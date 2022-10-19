Despite some love online to start the week, the Aggie men’s basketball team was not picked to do very well in the Mountain West Conference this upcoming season.
A preseason poll was released by the conference Wednesday before the first of two days of virtual media days take place. The poll was voted on by the media that cover the league. Utah State checked in at eighth. The Aggies finished seventh last year and lost in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament to second-seeded Colorado State by two points.
Utah State returns three starters and five additional players that saw regular time on the court. The Aggies lost in the first round of the NIT to end their season with a 18-16 record.
Head coaches Ryan Odom of USU and Brian Dutcher of SDSU are scheduled to talk to the media on Thursday. Six schools addressed the media on Wednesday and the remaining five will be on Thursday. Aggie guards Rylan Jones and Sean Bairstow are listed as athletes who will be available to the media on Thursday.
San Diego State was nearly a unanimous selection to win the MW this season. The Aztecs picked up 16 first-place votes of the 20 cast, earning 216 points. Wyoming received the remaining four first-place votes and is second in the poll wit 204 points.
The Aztecs are ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. San Diego State returns four starters and six total letterwinners from a year ago. The starters are Matt Bradley, Lamont Butler, Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah. A talented group of newcomers are highlighted by Darrion Trammell, who was voted the MW Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Following San Diego State and Wyoming was last year’s champion, Boise State, who also won the conference tournament. The Broncos picked up 166 points.
Colorado State was fourth with 156 points, followed by New Mexico (136), UNLV (110), Fresno State (101), USU (96), Nevada (73), San Jose State (35) and Air Force (27)
Joining Trammell in receiving preseason awards Wyoming junior Graham Ike was selected as the MW Preseason Player of the Year, and Fresno State’s Joseph Hunter was named the MW Preseason Freshman of the Year.
A 2021-22 All-Mountain West selection, Ike enters his junior season at Wyoming. Last season he started all 33 games and ranked second in the league in scoring, averaging 19.5 points a game. Ike also grabbed 9.6 rebounds per game, ranking second in the conference and 21st in the nation.
Trammell joins San Diego State after two seasons at Seattle. The senior guard is a two-time First-Team All-WAC selection. Trammell started all 31 games in 2021-22, averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
Hunter, a product of Fresno, California, enters his first season with Fresno State. The freshman finished his high school career with 2,337 points, sixth-most in the Central Section and second best in San Joaquin Memorial High School history. He was named the 2022 Fresno Bee Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Joining Ike on the preseason All-MW team are Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn, Jr., San Diego State guard Matt Bradley and Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado.
A three-time All-MW selection, Stevens begins his senior season with Colorado State. The six-foot guard started every game for the Rams in 2021-22, averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 assists. Stevens shot 90.2 percent from the free-throw line, the best free-throw percentage in the MW last season. However, the guard suffered a serious injury a week ago and how long he will be out is not known.
Mashburn enters his second season with New Mexico. Last year, the guard led the Lobos in scoring with 18.2 points per game. Mashburn was one of two MW student-athletes to score in double figures in every conference game.
The 2021-22 MW Newcomer of the Year, Bradley begins his second season with SDSU. He started every game for the Aztecs, averaging a team-leading 16.9 points, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Bradley grabbed 5.4 boards per game, second-most among the Aztecs.
Maldonado, a 2021-22 All-Mountain West selection, started all 33 games for Wyoming last season. He netted 18.5 points per game, second-most on the team. Maldonado dished out the second-most assists per game (6.3) in the league last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.