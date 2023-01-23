San Jose St Utah St Basketball follow up

Utah State guard Max Shulga grabs the ball as San Jose State guard Alvaro Cardenas (13) and guard Omari Moore defend Saturday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies rallied to beat the Spartans, 75-74.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In a one-point game, many plays can be scrutinized by both teams.

One more rebound, one less turnover, one more made field goal or one less foul to name just a few. Several Mountain West Conference men’s basketball games were decided by a single point Saturday, including the San Jose State at Utah State contest.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.