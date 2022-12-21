Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Starting a new winning streak will be on the minds of the Aggies as they prepare to take part in the Diamond Head Classic.

Utah State suffered its first setback of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Monday, falling to Weber State in the Spectrum, 75-72. The Aggies begin play in the eight-team tournament on Thursday in Honolulu, Hawaii. They will face Seattle in the first round with the tip off set for 3 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on ESPNU.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.