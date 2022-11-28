Max Shulga SECONDARY

Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) takes a shot as Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover defends in the second half last Tuesday night.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There are 20 teams in Division I men’s basketball who are still perfect thus far in the 2022-23 season.

Three of them are from the Mountain West Conference and that trio does not include No. 24 San Diego State. It does include Utah State, who is 5-0. Joining the Aggies from the MW is UNLV (7-0) and New Mexico (6-0).


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.