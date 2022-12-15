Westminster Utah St Basketball

Utah State forward Zee Hamoda celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Westminster in the second half on Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Hamoda finished a career-high 28 points in the Aggies' 106-68 win.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It may have been a bit of a slow start for the Aggies Thursday night, but they certainly finished strong against Division II Westminster.

Once Utah State got rolling, it was lights out for the Griffins in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies rolled to a 106-68 victory in front of 6,047 fans and in the process tied the school record for the best start to a season at 9-0.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

