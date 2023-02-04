FORT COLLINS Colo. – Shooters need to keep shooting, and Saturday evening was a prime example for the Aggie men’s basketball team.
Sure, Utah State started out just fine, but then went into a lull from beyond the 3-point line. The Aggies certainly found their range in the second half again and went on to drain 18 treys for the game, the fourth most in a contest in school history.
They needed most of them against a Colorado State team that has been injury plagued this season. USU picked up another valuable Mountain West Conference road win, beating the Rams 88-79 at Moby Arena in front of 6,018 fans.
“It was a game of runs for sure,” said Aggie forward Taylor Funk, who finished with 21 points and five 3-pointers. “We had to be up for the battle, and I think our guys were.”
While Funk was just one trey off his season high, teammate Steven Ashworth matched his career-best from long range. Ashworth made eight 3-pointers on his way to a game-best 26 points.
“He (Ashworth) is really good in that middle third of the court and is tough to deal with,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... He has a great pace about him and understands how to read plays. He knows how to attack.”
“We are one of the best shooting teams in the country, and we have the best shooter in the country on our team,” Funk said of Ashworth.
Funk and Ashworth have recently been growing visible mustaches.
“We used to be the Splash Brothers, now we are the Stache Brothers,” Funk quipped. “It’s just fun. It’s supposed to be fun, you know.”
It was a wild game as both teams used big runs in the first half, then traded the lead the second part of the opening half. The Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MW) were able to get some distance in the second half, making 12 of 21 3-pointers over the final 20 minutes.
“You are going to miss shots sometimes,” Odom said. “... There is a lot that goes into that. Getting stops is important. The second half we were able to get up and down more. We had that run in the second half, which was huge for us.”
Funk wasn’t worried and didn’t really feel the team had a lull in the first half.
“I don’t think our guys let down at all,” Funk said. “They (Rams) played well. Credit to our guys for not having a let down. It’s easy on the road with a packed gym, the crowd gets into it and you play timid. But our guys stayed true to who we are.”
The 18 3-pointers by USU ties the school record for Colorado State (10-14, 2-9) in the most it has given up in a game.
“They (Aggies) are a team that will make you pay,” Colorado State head coach Niko Medved said. “They have a lot of good shooters.”
Five different Aggies made a trey Saturday night.
With the win, USU is now in a three-way tie for second in the MW standings with Boise State and Nevada. That trio is just one game behind San Diego State.
Joining Ashworth and Funk in double-figure scoring was Sean Bairstow and Dan Akin with 11 points each. Max Shulga had nine, while Treven Dorius netted seven. Akin and Dorius each had six rebounds to lead the team. Bairstow had a career-high nine assists, while Shulga had six dimes.
“Sean was great, he and Max and Steven were great at penetrating that zone,” Odom said. “They made some plays for others. … There were probably some hockey assists in there too.”
The Rams, who saw their three-game winning streak against the Aggies end, were led by all-league guard Isaiah Stevens with 25 points – 21 of them coming in the second half. Stevens also had eight assists. John Tonje finished with 20 points, while James Moors had 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
“They (Rams) have a dynamite guard in Stevens,” Odom said. “He is just really tough to guard. Our guys at times did a nice job. … You don’t want it to be close at the end with a guy like that. There is no doubt about that. He is just a great player.”
Colorado State played the game with seven scholarship athletes as injuries and illness have taken a toll on the Rams, who have now lost eight of the last 12 meetings with USU.
“Our first scout, we prepared for everyone,” Funk said. “Then we found out today some guys were out, so we were aware.”
The Aggies couldn’t have gotten off to much better of a start, racing out to a 13-2 lead less than three minutes into the game. Four different players hit 3-pointers as USU was 4 of 5 from long range to begin the contest.
“We definitely started off well with those four threes,” Funk said. “It was looking like an easy night, but they (Rams) are a really good team. Their record and where they are in the standings doesn’t do that team justice. They are really tough.”
Then one of those scoring droughts the Aggies have suffered through on the road hit. USU went more than five-and-a-half minutes without scoring.
The short-handed Rams took advantage of nine empty possessions by the Aggies, going on a 16-0 run. Tonje had seven points as CSU surged to a 18-13 lead with 12:10 left in the first half.
Dorius threw down a pass from RJ Eytle Rock to stop the bleeding for the Aggies. That triggered a 8-2 surge by the visitors, who took a 21-20 lead on a pair of free throws from Dorius.
After seven lead changes and three ties, the Aggies took a 33-32 lead into the break when Dorius rammed home an alley-oop pass from Bairstow just before halftime.
After hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to start the game, the Aggies finished the first half by shooting 2 of 13 from long range. USU also didn’t help its cause with eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes. The Rams had just three turnovers, but were only 1 of 9 from 3-point land.
The first seven shots by the Aggies to start the second half were from long range, and they connected on three. Funk scored in the paint for the first non-trey make to give USU a 44-36 lead as the Aggies began the second half with an 11-4 surge.
The Rams would get within four on several occasions, but then USU used a 7-0 run to go up by double digits. Akin slammed home an alley-oop pass from Bairstow and then made two free throws. Zee Hamoda capped the run with a 3-pointer, giving the Aggies a 62-50 lead midway through the second half.
Ashworth then hit three straight treys. The Aggies would knock down six straight 3-pointers as Funk and Bairstow got involved.
“Some shots went in and some didn’t,” Funk said. “This team likes to shoot them (3-pointers).”
Despite getting down by 14, the Rams kept scoring, but were mostly trading twos for threes.
“Yeah, it did seem like we were hitting a lot of twos to their threes,” Medved said. “... They have really good shooters, and Ashworth got going. They got into a rhythm. They are hard to guard.”
Stevens finally found the bottom the net from long range, and the Rams got within 83-77 with under a minute to play. Shulga made three free throws, and Akin slammed home his second dunk of the half to finish off Colorado State, who has now lost five in a row. USU has won three in a row.
“A great road win for us against a really good Colorado State team,” Odom said. “... They (Rams) are much better than their record is.”
USU has now bettered its win total from a year ago and still has at least eight games to play.
“We are certainly not pleased with ourselves,” Odom said. “We have a lot of games left. We are pleased with this particular game and excited about the opportunity to play a really good San Diego State team at home on Wednesday. … All the games are big this time of year.”
“It shows the hard work, the dedication and the commitment this team has,” Funk said. “A lot of credit to the coaches for preparing us every night. Credit to the guys, it’s a long season. We find a way to get it done.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 42, while Colorado State was at 122. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 18th time this season, 31-26, and are 16-2 in those games. … USU is now 15-2 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts for just the seventh time this season, 15-14. … USU finished with 24 assists and improved to 18-0 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Colorado State had 18. … The 39 3-point attempts by USU ranks second in school history for a game. … While the Aggies were torching the net from 3-point range, the Rams were 3 of 17 for the game. … Steven Ashworth reached double digits in scoring for the 20th time this season, while Dan Akin and Taylor Funk have reached double figures 18 and 17 times, respectively. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Rams, 61-43, in the fourth most-played series for USU.
DUNK COUNT
Trevin Dorius threw down two jams in the first half. The second came off an alley-oop pass from Sean Bairstow. Dunk leader Dan Akin was the receiving end of a Bairstow alley-oop in the second half. Akin capped the game with a dunk for the final points of the contest.
Season leaders are: Akin 33, Dorius 18, Bairstow 12, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Several worthy Aggies, but Steven Ashworth gets the nod. The guard made 8 of 17 from 3-point range and had a stretch in the second half where he made three straight. Ashworth finished with a game-best 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting. The junior also had four rebounds, four assist and two steals in 37 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies host first-place San Diego State on Wednesday night in the Spectrum. The Aztecs (18-5,9-2) pummeled Boise State Friday night, 72-52, to take over first place. San Diego State beat USU in southern California last month, 85-75.
