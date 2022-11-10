Just one game into the 2022-23 season and the Aggies are already planning for the future.
That’s what you do when the early signing period rolls around. Three future Aggie basketball players for the men’s team announced their intentions on social media earlier this week. The official signing day was Wednesday, and Utah State made its announcement of the trio on Thursday.
Aggie head coach Ryan Odom made the announcement through a press release that Karson Templin, Garrison Phelps and Kalifa Sakho would be joining the team for the 2023-24 season. Templin and Phelps come from the high school ranks, while Sakho is from France and currently playing at South Plains College.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Karson, Garrison and Kalifa to the Utah State basketball family," Odom said in the release. "All three are tremendous young men who fit in perfectly with our program and culture. They each hit it off instantly with our players and staff, and I know we are all excited that they made the decision to be Aggies. Each of the three are high-level athletes who love the game of basketball and I’m confident will be crowd favorites in the Spectrum.”
Templin and Sakho are forwards, while Phelps is a guard. Templin has been active on Twitter for several days. On Oct. 28, he announced live on Instagram that he was “100 % Committed Go Aggies.”
The three-star recruit told 247Sports: “I saw a lot of key things that showed me about their (Aggies) culture and how important basketball is there.”
He is 6-foot-8 and is gearing up for his senior season at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. Templin averaged 15 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior. He was named the 10-5A district MVP, first-team all-district and 5A Texas all-region last season. Templin helped Lovejoy win the 10-5A district, bi-district and area championships, while reaching the 5A Region II quarterfinals. As a sophomore, Templin was named the 10-5A Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-district. He helped lead Lovejoy to be the 10-5A district and bi-district champions, while also reaching the 5A Region II Area finals.
“Karson is an explosive forward with a high motor," Odom said. "He is a tremendous rebounder with a nose for the ball and is a skilled and physical offensive player. He will stretch the floor for us. Karson fits our program perfectly on and off the court.”
Phelps is from Phoenix, Arizona. The 6-6 guard played for St. Mary’s Catholic High School and was a four-year letterwinner, averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists during his high school career. Phelps was named the Defensive Player of the Year while also earning first-team all-state and all-Arizona honors. He led St. Mary’s Catholic to the state championships as a junior, while making semifinal appearances in both his senior and sophomore campaigns.
“Garrison is an explosive wing with a lot of potential," Odom said. "He will fit in well with our style offensively and will be able to stretch the defense. He is also a tough defender. As the son of a coach, he grew up around basketball and has a great feel for the game.”
Sakho, a 6-11 forward from Rouen, France, will transfer to USU from South Plains College. In his freshman campaign, Sakho appeared in 32 games, making 11 starts. He averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Sakho has scored in double figures 10 times in his career, logging two double-doubles.
“Kalifa is a high-level athlete who is a terrific shot blocker and rim protector," Odom said. "He runs the floor well and can finish inside. He will be an elite defensive presence for us.”
