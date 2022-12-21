Starting a new winning streak will be on the minds of the Aggies as they prepare to take part in the Diamond Head Classic.
Utah State suffered its first setback of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Monday, falling to Weber State in the Spectrum, 75-72. The Aggies begin play in the eight-team tournament on Thursday in Honolulu, Hawaii. They will face Seattle in the first round with the tip off set for 3 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on ESPNU.
“We will focus on the next game, which is Seattle, who is a really good team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “It’s going to be a tough match up in the first round. We will focus on the first one, and if we are lucky enough to win the first one, then you focus on the next one. This tournament will be a good experience for us.”
The Diamond Head Classic will begin at 1 p.m. with Iona (7-3) taking on SMU (3-7) in Simplifi Arena. After the Aggies (9-1) and Redhawks (8-2) play, George Washington (6-4) faces Washington State (4-6) and the first day wraps up with Pepperdine (6-5) meeting the hosts, Hawaii (6-3), at 9 p.m. Teams will play three games in four days in a true tournament format with the championship game on Christmas Day at 6:30 p.m.
The USU/Seattle winner will take on the Iona/SMU winner at 5 p.m. Friday with the losers of those two games meeting at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s a great lineup of teams and will be a good test for us,” Odom said. “There is a lot of work that goes into playing in a tournament like this. It’s not like a conference tournament where you know every team and have played every team. This is a lot different. You have to prep appropriately. ... The good thing is you get to see the next opponent in person.”
A year ago the Aggies went to the Myrtle Beach Invitational in South Carolina and won it, beating Penn, New Mexico State and Oklahoma. It was the same format of three games in four days.
“This is something we want to do every year,” Odom said. “We played some really good teams last year. These are good because you get to play at a neutral site against some good, quality competition. And it’s a fun trip.”
With the Diamond Head Classic being played just before and on Christmas, many of the athletes will have family going to Hawaii. While it will be a fun trip, the Aggies head there on a bit of downer with the loss to Weber State.
“We need to be more focused, more disciplined and ready to take on tomorrow,” USU guard Rylan Jones said. “... We can’t dwell on this (loss to the Wildcats). We need to come out with a focus that is even better than we started the season. We need to take the next step forward.”
Jones had missed three games and most of the Utah Tech contest with a concussion. He came off the bench and played 22 minutes Monday night, making both shots he took and the only free throw he attempted.
“I’m feeling good,” said Jones when asked about his health. “I’m happy to be back playing with my team.”
“Rylan is an amazing player to be able to not play that long and come right back out there,” Odom said. “To practice only two or three times and make the plays he was making. He takes a charge early in the game, takes another late to get us going, gets a steal. He is willing to lay his body on the line and is just a winning player. I’m glad he is back out there and healthy.”
Seattle headed to Hawaii after a 72-58 win over Alcorn State on Sunday. The Redhawks two losses this year were at Washington (77-66) and at Oregon State (73-58).
Once again the Aggies will be facing a team with some dynamic guards. Four Redhawk guards are averaging double figures in scoring. Cameron Tyson leads Seattle in scoring (19.9 points a game) and rebounding (5.3). He is joined by Riley Grigsby (11.7), Alex Schumacher (10.9) and Jaren Nafarrete (10.0), who has not played in many games and is a reserve.
“We need to bring our focus and discipline we had for the first nine games,” Jones said. “We need to regroup. ... I hope we go into this tournament and do the same thing we did last year. That as a great, fun trip. We are going to turn this into a great seven days on the road.”
USU and Seattle last played each other in 2013 as members of the Western Athletic Conference. The Aggies won both meetings that season by nine and 10 points.
The Aggies head to Hawaii with five players averaging double figures. Steven Ashworth continues to lead the team with 18.2 points an outing, while dishing out 4.8 assists. Joining Ashworth is Taylor Funk (15.6), Dan Akin (13.2), Max Shulga (12.4) and Sean Bairstow (10.1). Funk leads the team in rebounding with 8.3 a game, while Akin is grabbing 6.9.
The Aggies were 16.5-point favorites Monday and were at full strength for the first time in four games, but that didn’t help. USU had one of its worst halves, while Weber State had one of its best of the season. That added up to the first loss of the season for the Aggies. After building a 18-point lead nine minutes into the game, USU took a 14-point lead into the second half.
The roles were reversed in the second half. Weber State took its first lead of the game less eight-and-a-half minutes into the second half. A lead the Wildcats would never relinquish. They would only enjoy a six-point lead, but other than USU tying it up at 61-61 and 64-64, the Wildcats were in front.
How bad was it for the Aggies in the second half Monday? They were 8 of 26 from the field (31 percent), 3 of 15 from 3-point range (20 percent) and 10 of 16 from the foul line (62.5 percent), missing the front end of two one-and-one opportunities. USU failed to score on 16 of 20 possessions to begin the second half. Two of those possessions the Aggies did score on was just a single free throw. When they did start scoring, the Wildcats answered every time. Weber State made 10 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 49.1 percent from the field for the game, which is the highest percentage the Aggies have allowed this season.
“We realize we can’t play one half,” Odom said. “It takes two halves to win a basketball game. ... It is one game. We need to learn from it and get better. We have had a pretty good start to the season.”
For the game, the Aggies shot 42 percent from the field, which is a season low. USU was 8 of 23 from 3-point range (35 percent). The Aggies went into the game leading the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (45.7 percent) and 3-pointers per game (11.89). They certainly could have used a couple of more treys Monday night.
“It’s never a positive to lose,” Odom said. “We don’t take that approach. But you learn when you win and you learn when you lose. Our guys have taken the same approach when we have won. ... We played one half of solid basketball and gave ourselves a good chance to win, but Weber State played way better in the second half.”
The Aggies will be looking to put two good halves together against Seattle.
