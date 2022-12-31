Fresno St Utah St Basketball

Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) takes a shot as Fresno State center Eduardo Andre defends Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies began Mountain West Conference play with a 67-54 win.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

There was no early champagne for the Aggies Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, but they certainly earned some on New Year’s Eve day.

Utah State battled one of the better defensive teams in the Mountain West Conference and came out on top thanks to a pair of runs in each half. The Aggies opened league play by handing Fresno State its worst loss of the season, 67-54, in front of 6,933 fans.


