Want to check out the 2022-23 Utah State men’s basketball team?
Then plan to be at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Friday night. The Aggies will be having a Blue-White scrimmage, beginning at 7 p.m.
Utah State head coach Ryan Odom said the team will use it as an opportunity to play in front of people. The Aggies will be going live for about an hour. Athletes will sign autographs afterwards.
“We’re going to be out in front of folks pretty quickly, so that requires us to really focus and put as much stuff in as we can,” Odom said. “Then we will refine it on a daily basis.”
With the Aggies not playing any exhibition games this year, Friday will be the lone time the team will play in front of a crowd before the season begins. USU opens the season with three straight home games, beginning on Nov. 7, when Utah Valley comes to town.
“It’s good to be back with coach Odom and his staff,” Aggie guard Sean Bairstow said. “We are all communicating well and know what is expected.”
Friday will be the first time for four new Aggies to play in front of the Spectrum fans. There are three transfers in sixth-year forward Dan Akin (UMBC/Cal Baptist), Taylor Funk (Saint Joseph's) and sophomore center Isaac Johnson (Oregon) and freshman Mason Falslev, a Sky View High School graduate.
“All of the new guys have really bought in and are really good,” Bairstow said. “Everyone just fits in really well together. Everything is working out really well.”
Falslev is well aware of the Spectrum, but has not worn a USU uniform.
“My biggest concern is getting Mason comfortable with college basketball,” Odom said. “Mason has been a pleasant surprise, not that we didn’t think he was going to be able to engage right away. But we have some veterans out here that are good players, especially at his position.
Falslev helped lead Sky View to a state championship in basketball and football and was a major player for the Bobcats throughout his high school career in both sports. He then took two years off, serving an LDS Church mission.
“Mason has hit the ground running,” Odom said. “He got back off his mission and was pretty much in the gym a day later. He is a worker and obviously a really good athlete. Those from our area remember him playing both basketball and football and being successful at both. I love that about him. ... Mason is going to be a really, really good player.”
Johnson is also from the Beehive State. The American Fork native also played in the Spectrum last spring when Oregon came to town for an NIT game. The 7-footer gives USU some more height.
“We have some depth there,” Odom said of his centers. “They all push one another and help one another get better. It’s great to have Isaac here with us. He is really happy that he is here.
“Taylor (Funk) is also happy to be here. He committed and was here a week later. He hit the ground running and had some good time with the team before the unfortunate injury.”
Funk, who is 6-9, is expected to be back from his injury soon. Akin is also 6-9. The Aggies return 7-1 senior Trevin Dorius and 6-11 junior Szymon Zapala, so on paper USU has size.
“All of the sports are going to be competitive,” Odom said. “Guys bring different things to the table. You want to have the most well-balanced, well-rounded, versatile team that you can put together with size and strength.”
The coach expects there to be some serious battles for minutes and roles on the team. He encourages them to be competitive when they step on the court and friends off.
“I think we are a really balanced team, one through five,” Bairstow said. “We got depth at each position, so I’m really excited about it.”
Bairstow, who is a senior and one of four captains on the team this year, is excited for the upcoming season. And he is healthy.
“I feel good, that’s it,” Bairstow said. “... Time flies. I’ve been through a lot, but when you look back it goes pretty quick. I need to lead with my voice, knowing that I am now one of the most knowledgeable guys on the team, so I need to use my experiences to help the younger guys. We have a lot of older guys, so we are good.”
