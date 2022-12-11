A late first half run and a strong second half was more than enough to keep the Aggies among the dwindling unbeaten Division I teams.
Utah State is one of seven still perfect on the season after a 79-67 win against Loyola Marymount late Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest that was played at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. In fact, the game didn’t end until early Sunday morning.
“This is a great win for us,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Loyola Marymount provided a stiff challenge, specifically in that first half. We were kind of on our heels.”
The Aggies (8-0) were down 13 with just over six minutes left in the first half. They were able to get within three by halftime.
Then in the second half USU used a 14-2 run to surge in front. The Aggies would stay there the rest of the game, adding a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game, 67-54 with 6:07 to play.
“We started getting stops and were able to throw it ahead on offense,” Odom said.
The Aggies and Lions (8-4) played the third game of a tripleheader. Southern Utah beat Cal State Fullerton in the first game, 67-60, and BYU made a last-second shot against No. 21 Creighton to win 83-80. So, all three teams from the Beehive state were victorious.
While the second-half runs were vital to the win for USU, so was slowing down Loyola Marymount guard Cam Shelton, who had 23 points by halftime. He finished with a game-best 25, but was not a factor over the final 20 minutes.
“It was definitely an emphasis after the first half he (Shelton) put up on us,” said Aggie guard Steven Ashworth, who had 16 points and four assists. “We weren’t as tight on our ball-screen coverages in the first half and he made some great plays. He played a great first half. Instead of guarding him with one guy, we guarded him with five and did a much better job in the second half.”
Shelton did not score until the 2:37 mark of the second half. He made 2 of 4 free throws in the second half.
“Shelton had a great half and really carried them,” Odom said. “He got to the basket way too easy in the first half.”
Jalin Anderson was the lone Lion to join Shelton in double figures with 14. Keli Leaupepe finished with nine, more than six below his average.
Once again the Aggies had four players reach double figures in scoring. Joining Ashworth was Max Shulga (18), Sean Bairstow (14) and Dan Akin (14) off the bench. Taylor Funk struggled to find the bottom of the net, but did score six points in the second half and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds. Trevin Dorius scored seven points and hauled in eight rebounds. Bairstow had a career-high six assists.
“Sean (Bairstow) and Trevin (Dorius) had the cleanest game they have had so far this season and were big impacts on the game,” Odom said. “Max (Shulga) and Steven (Ashworth) and Dan (Akin) were great pretty much throughout. Taylor (Funk) struggled in the first half and came back and played really well in the second half. That was good to see.”
It took a minute-and-a-half for the first points to be scored. Shelton had the honor of swooping in for the first of his many buckets.
After seven lead changes and two ties, both teams went cold. USU went nearly four minutes without scoring, while LMU went almost three minutes.
The Lions were able to score seven unanswered points to spark a 18-4 run. Shelton hit back-to-back 3-pointers as the Lions built a 32-19 lead with 6:51 left in the opening half.
USU called a timeout.
“None of us were happy,” Odom said. “We weren’t playing our style of basketball. We were taking shots that were very unlike us, just hoping the shot would go in. We wasted some opportunities.”
The Aggies responded.
Ashworth was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three free throws to spark an Aggie rally. USU scored nine straight points as part of a 14-1 run. Bairstow and Trevin Dorius had dunks, and Ashworth finished off the surge with a pair of foul shots to pull the Aggies within 33-32 with 2:35 left in the first half.
“There were stretches within that first half where we definitely weren’t playing Aggie basketball,” Ashworth said. “When coach called that timeout, we knew we weren’t playing connected. We knew we had to come together and be confident on offense. … I’m really proud of how the guys answered when we had the timeout.”
The Lions took a 39-36 lead into the break.
A 3-pointer by Ashworth sparked the big 14-2 run in the second half. A dunk by Funk put the Aggies ahead with 14:48 to play with a dunk off a pass from Dorius. USU had not led since the 14:30 mark of the first half.
Bairstow had a dunk on a fastbreak off a pass from Ashworth, and Zee Hamoda scored in the paint to give the Aggies a 58-50 lead with 11:46 to play.
“We talked at halftime with the coaches about different ways we could get guys open looks,” Ashworth said. “A lot of it was attacking down the lane. Sean (Bairstow) and Max (Shulga) did a great job of that, and I had a few opportunities myself. When we do that, we get into a rhythm and there is a connectivity. A lot of it stems from our defense.”
Shortly after the decisive run, USU was at it again. Akin had a dunk off a pass from Shulga, Dorius had a rebound bucket, Funk hit a jumper and Shulga made three free throws to give the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 67-54.
Loyola Marymount would get within eight, but no closer.
“I was really proud of the response our guys had when we got down 12,” Odom said. “You kind of find out what you are made of. Our guys fought. I’m proud of them.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 45, while Loyola Marymount came in at 116. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 36-29. … This was the seventh straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 18-13. … USU had a season-low seven turnovers. … At 8-0, the Aggies are now tied alongside the 1961-62 squad for the third-best start in program history and trail only the 9-0 mark set by USU in 1917-18 and 1938-39. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Lions, 8-0.
GAME BALL
Several Aggies are deserving, but Sean Bairstow gets the nod. The senior finished with 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including some big drives to the hoop. The guard also matched his career-high with seven rebounds and made a new career mark for assists with six. He also came up with a steal and blocked a shot in a season-high 34 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home for two games before heading to Hawaii for a Christmas tournament. Utah State hosts Westminster on Thursday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.