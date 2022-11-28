...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) takes a shot as Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover defends in the second half last Tuesday night.
There are 20 teams in Division I men’s basketball who are still perfect thus far in the 2022-23 season.
Three of them are from the Mountain West Conference and that trio does not include No. 24 San Diego State. It does include Utah State, who is 5-0. Joining the Aggies from the MW is UNLV (7-0) and New Mexico (6-0).
The Rebels and Lobos both garnered votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Aggies picked up a vote in last week’s poll, but a 10-point win over Oral Roberts must have caused that lone voter to change their mind this week.
While the Aztecs are the clear-cut favorites in the league this year, the Mountain West is looking pretty strong this season trough three weeks of action. In fact, the MW is 51-20 so far, which is the fifth-best record among the 32 conferences in the nation.
The winning percentage of .718 makes the MW among the five leagues above .700, joining the Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA and the SEC. The Big Ten and SEC join the MW with at least three teams with a perfect record so far.
Only Fresno State (1-5) has a losing record thus far. Nevada (6-1) and San Jose State (6-2) seem much improved, while Colorado State (5-2) and Wyoming (3-3) are doing well despite having lost a major star to injury. Boise State (4-2) and San Diego State (4-2) have played tough schedules, while Air Force (4-3) has been holding its own. League play doesn’t begin until the end of December.
The Aggies take on Utah Tech (3-4) Thursday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, putting their perfect record on the line. Then they face probably the stiffest challenge so far this season with a game in the Bay Area against San Francisco (6-1) on Sunday evening.
Utah State will have gone more than a week between games when they host the Trailblazers. The Aggies used a 10-0 run — all 10 points were scored by Steven Ashworth, who finished with a career-high 30 in the game — late in the contest against Oral Roberts when the score was tied. USU went on to beat the Golden Eagles, 95-85.
Through five games this season, the Aggies are averaging 88.2 points a game, which ranks 10th nationally. In fact, they have scored more than 90 points in the last three games.
“Our team and players are very unselfish,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... There are a lot of buckets being scored out there.
The Aggies are leading the country in 3-point percentage at 47.8 percent. They are coming off a game where they made 19 of 31 against Oral Roberts. USU is 40th nationally in overall field goal percentage at 49.0 percent.
The Aggies are also among the national leaders in assists, averaging 20.8 a game to rank sixth, and in rebounds, averaging 42.6 a game to rank 13th. USU also ranks 19th in assist/turnover ratio (1.5) and 51st in blocked shots (4.8).
Four Aggies are averaging double figures in points, led by Ashworth at 19.0. Joining the guard is Taylor Funk (18.2), Dan Akin (12.4) and Max Shulga (11.8). Ashworth and Akin have been coming off the bench.
In the rebounding department, Akin moved ahead of Funk at 9.0 boards per game, while Funk is grabbing 8.8. Akin has had three double-doubles, while Funk has had two. Shulga, a guard, is pulling down an impressive 6.4 rebounds a game.
Ashworth and Rylan Jones lead the team in assists with 5.6 and 5.4, respectively.
