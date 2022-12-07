usu basketball AKIN

Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski, left, takes a shot as Utah State forward Dan Akin defends during their game on Nov. 14 at the Spectrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

After flying home from San Francisco on Monday, the Aggies were back at it Tuesday in preparation for the next game.

The Utah State men’s basketball team plays once this week. The Aggies (7-0) face Loyola Marymount (7-3) late Saturday in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Aggies and Lions will be the third game of a tripleheader.


