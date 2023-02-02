They didn’t need any Spectrum Magic late Wednesday night, but the Aggies were sure appreciative of the large student section and overall crowd that turned out.
The Utah State men’s basketball team got the crowd involved early and rode the extra energy in building a big lead in the early going against New Mexico. The Aggies trailed for less than a minute in picking up an important Mountain West Conference victory, 84-73, in front of 8,851 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“Obviously a great game and a great atmosphere first and foremost,” said USU head coach Ryan Odom, who also took time after the game to thank fans and invite them back over the PA. “Tremendous crowd tonight. Great to have our students packed like that for Spectrum Night. … That’s really special for our guys, special for our students, special for our university to have that type of atmosphere. Obviously, it’s one of the best in the country. I meant what I said after the game. We can’t do what we do or win at the level that we aspire to win at without them. We’re very thankful that we have students and fans, Aggies, that love our program and love our school.”
The late start certainly didn’t keep fans away, especially students, who were allowed in early because of the temperature outside. Free T-shirts were waiting for the students on Spectrum Magic Night.
“The crowd was great tonight,” said Aggie guard Sean Bairstow, who led USU with a game-best 20 points. “That’s probably top three I’ve ever seen in the Spectrum so that was big time. They definitely helped to get us going and we definitely fed off their energy.”
The Aggies (18-5, 7-3 MW) and Lobos (19-4, 6-4) came into the game tied for fourth in the league standings. USU is now tied with Nevada for third, while New Mexico drops to fifth.
“Really proud of the effort and excited for our guys,” Odom said. “At the same time, we’re understanding of the fact that it doesn’t mean much other than we’ve got Colorado State coming up next. We’ve got to be focused on the next game. That’s what this conference is all about. Nobody’s getting into the tournament right now. It’s a long way from that. We all have eight games remaining and you’ve got to play each as they come and every one of them is going to be tough. We know that.”
The Aggies were going to enjoy the sixth straight win against the Lobos for the night and then get ready for the Rams.
Once again it was a group effort. For the 15th time this season USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. Joining Bairstow were Steven Ashworth (19), Dan Akin (16) and Max Shulga (13). But many more got credit as well from the coach.
“Sean (Bairstow) was great,” Odom said. “I thought he did a great job throughout, but there were so many positive moments and positive plays from our guys. Trevin (Dorius) was fabulous tonight. Dan (Akin) was great again. Steven (Ashworth) was awesome. Max (Shulga) had his moments out there as well, as did Taylor (Funk). RJ (Eytle-Rock) gave us good minutes off the bench.”
Funk led the Aggies in rebounding with seven, while Dorius and Akin each grabbed six. Akin had a game-high and career-best five assists.
New Mexico had five players reach double figures. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the way with 17 and was joined by Morris Udeze (16), Jaelen House (14), Josiah Allick (10) and Javonte Johnson (10). Udeze hauled in a game-high 12 boards.
“I thought our offense in the first half led to a lot of baskets for them,” New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino. “We just were not ourselves offensively. We didn’t trust the offense, and we were trying to do it all ourselves. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers. We didn’t turn the ball over in the second half and we were able to go on a run.
“At the end of the day, they (Aggies) made 27 free throws to our 11 and that really hurt us. I’m not saying it’s a bad whistle, but when you’re giving up 16 points at the foul line, it’s tough. I thought turnovers in the first half … certainly showed some fight to cut it but our start really put us in the hole.”
The Lobos enjoyed an early 2-0 lead, but then the Aggies went to work turning turnovers into points. New Mexico had four turnovers in less than four minutes to start the game. USU cashed those in for 11 points.
Shulga got the hosts started with a 3-pointer, which turned into a 9-0 run as Ashworth also drilled a 3-pointer and made a trio of free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt.
New Mexico went nearly four minutes without scoring, and USU responded with a 10-0 run. Akin scored the final six points of the surge as the Aggies built a 25-9 lead nine minutes into the contest.
“I thought our guys were dynamite today,” Odom said. “From the very beginning, obviously, everyone knew – both teams, both fan bases knew this was an important game. They’re all important in conference play but you can only play the one on that particular day. Our guys were ready. They weren’t tentative. They played a very balanced game in a lot of ways.”
Four different Lobos scored during a 11-0 run as the visitors scored their first back-to-back points 11 minutes into the game. The Aggies had their first turnover of the game at the beginning of that run. New Mexico pulled within 27-23 at the 5:51 mark of the first half.
After going four-and-a-half minutes without scoring, the Aggies seemingly got a second wind and scored seven straight to up their lead to double digits again. Bairstow drilled a 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire.
After the Lobos stopped that run with a bucket, the Aggies were running again. Shulga sparked a 10-0 surge with a trey off a pass from Akin. Shulga also capped the run with another trey, giving the hosts a 44-25 lead with less than a minute before the break.
“Obviously getting the big lead, they came back midway through that half, and then that last stretch before halftime and our guys were really good,” Odom said. “The crowd was into it. The biggest thing was we were getting stops and we were executing on offense. That was a big key for us.”
USU outscored New Mexico 19-4 over the last five-and-a-half minutes of the opening half. The Aggies took a 46-27 lead into halftime.
What was said at halftime?
“Really that we haven’t done anything yet,” Bairstow said. “That’s kind of been a staple that we’ve said since even our first scrimmage against Washington: That we haven’t done anything and we still haven’t.”
A 3-pointer by Bairstow five minutes into the second half gave the Aggies a 56-36 lead.
Then the Lobos made it interesting. They scored nine straight points and then got within single digits with 10:25 to play, 60-52.
Once again Bairstow got the Aggies going again, spinning in the paint to score. Ashworth hit a 3-pointer, and Akin slammed home an Ashworth pass. Akin converted a three-point play, and Bairstow scored again and suddenly the Aggies were up 75-60 with 4:48 to play.
“I’m happy with it,” Bairstow said when asked about his career night scoring. “I was just playing basketball and not overthinking too much. Just playing and seeing what happens. … It (win) means a lot. It shows that we belong like we have believed all season that we do. Big statement win for us.”
Ashworth made four free throws in the final minute-and-a-half to finish it off.
The Aggies have now won eight of their last nine games against the Lobos and are 17-2 in games played in Logan.
TIP-INS
DUNK COUNT
The team leader Dan Akin added to his total in the first half, throwing down a pass from Max Shulga. He added another slam late in the game off a pass from Steven Ashworth. Trevin Dorius also had a dunk in the second half off a pass from Sean Bairstow.
Season leaders are: Akin 31, Dorius 16, Bairstow 12, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Sean Bairstow gets the nod. The 6-foot-8 guard matched his career high in scoring with 20 points, which is a season best. He was 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from long range, and made both of his free throw attempts. Bairstow also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in 37 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies head to Fort Collins, Colorado, to take on the Rams Saturday evening at 6 o’clock. Colorado State (10-13, 2-8) lost at home to UNLV on Tuesday, 83-71. This will be the only time the Rams and Aggies play during the regular season.
