BOISE, Idaho – When you score a season low and shoot below 40 percent, that’s certainly not a recipe for success.

When you do that on the road, it makes it even harder to come out on top. The Aggies certainly witnessed that Saturday evening in a Mountain West Conference game at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State came to play and was cheered on by a boisterous crowd of 12,007. The Broncos handed USU its worst loss of the season, 82-59.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

