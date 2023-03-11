LAS VEGAS – A second half surge did the trick for the Aggies late Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Utah State did not lead until there was 7:53 minutes left in the game. But once the Aggies got in front, they stayed there.
USU used an 11-2 surge to take the lead and expanded its advantage with an 8-0 run. The Aggies advanced to the Mountain West Tournament Championship with a 72-62 victory against Boise State in the second semifinal of the night.
“Just a great game all around, (feel) really fortunate to win,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “.. I’m happy for our guys. I’m happy that they have the opportunity that they seeked and worked for all summer.”
In the first semifinal of the night, No. 20 San Diego State jumped in front early and never let up against San Jose State. The Aztecs advanced to another final with a 64-49 victory.
“It’s the next game on our schedule, and it’s a big game,” Aggie guard Steven Ashworth said, when asked about facing San Diego State for the third time this season. “It’s the championship game and what we have been working for all summer. … We have something still to prove, and we know how great they are, so we’ve got to play our best basketball.”
RJ Eytle-Rock made two free throws on a call that had Bronco fans screaming mad. The foul shots gave USU a 51-49 lead. Eytle-Rock would hit a 3-pointer after an Ashworth jumper as the Aggies (26-7) started to build on its lead.
“I’m happy for RJ, proud of RJ,” Ashworth said of Eytle-Rock. “I’m just really happy for RJ that he was able to show what he can do, because he is a special player and has been showing up for us big time down the stretch of this season.”
Max Shulga then hit two dagger 3-pointers. Sean Bairstow got the ball to him for the first, while Ashworth found him for the second. Suddenly the Aggies were up nine.
“It was definitely the flow of the offense,” said Shulga, who finished with a game-best 19 points and five assists. “The open man is the go-to man on our team, so those times it was me, and I was able to knock them down.”
A technical foul was called on the Boise State bench, but Ashworth missed two free throws. However, Dan Akin made two on a foul that had the Broncos (24-9) frustrated.
After a 3-pointer by Boise State, Eytle-Rock hit an open jumper when Bairstow found him. Shulga drained a pair of free throws to give the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 68-56, with 1:06 to play.
USU notched its seventh win in a row.
“I’m really proud of the effort,” Odom said. “These guys had a goal over the summer to compete for a championship in the Mountain West.”
Joining Shulga in double-digit scoring was Ashworth (14), Eytle-Rock (13) and Bairstow (12). Taylor Funk grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds and scored seven points. Akin had seven points and eight rebounds, while Trevin Dorius grabbed six boards, as did Bairstow.
The Broncos were led by Naje Smith and Marcus Shaver Jr. with 14 points each. Tyson Degenhart added 13 points. Shaver had eight rebounds and three assists.
“Well, hard-fought game,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “Utah State is a great team, and it’s going to be a heck of a championship tomorrow. … We knew Utah State would respond. Like I said, they’re a great team. They made some good shots in the second half.”
The Aggies won the opening tip, and got a defensive stop, but struggled mightily on the offensive end of the court in the first half.
Degenhart started the scoring with a 3-pointer for the Broncos. Boise State raced out to a 8-2 lead in the early going.
USU used a 8-2 surge of its own to tie up the game at 16-16 at the 10:34 mark. Bairstow had five points during the momentum swing, but it was short lived for the Aggies.
After a three-point play by Bairstow, USU would nearly go eight minutes between field goals. The Aggies did make 6 of 8 free throws to stay in the game as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net from the field.
The Broncos took their largest lead of the opening half, 31-22, on a Smith 3-pointer at the 3:18 mark.
Then Ashworth hit back-to-back 3-pointers to momentarily end the field goal drought. USU failed to score over the final 1:50 of the first half as Boise State took a 36-28 lead into the break.
“Boise really came after us hard in the first half,” Odom said. “We were really fortunate to be where we were at, at halftime. … We weren’t as connected as we needed to be in the first half. Boise State had a lot to do with that.”
Ashworth picked up three fouls in a span of two minutes just before halftime. Funk and Bairstow went into the lockers with two fouls each.
The Aggies outscored the Broncos 12-5 to start the second half. Funk, Ashworth and Bairstow hit long-range shots, while Shulga converted a three-point play. USU got within 41-40 with 14:45 to play.
“I think once we began to settle into the second half, closed the gap a little bit, our guys began to feel some juice there,” Odom said. “You saw how the ending went. It was obviously a positive for us.”
Yes, it was. The Aggies were back in the game and stayed close until they made the final push.
“Champions always answer, that’s Aggie basketball,” Ashworth said. “... A big word that I think of is trust, and that’s what this team has in every single guy, one through 15. When we can trust each other, that’s when we’re playing our best.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 19, while Boise State was at 27. The Aggies had a NET ranking of 18, while the Broncos were at 26 … The Aggies played in the MW tournament semifinals for the fifth time in six years and will be playing in the championship for the fourth time in the last five years. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 39-30, and improved to 22-2 when accomplishing that. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 20-12, and are now 20-3 when doing that. … USU finished with 14 assists and improved to 25-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Boise State had eight. … The Aggies improved to 5-4 on the season when trailing at halftime. … Steven Ashworth reached double figures in scoring for the 28th time this season. Ashworth is one of three Division I players to record at least 100 3-pointers, free throws made, rebounds and assists this season. The last MW player to accomplish this feat was BYU’s Jimmer Fredette during the 2010-11 season. He also became the 41st player in USU history to go over 1,000 career points as he now has 1,006. … For the ninth time this season and 16th in his career, Trevin Dorious tied his career high with two blocked shots. … Max Shulga has scored in double digits 23 times this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 36-21.
DUNK COUNT
The Aggies did not record a dunk Friday night.
Season leaders are: Dan Akin 45, Trevin Dorius 27, Sean Bairstow 15, Taylor Funk 10, Zee Hamoda 5 and Szymon Zapala 1, Max Shulga 1.
GAME BALL
Obviously, several Aggies are good candidates. A senior gets the nod. RJ Eytle-Rock came off the bench to score 13 points, all of which seemed critical at the time. The 13 points are his second-best outing of the season. He made 4 of 6 shots, including 1 of 2 from long range. Eytle-Rock was perfect at the free throw line, going 4 of 4. The guard also grabbed three rebounds as he played a season-high 23 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will now play No. 20 San Diego State (26-6) in the Mountain West Tournament Championship Saturday afternoon. The Aztecs and Aggies will meet at the Thomas & Mack Center for the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.