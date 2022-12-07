After flying home from San Francisco on Monday, the Aggies were back at it Tuesday in preparation for the next game.
The Utah State men’s basketball team plays once this week. The Aggies (7-0) face Loyola Marymount (7-3) late Saturday in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Aggies and Lions will be the third game of a tripleheader.
“I’m not worried about playing one game this week,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We played last Thursday and then Sunday, so it gives our guys a chance to rest a little bit and get their bodies right.”
Loyola Marymount played at Grand Canyon late Wednesday. The Lions have notable wins over Georgetown (84-66), Wake Forest (77-75) and Nevada (64-52). Their loses are against UC Riverside (81-79), UC Irvine (79-64) and Colorado State (87-71).
There are 10 teams across the country with perfect records among the 363 Division I programs. Three of the undefeated are from the Mountain West Conference. Joining USU is UNLV (8-0) and New Mexico (8-0). The Rebels hosted Hawaii late Wednesday night. The Lobos are next in action on Saturday, welcoming UTSA to Albuquerque.
USU is two wins shy of tying the school record of starting a season 9-0. That was accomplished by the 1919-20 team. After Saturday’s game against Loyola Marymount, the Aggies return home for contests against Division II Westminister and Weber State (2-6).
Nine of the 11 MW teams have winning records, and Wyoming is within a game of being back at .500. At 2-5, Fresno State has some work to do.
It’s hard to say what the biggest surprise in the conference so far this season has been. The Aggies were picked to finish eighth in the league, but are obviously undefeated so far in non-conference game.
Nevada was tabbed to finish ninth and is 8-2. San Jose State was picked 10th and currently is 7-3. Heck, even Air Force, who was chosen to finish at the bottom, is 6-4 and just picked a up a big 21-point win against South Dakota, who last week beat BYU. The combined record of the MW schools so far before games Wednesday night is 70-26, a winning percentage of 73 percent.
On Monday, the NET rankings came out. There were seven teams from the MW that were ranked in the top 100 and five schools in the top 45. USU topped the league, coming in at No. 15. The Mountain West is one of six conference with seven or more in the top 100, joining the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
San Diego State is ranked No. 22 in the national polls, while UNLV, New Mexico and USU are receiving votes.
The Mountain West is certainly shaping up to be an exciting when conference play begins at the end of this month.
The Aggies continue to rank nationally in several statistical categories. They are second in 3-point field goal percentage (44.6), sixth in assists per game (19.9), seventh in scoring (87.0), 14th in overall field goal percentage (50.0) and 16th in assist-to-turnover ration (1.5 to 1.0).
Individually, USU guard Steven Ashworth is fifth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 53.85, and Taylor Funk is tied for 11th at 50.0. Ashworth and Funk are third and fourth in 3-pointers per game at 4.0 and 3.71, respectively. Rylan Jones and Ashworth rank 16th and 18th in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.86 and 3.78, respectively. Dan Akin is fifth in field goal percentage at 73.47. Ashworth is 45th in points per game at 19.0.
