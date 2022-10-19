NIT preview coach

Utah State head coach Ryan Odom yells instructions to his team during a game against BYU last season in Provo. The Aggies were picked to finish eighth in a Mountain West Conference preseason poll.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Despite some love online to start the week, the Aggie men’s basketball team was not picked to do very well in the Mountain West Conference this upcoming season.

A preseason poll was released by the conference Wednesday before the first of two days of virtual media days take place. The poll was voted on by the media that cover the league. Utah State checked in at eighth. The Aggies finished seventh last year and lost in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament to second-seeded Colorado State by two points.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.