It was a Senior Night to remember.
The Aggies made sure to send five seniors out on a high note. Utah State led for more than 39 minutes Saturday night in the regular season finale. The Aggies finished the game on a 9-2 run to secure a 86-73 Mountain West Conference victory against Boise State in front of 9.963 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“It’s definitely been a Senior Night to remember,” said USU forward Taylor Funk, who had a game-high 24 points and grabbed a game-best eight rebounds. “Unfortunately, last year I had a senior night at St. Joe’s, but I had retorn a ligament in my thumb so I had to miss that. So it was really cool to actually get to play on a senior night tonight.”
There was a lot on the line for both teams as they tried to put the finishing touches on resumes for the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies (24-7, 13-5 MW) were also out to prove they were better than the team that lost at Boise State (23-8, 13-5) in early January by 23 points.
“It was a special win for our seniors and our fans, but it’s all about what is next,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Now, we know we are competing for a championship in Vegas. … Next Sunday we will find out where we are at. We can’t really do anything about it other than play the next game and if we are lucky enough, play the next game after that.”
Having led by 20 points at one point in the first half, USU saw its double-digit lead shrink to six with 2:16 to play, 77-71. Then Funk struck.
The senior took a pass from fellow senior Dan Akin and drilled a 3-pointer – his fourth of the game. The trey swung the momentum back the Aggies way and got a nervous crowd amped up again.
“Confidence is key,” Funk said. “You’re a different player when you play with confidence and that’s all that this coaching staff gives you. They encourage you every single day and they never get on you for missing shots, especially when they’re the great shots. Open man is the best man, best shot is the open shot. We kind of live by that and we have really good shooters. It could’ve been anyone. The guy went under the screen and I think any of our guards could’ve shot that shot. It just happened to be me.”
USU then got two stops. After a turnover, Akin made a pair of free throws and the Aggies were back up by double digits with 48 seconds to play.
“That was a huge shot by Taylor,” Odom said.
Funk made two free throws after getting fouled intentionally, and on the ensuing possession Sean Bairstow swooped in for a layup off a pass from Steven Ashworth to seal the victory, ending a five-game losing streak to the Broncos.
“We just kind of were doing our thing out there tonight,” Funk said. “Shots were going down for us all. This team, we found something real special these last couple games on the defensive end. That’s kind of where it all started and it carried on over to the offense like it normally does.”
Joining Funk in double-figure scoring was Ashworth (19), Akin (14), Bairstow (12) and Max Shulga (11). Ashworth also had a game-high eight assists, while Shulga had six dimes. Bairstow grabbed seven rebounds.
Boise State, who came into the game having won five of its last six games, were led by Chibuzo Agbo with 18 points, while Tyson Degenhart netted 14 and Marcus Shaver Jr. and Max Rice each had 13 points. Shaver led his team with seven rebounds and five assists.
“Going into it, we knew that we had to play well defensively in the first half,” Boise State assistant coach Tim Duryea said. “But we were not dictating anything to them and we were just a half-count late on everything defensively. We played well in the second half, made some runs and got us to the point where we need to get it. And then just some costly mistakes and we couldn’t ever get it over the hump.”
The 86 points were the most Boise State has given up in a game this season, The Aggies shot 57.1 percent from the field, which is a season high by a Bronco opponent.
Senior Night got off to a slamming start when Trevin Dorius took an alley-oop pass from Ashworth and threw it down one-handed 15 seconds into the contest.
After two lead changes and two ties, the Aggies scored nine unanswered points to surge in front, where they would stay the rest of the game. Funk scored his second offensive rebound bucket to ignite the run and also hit a 3-pointer. Akin had the other four points as USU built a 17-9 lead at the 14:35 mark of the opening half.
“I think our guys responded immediately at the beginning of the game against a really good Boise team,” Odom said. “They’re an excellent program and extremely well-coached. They really challenge you and they have the 10th-ranked defense in the country. It’s really hard to score on them and it’s really hard to keep them from scoring. … I think in this particular game with the way that our guys played, we got off to a good start and we played really hard. Excited about the win and we’ll put it to bed and get ready for the conference tournament.”
The Broncos got within four on two occasions, then the Aggies whipped the crowd into a frenzy, first by scoring eight straight points, which turned into a 20-7 stretch where five Aggies scored. Ashworth had eight points and dished to RJ Eytle-Rock for a layup after stealing the ball. The layup gave USU a 47-27 lead with 1:10 left in the first half.
Boise State scored the last six points of the first 20 minutes to get within 47-33 at the break.
The Aggies maintained a double-digit lead through the first 14 minutes of the second half. Then the Broncos made it interesting as they got within six before the big three by Funk.
“I think we have just improved a lot since then,” Funk said of the last time USU played Boise State. “They’re a really, really good team. Well-coached, great players. I’ll say it again, our defense really kicked it up. That’s why we won tonight. You win games on the defensive end. We’re fortunate enough to have a really, really good offense. And when the defense is going and the offense is going, it’s kind of hard to stop.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 27, while Boise State was at 25. The Aggies had a NET ranking of 21, while the Broncos were at 27 … USU remains undefeated under head coach Ryan Odom when scoring at least 80 points, improving to 27-0. … It was a tie in the rebound battle, 29-29, and the Aggies are 1-2 when that happens this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 16-10, and are now 18-3 when doing that. … USU finished with 24 assists and improved to 23-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Boise State had 11. … Steven Ashworth reached double figures in scoring for the 26th time this season and tied his career high with four steals. Ashworth moved past Sam Merrill (98) and Reid Newey (98) and into second place for 3-pointers in a season as he has 100 and only trails Jaycee Carroll (114), who set the mark during the 2007-08 season. Ashworth also moved into 17th place for assists in a season, passing Bernard Rock (140) as he now has 146. … Dan Akin has scored in double figures 23 times this year. … Max Shulga and Taylor Funk have scored in double digits 21 times this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 35-21.
SENIOR NIGHT
Five Aggies were honored Saturday before the game in Dan Akin, Sean Bairstow, Trevin Dorius, RJ Eytle-Rock and Taylor Funk on Senior Night.
Bairstow and Dorius could possibly return as they each have another year of eligibility.
Rylan Jones, who was injured on Jan. 7, for the second time this season and has not returned to action opted to not be honored. He also has another year left and looks to be going to take it.
Following the game, each addressed the crowd and thanked them for the support throughout the season. All five played at least 14 minutes.
DUNK COUNT
It couldn’t have started better for senior Trevin Dorius, who one-handed an alley-oop from Steven Ashworth 15 seconds into the game for the lone slam of the first half. Dan Akin also had an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Sean Bairstow early in the second half. Taylor Funk had the final dunk of the game off a pass from Max Shulga.
Season leaders are: Akin 41, Dorius 27, Bairstow 15, Funk 9, Zee Hamoda 5 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Several candidates, but the senior gets the nod. Taylor Funk finished with game highs in points (24) and rebounds (8). He was 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and made both of his free throw attempts. The forward had several big offensive rebounds for buckets and hit a huge 3-pointer late in the game. He also had an assist and a steal in 29 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will next be in action on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas at the Mountain West Tournament. As the third seed, USU will take on the winner of the New Mexico-Wyoming first-round game at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
