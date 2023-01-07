BOISE, Idaho – When you score a season low and shoot below 40 percent, that’s certainly not a recipe for success.
When you do that on the road, it makes it even harder to come out on top. The Aggies certainly witnessed that Saturday evening in a Mountain West Conference game at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State came to play and was cheered on by a boisterous crowd of 12,007. The Broncos handed USU its worst loss of the season, 82-59.
“We were getting the shots we wanted, but were a bit hesitant to shoot in the first half,” Aggie guard Sean Bairstow said. “We just weren’t ourselves tonight. … We just couldn’t get it to swing our way. We just need to regroup and come back ready for Wyoming.”
The Aggies (13-3, 2-1 MW) faced their largest deficit of the season – 24 points in the second half – and just never got going Saturday. They shot 39.7 percent from the field, which is the second lowest of the season.
“Boise State was dynamite tonight,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They were clearly ready to go and got off to a great start. It was certainly their night and not ours. We were very short of executing on either side of the ball throughout the game. Credit to Boise and how they played.”
The shooting woes for the Aggies were also felt from 3-point range (7 of 21) and the free throw line (6 of 14). USU did not attempt a foul shot in the second half
“We had some open looks, some that we have been making that didn’t go down that could have changed the feeling that we had within the game, but they didn’t,” Odom said. “... Certainly our free throw shooting in the first half was a major factor in the deficit. … You’ve got to be able to make shots and get stops when you need them.”
Adding salt to the wound was the Aggies losing starting point guard Rylan Jones early in the second half. He took a charge and appeared to hit his head. It took a long time before he was helped up and off the court to the locker room. Jones had six points, two rebounds and a steal in 17 minutes of action before leaving. He looked woosy in the hallway after the game.
“We don’t know yet,” said Odom when asked about Jones. “He is back in the locker room. I haven’t seen the replay, so I’m not sure what he hit.”
When Jones left, the Aggies were down 20.
Taylor Funk led USU with 14 points, while Bairstow was the only other Aggie to reach double figures with 10 points. Max Shulga led the team in rebounds with six, while Steven Ashworth had four assists.
“It was good to get a win like that, great crowd today,” said BSU forward Tyson Degenhart, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “... Loved the crowd tonight. You guys made an impact on Utah State, that’s for sure. They felt your presence.”
Four Broncos reached double digits. Joining Degenhart was Max Rice (14), Naje Smith (12) and Marcus Shaver Jr., (10). Degenhart finished with a double-double for Boise State (12-4, 2-1) as he grabbed a game-best 10 boards. Shaver and Rice each had five assists.
“Everywhere you go it’s hard,” BSU head coach Leon Rice said. “This building, it was hard for the opponent because the fans showed up. And for our guys it means the world. They were juiced. They want to play in these environments.”
It was the fifth straight win for the Broncos against the Aggies.
The Aggies missed their first three shots and that was a sign of things to come over the first 20 minutes. Funk did give USU an early 7-6 lead with a 3-pointer off a pass from Jones. But that would be the lone advantage the Aggies would enjoy in the game.
Boise State used a 12-3 run to take control as four different Broncos scored to give the hosts a 18-10 lead with 12:46 left in the first half.
The Aggies went nearly four minutes between field goals until a dunk by Trevin Dorius off a pass from Ashworth.
The hosts went on a 10-0 run as USU went on another dryspell from the field. This time the Aggies went more than five minutes without a field goal. Shaver sank two free throws to give Boise State a 28-15 lead with 8:13 left in the opening half.
Rice drilled a 3-pointer at the end of the first half to give the Broncos a 45-30 lead at the break.
“I messed up at the end of the half,” Odom said. “I switched to the zone really quickly and they make one pass and Rice has an open three. It’s a big game changer going into halftime.”
USU shot 35.5 percent from the field and made just 2 of 13 from long range in the first half. It also didn’t help that the Aggies were just 6 of 14 from the foul line.
Boise State shot 54.8 percent and made 6 of 8 from 3-point land.
It didn’t get much better for the Aggies to start the second half as they had another scoring dryspell, this time for nearly four minutes. The Broncos built a 58-34 lead with 14 minutes to play, and the Aggies lost Jones, who took a charge and had to be helped from the court after a lengthy time laying under the basket.
“I thought we would play our style coming out of halftime and we have three straight turnovers,” Odom said. “It just wasn’t there. It’s unfortunate, but Boise had a great night tonight.”
USU showed a little life with four straight 3-pointers during a stretch where the Aggies outscored the Broncos 16-7. Dorius scored to pull USU within 65-50 with 9:02 to play.
But two straight turnovers halted the momentum the Aggies seemed to be gaining. The Broncos stretched the lead back to 20, and then it got a bit chippy.
Funk and Bronco Chibuzo Agbu were each assessed a technical foul after getting tangled up. Thirty seconds later Dan Akin and Max Rice were in each other’s faces and both were slapped with a T.
“You’ve got to give their crowd and fans a lot of credit,” Odom said. “They stepped up for their team tonight. … They are going to come back to the Spectrum in March and I would expect a similar atmosphere in the Spectrum. … Technicals are not who either team wants to be. We have to be better than that. It’s not okay to react like that.”
The final nail in the Aggie coffin came as the shot clock was about to expire and Rice drilled a 3-pointer with 36 seconds to play. It was that kind of day for USU. The Broncos made 11 of 19 from long range for the game.
“They (Broncos) had a great game,” Bairstow said. “They were definitely the better team tonight. They showed that the whole 40 minutes. They played really well and we didn’t play so well.”
Both teams played nice after the game in the handshake line. But Boise State guard Max Rice had a final jab for the Aggies: “It might become a Quad 2 win since we beat them by 20.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 31, while Boise State was at 66. … The Aggies lost the battle of the boards for just the fourth time this season, 41-29. … USU shot a season-low 42.9 percent from the foul line, 6 of 14. ... The Aggie bench was outscored for just the third time this season, 18-14. … USU tied its season low in assists with 10. … This was the first game this season where the Aggies did not have at least three players reach double figures in scoring. … Guard Steven Ashworth had a streak of 14 straight games reaching double figures end, as he finished with a season-low four points. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 34-21.
GAME BALL
Not a lot to smile about on the Aggie side. RJ Eytle-Rock was the lone USU player to finish with a positive +/-. The senior came off the bench to score five points, making both of his field goal attempts and his lone free throw attempt. Eytle-Rock also grabbed two rebounds, dished out an assist and came up with a steal in 14 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are home for their next MW game. They host Wyoming (5-10, 0-3) on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. The Cowboys hosted San Diego State Saturday and lost 80-75.
