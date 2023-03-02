LAS VEGAS – Facing a must win, the Aggies passed with flying colors late Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Utah State overcame some foul trouble and 19 turnovers to throttle UNLV in Mountain West men’s basketball action. Once the Aggies got the lead midway through the first half, they never gave it up, rolling to a 91-66 victory in front of 5,747 fans.
“I thought we answered their (Rebels) runs really well and stayed composed,” said USU guard Steven Ashworth, who finished with a game-best 27 points and seven assists. “... We have so many weapons that we can go to.”
Not even Senior Night for the Rebels (17-12, 6-11) got in the way of the Aggies (23-7, 12-5 MW), who were facing a must win to stay in the hunt for postseason consideration.
“We had a really productive off week,” Ashworth said. “This week was huge to allow us to work on some things. Every game matters, every possession matters.”
In the first meeting with UNLV, USU had to hold on for dear life in a four-point win. That certainly was not the case this time around.
“A tremendous win for us,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “UNLV is well coached and an extremely talented team. … It’s a great win. It’s tremendous to get another road win.”
Despite the final score, there were some tense moments. USU’s Dan Akin, Trevin Dorius and Taylor Funk all had four fouls with plenty of time to play. Dorius and Funk would foul out with five and nearly three minutes to play respectively. But others filled in nicely.
“We have good players on our team,” Odom said. “It’s been like this all year. Different guys score.”
The Rebels had gotten within four with just under 16 minutes to play. Ashworth took over with eight straight points, and the Aggies led by double digits the rest of the way.
“I think I had a little bit of that champions always answer mentality,” Ashworth said. “We just had to make sure we stayed composed in those timeouts. We came out and had to execute on offense so we could get that bucket and push the lead up a little bit. We ran the play correctly, they (Rebels) defended it well, so I had to make a little move. Sadly it was a two, but it went in. That got me going in the second half and got me confident from behind the arc. I knew if the opportunity was there the next two possessions, I should shoot it. I did that, and my teammates gave me all the confidence I needed for that little spurt.”
The “two” that Ashworth is referring to was a shot that initially was signaled a 3-pointer, but was changed after a media timeout. Still, the shooting by Ashworth got the Aggies going.
“Steven’s shot was big out of a timeout,” Odom said. “They (Rebels) guarded the play effectively, Steven just made a play. His little flurry there gave us a sigh of relief.”
Joining Ashworth in double-figure scoring was Max Shulga (19) and Akin (13). Zee Hamoda nearly joined, finishing with nine points. Sean Bairstow tied his career-high with a game-best 10 rebounds.
“Good minutes off the bench for Zee, good minutes off the bench from RJ (Eytle-Rock),” Odom said. “Trevin, Dan and Taylor had their struggles, but played well and had their moments as well. Max was excellent, Max was solid.”
The Rebels were led by EJ Harkless with 20 points. He had 15 at halftime, but Shulga slowed him down in the second half. Shane Nowell added 10 points and a team-best nine rebounds.
“Max did a great job of staying in front of him (Harkless) and forcing some hard shots,” Odom said. “We fouled some other guys, but we didn’t foul him. He is a great player.”
Shulga hit a pull-up jumper to open the scoring. There were four lead changes and four ties in the early going.
Ashworth hit a 3-pointer to spark a 14-0 run by the visitors. RJ Eytle-Rock followed the trey by Ashworth with a steal and bucket to give USU the lead. Dorius also got involved with a layup off a pass from Hamoda. Shulga hit a long-range shot, and Ashworth grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a jumper to give the Aggies a 26-15 lead with 7:05 left in the opening half.
The Rebels ended a scoring drought of nine possessions and more than five-and-a-half minutes, but USU responded with five straight points from Shulga on one possession. Shulga was fouled attempting a three, made two free throws and the third ended up in Bairstow’s hands for an offensive rebound, who got it to Ashworth, who then found Shulga for a trey.
Six straight free throws gave the Aggies their largest lead of the first half, 40-25, with two minutes left before halftime. Akin, Ashworth and Eytle-Rock sank a pair of free throws each.
Harkless hit a 3-pointer just before the horn to give the Rebels a little momentum at the break. USU took a 44-32 lead into the locker.
UNLV made it interesting for a few minutes in the early going of the second half. The hosts used a 8-0 run to get within 49-45 with 15:56 to play.
“We were making some mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Odom said. “We had turnovers, gave up some rebounds and were fouling them. We’ve got to be better than that.”
After a timeout by the Aggies, they responded with eight straight points, all by Ashworth. Then Ashworth dished to Dorius for a layup, triggering a 6-0 surge after a lone Rebel bucket. Shulga drove in for a bucket to give USU a 63-46 lead with 11:33 to play.
It just kept getting worse for the home team, who was soon down by 20 points with nine-and-a-half minutes to go. Fans started leaving.
USU built its largest lead of the game, 91-62, after scoring 11 unanswered with 53 seconds to play. UNLV went nearly 10-and-a-half minutes between field goals in the second half.
The Aggies have now won four in a row.
“You want to be playing your best basketball in March,” Ashworth said. “It’s officially March. I am happy with where we are out on both sides of the ball.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 35, while UNLV was at 86. … USU remains undefeated under head coach Ryan Odom when scoring at least 80 points, improving to 26-0. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 22nd time this season, 36-29, and are 20-2 in those games. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 28-27, and are now 18-3 when doing that. … USU finished with 16 assists and improved to 22-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as UNLV had six. … Steven Ashworth has reached double figures in scoring 25th time this season. … Dan Akin has scored in double figures 22 times this year and also tied his career high in steals with three. … Max Shulga has scored in double digits 20 times this season. … Ashworth moved past Jaycee Carroll (93) and Preston Medlin (95) into fourth for 3-pointers in a season as he now has 97. … Connor Gillis recorded his first career block. … The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Rebels, 34-14.
COURAGEOUS AGGIE
USU junior guard Connor Odom was named a recipient of the 2023 Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award earlier this week, sharing the honor with Saint Louis’ Terrence Hargrove.
Odom earned the award after being open with the issues he has faced to help create a dialogue about the challenges shared by many other athletes. Odom and Hargrove will be honored at the upcoming Men’s Final Four in Houston, Texas.
Odom has been open about dealing with the combination of Lyme Disease, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. When he was 13, he would shower for hours to feel clean and found it difficult to leave home. He lost an entire season of high school basketball to illness. Odom, a walk on, followed his father to Logan and has appeared in three games this season.
“Not a lot of people really know the ramifications of what Lyme disease can really do,” Odom said in 2020. “It didn’t cause me to feel physically sick. I felt a little bit tired, but it caused me to be mentally sick.”
The USBWA has presented a Most Courageous Award since the 1977-78 season. Last season, the men's Most Courageous Award was named in honor of Perry Wallace, the SEC's first Black athlete to play a full four-year career in any sport.
DUNK COUNT
Team leader Dan Akin put on a slam exhibition. He started the night with a rebound dunk early in the game for the only dunk of the first half. He threw down an alley-oop from Steven Ashworth early in the second half. Akin had two more late in the game off passes from Ashworth and Max Shulga. Trevin Dorius also had a throw down off a Ashworth pass. Zee Hamoda had two dunks on fastbreaks off passes from Shulga and RJ Eytle-Rock.
Season leaders are: Akin 41, Dorius 26, Sean Bairstow 15, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 5 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Who else but Steven Ashworth. The guard had all eight points during a crucial 8-0 run early in the second half. He finished with a game-best 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting, including 5 of 10 from long range and made both of his free throws. Ashworth also had a game-best seven assists, while also coming up with three steals and two rebounds in 35 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will finish the regular season on Saturday at home. They welcome Boise State (23-7, 13-4) to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Broncos are coming off a 66-60 win against No. 18 San Diego State on Tuesday in Boise. In the first meeting, the Broncos handed the Aggies their worst loss of the season, 82-59
