While at the Mountain West Conference Tournament last week, one morning the phone of Aggie men’s head basketball coach Ryan Odom started lighting up.
It was early, like 5 a.m. early, but once he saw what the chatter was about he smiled and later shared it with his team. It was a group text of athletes, staff and coaches that were on the UMBC team that won the American East Conference Tournament exactly five years ago on that date. That is also the team that went on to become the first 16 seed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament.
Odom shared the story after the championship game with the media at the MW tournament and also on Sunday after finding out the Aggies were headed to the NCAA Tournament.
“After we won the New Mexico game, I get a text message at like 5 a.m.; it’s a group text of all the UMBC coaches and players and we’ve got several here in (assistant coaches) Matt (Henry), Nate (Dixon), Bryce (Crawford) and (forward) Dan (Akin), who were part of that team,” the coach said. “It was just funny stuff and congrats to us winning (against New Mexico) and telling us to go get the championship. It is the five-year anniversary of us winning the championship. It wasn’t about the win in the NCAA Tournament at first, it was winning the conference championship. The memories those guys shared were funny. I was in tears laughing. It was all memories from a season from making fun of the coaches to whatever.
“It just reminded me of how special it is to be part of a team, a winning team. One that is fortunate to go to the NCAA Tournament. This (USU) team has created a lot of cool memories this season. Everybody feels good when you are winning and making good memories. I told them just because they didn’t win the whole thing (conference tournament), it doesn’t mean you haven’t lived an amazing season.”
Asked if there are any similarities between the UMBC team of five years ago and this Aggie team, Odom rescinded: “This (USU) team is confident. That (UMBC) team was very confident and felt like they could play with anybody regardless of what anybody said. They didn’t go around listening to what others said. They just tried to do their best in each and every game.”
Akin was on that team and has been to the Big Dance. A handful of older Aggies have as well in Steven Ashworth, Sean Bairstow and Trevin Dorius. They were all members on the 2021 Aggie team that played in Indiana under COVID guidelines. This upcoming experience will be much different.
“I do think it will be a little different,” Ashworth said Sunday. “I think it will be more enjoyable. It (2021) was a super unique and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience my freshman year, but really excited to go back and see it in a new light, kind of its full glory. It was cool my freshman year, but being stuck in the hotel room and not being able to see other games or other teams was kind of a bummer. … I’m excited to see the differences and embrace the opportunity and journey that we have.”
In 2021, teams were all sent to Indianapolis and had to stay in their hotels when not practicing or playing. A limited number of fans were allowed in the arenas, but there was no interaction between fans and athletes.
“It was different the last time they (Aggies) went,” Odom said. “They went straight from Las Vegas (after the MW tournament) to Indianapolis. It was not a true NCAA experience. That’s not the NCAA’s fault. There was no experience that was normal at that time. It’s going to be really fun for those guys to experience what it is really like.
“For a guy like RJ (Eytle-Rock), who went to war with teams in the American East, like with Vermont. He played in two championship games and came out on the wrong side of it and felt that sting of not being in the NCAA Tournament. Now for him to have that opportunity is really cool.
“... I’m excited for everyone, not only our players, but our entire program and our fans. They packed that Spectrum and have really helped us get to this point.”
The Aggies also have a new member that played in the NCAA Tournament and was part of winning a game.
“We have a guy on the team who has won in the tournament in Dan Akin,” Ashworth said. “We’ve been to the tournament before, Sean (Bairstow), Max (Shulga), Trevin (Dorius) and myself. I think that experience will help.
“We talk a lot in this program that pressure is a privilege. Playing in the tournament is pressure basketball. That’s what you want to be doing in March is playing basketball where it really matters.”
Bigger role for Ashworth and the others that have been there before
“I was talking with my wife last night about what I was feeling; it was a unique evening,” Ashworth said. “We wanted to be cutting down the nets, but we fell a little short. We had a pretty positive feeling we would be receiving some positive news (Sunday).
“I was telling her (his wife) that it is super fun to be playing meaningful basketball and have a role that I have now and feel like I’m making a difference and can have a positive impact on the team. I feel like I did positive things as a freshman, but it’s different now.”
Odom and Ashworth both spoke highly of the Aggie fans. USU had the largest student section at the MW tournament.
“I don’t know what we’ve got to do to get some buses out there for the HURD members,” Ashworth said. “I’ll talk to (interim athletics director Jerry) Bovee about that. I’m excited to see the Aggie faithful travel with us and show there support out in Sacramento. It should be fun.”
