Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) dunks the ball as New Mexico guard Javonte Johnson defends in a game last season.

Want to check out the 2022-23 Utah State men’s basketball team?

Then plan to be at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Friday night. The Aggies will be having a Blue-White scrimmage, beginning at 7 p.m.

