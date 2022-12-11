USU basketball

Utah State head coach Ryan Odom talks to guard Steven Ashworth (3) during a timeout against Utah Tech on Dec. 1, 2022. The Aggies beat Loyola Marymount late Saturday night in Las Vegas, 79-67.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A late first half run and a strong second half was more than enough to keep the Aggies among the dwindling unbeaten Division I teams.

Utah State is one of seven still perfect on the season after a 79-67 win against Loyola Marymount late Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest that was played at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. In fact, the game didn’t end until early Sunday morning.


