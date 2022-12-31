There was no early champagne for the Aggies Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, but they certainly earned some on New Year’s Eve day.
Utah State battled one of the better defensive teams in the Mountain West Conference and came out on top thanks to a pair of runs in each half. The Aggies opened league play by handing Fresno State its worst loss of the season, 67-54, in front of 6,933 fans.
“Good win for us, really pleased for our guys,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Conference play is tough. It’s hard-fought every night out. Fresno State is dynamite on defense, and they have some really good scorers.”
It was the first time the Aggies (12-2, 1-0 MW) have won under Odom when scoring less than 72 points. While defense certainly was on display Saturday as USU was held 18 points below its season average, the hosts made buckets when needed.
“It’s just like a confidence thing,” said Aggie forward Zee Hamoda, who came off the bench to score 13 points. “You miss one, just keep shooting. If you miss one, probably the next one’s in. That was a changing point for me. In Hawaii, I wasn’t able to make many shots. Coming here, though, it was like, just shoot it, and that’s what I did.”
Hamoda played just six minutes in the last game against Washington State. He played 25 Saturday.
It was Hamoda who sparked each run for USU.
“Zee was huge,” Odom said. “He came in and performed extremely well. The key for Zee is defense. You see him make shots and do some of the offensive things that he does, but what he really provides for our team is that defensive guy that can get through screens. He is long, can contest shots and rebound. He can guard multiple guys.”
Fresno State (5-8, 1-1) kept fighting to the final buzzer. The Bulldogs had not lost by more than nine points before Saturday.
“They (Aggies) got back and got open threes, and that’s what hurt us,” Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson said. “We’ll watch that and see who the culprits were and how we can get better.”
Trailing 46-44 midway through the second half, the Aggies put together a game-changing run. Hamoda took a pass from Sean Bairstow and drilled a 3-pointer to put USU in front for good. The trey was the start of a 12-0 run that stretched over five-and-a-half minutes.
Steven Ashworth and Hamoda each had five points, while Max Shulga capped the run with a pair of free throws to give the Aggies a 56-46 lead with five minutes to play. It could have been worse for the Bulldogs as USU missed five free throws, including the front end of a one-and-one.
“We left some on the board from a free throw perspective,” Odom said. “All-in-all, conference play is going to be like this. We’ve got to make sure we continue to evolve and improve on the things we are not doing well at right now.”
The Aggies did make all six free throws they took in the final 35 seconds to seal the win.
Ashworth joined Hamoda in leading the team with 13 points. Dan Akin recorded his fourth double-double of the year with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. All nine Aggies that played scored.
“I think some people were anxious for the first game in conference,” Akin said. “But we knew it was going to be a low-scoring game so we were ready for that. … I don’t know who tweeted it, but someone tweeted that we were 0-15 or something in under-72-point games so obviously, we put emphasis on that and obviously, we knew we had to guard with high pick stops and that helps us.”
The Bulldogs were led by Jemarl Baker Jr., with a game-high 20 points. Leo Colimerio added 10 points before fouling out.
“Proud of the guys, all seven of them, for how hard they played,” Hutson said. “I was proud of the fight from the seven guys that played a lot of minutes.”
Trevin Dorius started the scoring by throwing down a pass from Rylan Jones 20 seconds into the contest.
It was a back-and-forth first half for the first 13 minutes. There were seven lead changes and three ties.
“I thought one of the keys to the game for us was on the defensive end,” Odom said. “First 10 minutes of the game, we weren’t as intense and clean as we needed to be defensively, and they made us pay for it.”
Hamoda sparked the only run of the first 20 minutes. He swished a 3-pointer off a pass from Bairstow. Hamoda then came up with a steal and converted it into a layup on the other end as USU scored 13 unanswered points.
Bairstow and Ashworth both drilled shots from long range during the run. Jones capped it with a pair of free throws to give the hosts a 33-22 lead with 3:20 left in the first half.
“We just switched up the defense,” Akin said when asked about the game-deciding runs. “Before, I think we were trying to ice some of the screens and then we had a stretch where we tried to switch everything. That was mainly that, just switching and staying in front of guys.”
Fresno State went more than six minutes without scoring. However, the Bulldogs scored the final four points of the opening half to pull within 33-26 at the break.
The Aggies had a trio of turnovers to end the first half. They had nine turnovers over the first 20 minutes, but those were only turned into six points by the Bulldogs.
USU had chances to start the second half with some momentum, but ended up with just three free throws. Fresno State countered with a 3-pointer and a three-point play to get within 36-32 with 17:09 to play.
Then the Bulldogs inched closer and surged ahead with a 8-0 run. Baker hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give the visitors a 44-42 lead.
A minute later Hamoda hit his third trey of the game, and the Aggies would celebrate a new year with a win despite scoring a season-low 67 points.
“We’re going to take it game by game and prepare for each game,” Hamoda said. “If we respect every team we play, we’re going to be good.”
“The best teams can win in numerous ways,” Odom said. “We can’t just win one way. We need to be able to win no matter how the game is being played. Today, they (Bulldogs) did a good job of slowing it down. That’s where execution comes into play.”
The Aggies executed enough to open conference play with a victory.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 38, while Fresno State was at 139. … The Aggies limited Fresno State to a season low for an Aggie opponent. … USU improved to 6-4 in all-time MW openers. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 37-23, for the 11th time this season. … USU had just 11 assists, which is tied for the fewest in a game this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 39-6, and USU improved to 11-1 this season when accomplishing that feat. … Guard Steven Ashworth reached double figures in scoring for the 13th straight time this season. … Sean Bairstow played a season-high 38 minutes. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 42-26, and have won 10 of the last 12 meetings.
GAME BALL
The Aggie bench deserves to share this, but one player will get the nod. Zee Hamoda gave USU a lift when it needed it with 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting. He made all three of his attempts from long range and also grabbed four rebounds. The forward added two assists and a steal to his stat line while matching his career high with 25 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies head out on the road for two league games. USU travels east first to take on Air Force (9-6, 0-2) Tuesday night. The Falcons hosted Nevada Saturday afternoon and lost, 75-69.
