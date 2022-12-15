It may have been a bit of a slow start for the Aggies Thursday night, but they certainly finished strong against Division II Westminster.
Once Utah State got rolling, it was lights out for the Griffins in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies rolled to a 106-68 victory in front of 6,047 fans and in the process tied the school record for the best start to a season at 9-0.
“We’ve talked a lot about that (being undefeated),” said USU guard Steven Ashworth, who finished with 17 points and five assists. “It’s great. That’s our goal is to win every game that we play. That’s why we play the game. It’s great, but at the same time it leaves us with a hunger and desire to get more. We are not satisfied with where we are at. That is the key.”
The last time the Aggies (9-0) began a season with nine straight wins was 84 years ago. The 2022-23 team has now tied the 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams for the best start.
Thanks to a 3-pointer at the final horn by RJ Eytle-Rock, the Aggies also set a school record for treys in a game with 21. USU was 21 of 37 from long range (56.8 percent). The previous record of 20 3-pointers in a game happened in 2006 against New Mexico State.
“That was awesome,” said Ashworth, who was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. “I think I saw a sign of some girl saying that she wanted 21 threes for her 21st birthday. Happy we could deliver.
“We never set out to break records like that. We try to let the game come to us, and that’s what’s great about this team. … It (record) will probably last for maybe a few more weeks.”
Aggie head coach Ryan Odom wasn’t too thrilled with the record because the last trey came at the end. In fact, he had Eytle-Rock apologize to the Griffins (2-8) right after the game.
“I was just irritated that last one counted,” Odom said. “I thought RJ was trying to shoot it after the clock. He went and apologized to coach (Norm) Parrish before we huddled up.”
While the last shot had the coach a little bothered, most of the rest of the game did not despite having two starters out with injuries. Once again USU got a big contribution from its bench.
Zee Hamoda finished with a game and career-high 28 points, making 10 of 12 shots from the field, including 6 of 7 from long range. The sophomore had a stretch where he was dunking and making threes as he personally went on a 8-0 run.
“For sure it is special, but it’s nothing new,” Hamoda said. “It’s just my friends and coaches and teammates giving me the opportunity to play well. We all share the ball, we're a good team with assists, so that was just my part to play today.”
Eytle-Rock had a season-high 17 points off the bench.
“He had a good game,” Odom said of Eytle-Rock. “It was fun to see him out there smiling and playing his game. I know his teammates were excited for him too.”
The Aggies had six players finish in double figures. Joining Hamoda, Ashworth and Eytle-Rock were Sean Bairstow (16), Max Shulga (11) and Dan Akin (10), who started for the first time this season in place of Taylor Funk. Shulga had a game-best eight assists, while Bairstow grabbed a game-high five rebounds.
“Obviously, Zee had a great game,” Odom said. “It was good to see RJ make some shots. Trevin (Dorius) did well. It was good to see Szymon (Zapala) out there. It was tough for us with Taylor (Funk) not being in there as he has started every game for us to this point.”
This was an exhibition for the Griffins, who were led by Taylor Miller with 26 points on 12 of 16 shooting. Cole Kadoguchi added 12 points off the bench.
“You learn from every game you play,” Odom said. “We have a ton of respect for Westminster and any opponent we play. I’m proud of the effort.”
After missing their first five shots, the Aggies started raining 3-pointers in. Their first four field goals were all from long range as three different USU players scored.
The Aggies built a 16-7 lead six minutes into the contest when Bairstow drained a floater. Then the hosts went cold for more than three minutes.
Miller continued to carry the Griffins in the early going and actually scored the teams first 11 points. He got a 7-0 run with back-to-back buckets. Westminster pulled within 16-14 with 10:43 left in the first half.
Then the Aggies went on another dryspell, going nearly three minutes without scoring.
The Griffins strung together six straight points to take their only lead of the game, 22-21, with 6:30 left in the opening half.
Bairstow hit a fall-away jumper, followed by a 3-pointer from Hamoda to bring the crowd into the game. USU would outscore Westminster 19-5 over a four-and-a-half-minute span. Akin scored off a pass from Shulga to give the hosts a 40-27 lead.
Shulga banked in a shot just over midcourt at the halftime buzzer. The Aggies took a 43-31 lead into the break.
A 15-3 run early in the second half broke the game open for USU. Six different Aggies scored as they built a 69-44 lead.
Hamoda then scored eight straight points as the hosts took a 80-51 lead with 7:45 still to play.
“We definitely have confidence in Zee to hit shots when he is open,” Ashworth said. “You were able to see that tonight. … When he is ready to shoot, he is a really high-level shooter. It was fun to watch.”
A 10-0 spurt before the final media timeout gave USU its largest lead of the game, 95-56, with 3:35 to play. Hamoda had his second steal and dunk during the run and capped it with his final 3-pointer of the night.
“We came in from halftime and knew that now is our time to take the lead and stretch it out,” Hamoda said. “We came in from the first minute trying to build the lead and did it. It just comes from the fact that we are hungry. We try to respect every team that we play. That’s why we played as hard as we could.”
The Aggies played 10 athletes in the game.
“I’m happy for the win,” Odom said. “We will now focus on our next opponent.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 40. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 31-28. … This was the eighth straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 45-26. … USU shot a season-best 60.9 percent from the field. … For the third time this season the Aggies had 25 assists in a game. … Guard RJ Eytle-Rock was 5 of 9 from 3-point range as both of those are career-high marks. … Guard Sean Bairstow tied his career high in assists with six. … Center Szymon Zapala matched his career high with two blocks. ... Guard Landon Brenchley played a career-high three minutes, grabbed three rebounds and had two assists. … Forward Zee Hamoda was the “Ice Cream Man” Thursday, hitting a 3-pointer to give the Aggies 75 points and free frozen custard at Culver’s. … This was the first meeting between the Aggies and Griffins.
GAME BALL
Who else but Zee Hamoda. The sophomore finished with a game and career-high 28 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the field, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. The forward also came up with a career-high four steals and matched his career marks in assists (three) and minutes played (25). Hamoda also grabbed four rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home to play another in-state school, only this one is pretty familiar with coming to Logan. Weber State (3-7) will take on USU on Monday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats play at Cal Poly on Friday before returning to Utah and coming north.
