in March.
“They (Aggie players) have responded the same way they did after our other two loses. They are ready to get back to work and understand the mistakes that we made. Our discipline and execution was not there in that game. Our composure in a really hostile environment (was not good). You’ve got to give their fans credit and their team for how they played. We need the Spectrum packed.”
