US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – It certainly wasn’t pretty at times, but the Aggies will take the end result.
Utah State did not make a field goal over the last eight-and-a-half minutes of the game Tuesday night at Clune Arena, but it didn’t matter. The Aggies made 15 of 18 free throws, which was more than enough to propel them to a 77-65 Mountain West Conference win over Air Force in front of 1,461 fans.
“This game definitely had a tale of two halves,” said Aggie guard Steven Ashworth, who finished with 15 points and a career-high eight rebounds. “We were able to adapt and adjust to what the game needed. … We figured out later how to get back into our rhythm and then our free throws felt good.”
It helped that the Aggies (13-2, 2-0 MW) had built a 21-point lead in the first half. It also helped that they hit the boards and were 21 of 27 from the foul line for the game
“This certainly wasn’t easy at any point in the game,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “In the first half, our guys were clicking on both sides. … Second half, we were taking some flyers at the basket and some were rolling out on us. We missed some easy shots. But the theme is, you’ve got to be able to make stops.”
Air Force (9-7, 0-3) got within seven in the second half, the last time when Jake Heidbreder hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds to play. Heidbreder finished with a game-best 19 points.
Out of timeouts, the Falcons had to turn to the foul game in the closing seconds. The Aggies made 5 of 6 in the final 44 seconds, and Air Force missed four 3-pointers on its way to a third straight loss.
“Free throws were big there for sure,” said USU forward Taylor Funk, who finished with a team-best 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting and made both of his foul shots with 1:03 to play. “We had a couple of bad beats, the ball rolled around the rim and didn’t go in. … Free throws were huge and proud of these guys for knocking them down. I didn’t even know we didn’t score in the last nine minutes, We need to do better than that.”
Seven different Aggies made free throws Tuesday night.
“Hitting those free throws down the stretch was key,” Odom said. “... You have to make free throws to be able to win games. Conference play is tight. You have to make free throws if you are going to win.”
Ashworth and Funk were joined in double-figure scoring by Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga with 11 points each. Dan Akin and Zee Hamoda both came off the bench to add nine points each. Akin grabbed seven boards, while Bairstow had six and a team-high four assists.
“I never doubted myself once,” Funk said. “I have missed some shots, but the confidence hasn’t dropped.”
Joining Heidbreder in double digits was Ethan Taylor (14) and Rytis Petraitis (11) – the reigning 4-time MW Freshman of the Week. Petraitis fouled out with 1:45 to play.
Funk started the Aggies off with a layup off a pass from Bairstow. USU scored the first five points of the game and raced out to a 9-3 lead four minutes into the game as Funk and Bairstow combined for all of the points.
Ashworth drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the next surge by the visitors. USU used a 9-2 run to build a 24-11 lead midway through the opening half.
It didn’t take long for the Aggies to put together another run. Funk hit a pull-up jumper to get it started, Shulga converted a three-point play, Trevin Dorius threw down a pass from Shulga, then Shulga scored, and Akin took an alley-oop pass from Bairstow and deposited it to cap an 11-2 run and give USU a 35-16 lead with 5:27 left in the first half.
Hamoda scored on a move in the paint to give the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 39-18.
The Falcons hit a trio of 3-pointers before halftime to claw back some. USU took a 44-28 lead into the break.
“There was a lot of excitement throughout the game,” Odom said. “I thought our guys played really well in the first half on both sides of the ball. The ending of the half wasn’t real great with them making three threes. … We talked after the game about doing a better job finishing the half.
The Aggies outrebounded the Falcons 22-7 in the first half.
After trading buckets to start the second half, the hosts scored seven unanswered points. Corbin Green had five of the points as Air Force pulled within 49-37 with 16:28 to play, and USU took a timeout.
“They (Falcons) were getting some execution layups,” Odom said. “All the sudden we start reacting to that, and they start shooting some threes. We couldn’t find a stop for a while there.”
Funk sank a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding for a moment.
“We just weren’t in our stance and ready to go (in the second half),” Funk said. “We got beat on some back doors and some and-ones and just like that the game switched around. It just goes to show no matter what the lead is, you can’t relax. This is the Mountain West. It’s a real league.”
But the Falcons once again scored seven straight points and then hit a 3-pointer after USU had scored to get within 56-49 with 10:34 to play.
Ashworth and Funk each hit 3-pointers that would end up being the last field goals of the game with more than eight minutes to play.
“This team grinded it out,” Funk said. “I’m proud of every single guy.
“He (Funk) made some big shots,” Odom said. “... His teammates believe in him and are certainly going to keep passing to him. He came up big today.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 36, while Air Force was at 173. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 37-25, for the 12th time this season. … USU finished with 10 assists, which was the second fewest this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 33-21, and USU improved to 12-1 this season when accomplishing that feat. … Guard Steven Ashworth reached double figures in scoring for the 14th straight time this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 24-7, and have won 10 of the last 13 meetings.
GAME BALL
Once again a tough decision. Steven Ashworth will get the nod since he had such a big fan club show up. Ashworth finished with 15 points on 3 of 8 shooting from the field, but 3 of 5 from long range and made 6 of 7 free throws. The junior also grabbed a game-best eight rebounds, which is a new career high. Ashworth also had an assist and played 26 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home for a few days before heading to Boise State for a Saturday evening game. The Broncos (11-41 1-1 ended a two-game losing streak with a 67-64 win at home over San Jose State Tuesday night. Tipoff on Saturday is at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.