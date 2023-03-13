Stephen Ashworth

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) takes a shot as Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell (53) defends on Jan. 10 in Logan. Ashworth is excited to be playing in the NCAA Tournament with the rest of his teammates.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

While at the Mountain West Conference Tournament last week, one morning the phone of Aggie men’s head basketball coach Ryan Odom started lighting up.

It was early, like 5 a.m. early, but once he saw what the chatter was about he smiled and later shared it with his team. It was a group text of athletes, staff and coaches that were on the UMBC team that won the American East Conference Tournament exactly five years ago on that date. That is also the team that went on to become the first 16 seed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.