It wasn’t perfect or even very pretty at times, but the Aggies started and finished strong Tuesday night at Arena Auditorium in a must-win game for postseason considerations.
The Utah State men’s basketball team only trailed briefly in Laramie, Wyoming. The Cowboys battled throughout, but the Aggies were able to pick up the Mountain West Conference win, 65-55.
“It’s hard to win on the road, really hard,” said USU head coach Ryan Odom in a radio interview after the game. “This is a good basketball team that we just played. They have had some really tough losses here in this building, some tight games with San Diego State and Colorado State.”
Odom was not available to the media as the team rushed to the airport to try and get out of Laramie before the storm turned really nasty as forecasted.
Trailing 40-37 with less than 15 minutes to play, Steven Ashworth took over. He discord all eight points of a 8-0 run, drilling his only 3-pointer of the game and making five free throws as he was fouled taking a trey. The run gave USU a 45-40 lead with 11:58 to play.
“Our guys had to respond, and I thought our guys did a nice job throughout the second half,” Odom said on the radio. “... Obviously Steven (Ashworth) making his free throws and Max (Shulga) making some key plays when we needed them (helped).”
The Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MW) would stay in front the rest of the way and keep adding to their advantage over the Cowboys (8-19, 3-12). Ashworth would score 10 straight points for the visitors.
Taylor Funk, Zee Hamoda and Dan Akin scored during a rough stretch for both teams as the Aggies scored six unanswered during a more than three minute stretch, giving USU a 53-45 lead with 4:34 to play.
Wyoming would go more than four-and-a-half minutes without scoring.
USU made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 52 seconds to seal the deal.
Ashworth led the Aggies with 19 points, scoring 17 in the second half. He also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. However, he did have his free throw shooting streak end at 42 – a Mountain West record for consecutive free throws. Ashworth made his first five foul shots Tuesday night, then missed on a and-one opportunity. Ashworth, who was 10 of 12 for the game, last missed a foul shot back on Jan. 10, against this same Wyoming team.
Joining Ashworth in double-figure scoring was Shulga (11) and Akin (11), who also had six rebounds. Taylor Funk just missed double digits with nine points and came up with three steals. All eight Aggies that played scored.
The Cowboys, who were without their head coach as Jeff Linder was in Colorado with his ill father, were led by Xavier Dusell with a game and season-high 21 points. Hunter Maldonado added 11 points, a game-best nine rebounds and dished out a game-high five assists. Wyoming has now lost five of its last six.
“Any time you have No.24 on your team, you have a chance,” Odom said on the radio. “Maldonado is such a special player. Dusell came out of the gates and played pretty well in the first half and helped get it tied at halftime.”
Dusell scored the first eight points of the game for the Cowboys. He had 16 of his points in the first half.
Bairstow got the Aggies started with a 3-pointer, and his teammates followed. USU jumped out to a 15-5 lead barely four minutes into the game. Shulga had a pair of treys during the quick start, as the Aggies made their first four shots from the field and 6 of 7 to begin the game.
After the Cowboys cut the deficit in half, the Aggies put up seven unanswered points. Akin hit a jumper, Funk drilled a 3-pointer, and Ashworth made a floater as USU built a 24-12 lead with 11 minutes left in the opening half.
The Aggies had an 11 point lead at the under-four minute timeout, but then missed three shots, had a turnover and made just 1 of 4 free throws. The Cowboys took advantage, reeling off 10 straight and finishing the half on a 12-1 surge to tie the game at 33-33 at the break.
With snow starting to fall outside, perhaps the Aggies cooled off a bit to end the half.
Shulga scored to start the second half for USU, but the lead was short lived.
The Cowboys would score five straight to take their biggest lead 40-37. Then Ashworth heated up.
“To hold them (Cowboys) to 55 points in their gym is not an easy thing to do,” Odom said on the radio. “We are proud of the defense the guys played.”
USU has now won three in a row and completed the season sweep of Wyoming.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 36, while Wyoming was at 156. … USU had three players reach double figures in scoring and is now 21-5 when at least three reach double digits. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 21st time this season, 37-36, and are 19-2 in those games. … USU had seven steals, which ties for the second most in a game this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 16-11, and are now 17-3 in when doing that. … USU finished with 11 assists and improved to 21-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Wyoming had six. … The 2022-23 Aggie team passed the 2018-19 team (274) for most 3-pointers in a season and now have 279, which ranks second. … Steven Ashworth has reached double figures in scoring 24 times this season. … Dan Akin has scored in double figures 21 times this year. … Max Shulga has scored in double digits 19 times this season. … The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Cowboys, 52-35, but have won 8 of the last 10 meetings.
DUNK COUNT
Team leader Dan Akin had the lone dunk of the first half, slamming down a lob pass from Max Shulga. That would be the lone dunk of the game by the Aggies.
Season leaders are: Akin 38, Trevin Dorius 26, Sean Bairstow 15, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
It certainly wasn’t his best shooting night, but Steven Ashworth came up big when the Aggies needed him, scoring 10 straight points in the second half. Ashworth finished with a team-best 19 points on 4 of 11 shooting, but did make 10 of 12 from the foul line. The guard also led the team in rebounds with seven and tied for the team high in assists with three. He played 35 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies get their second bye of the season and won’t play again until next Wednesday when they travel to Las Vegas to face UNLV. The Rebels (16-11, 5-10) don’t play until Friday against Air Force. UNLV has dropped three straight and lost to USU in Logan on Jan. 17, 75-71.
