Utah Valley Utah St Basketball

Utah State forward Taylor Funk (1) celebrates with guard Max Shulga (11) during the second half of the season opener against Utah Valley. The Aggies improved to 7-0 on Sunday with a 82-64 win at San Francisco.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah State used one of their better starts to get some breathing room and withstood a second half charge to stay perfect on the men’s basketball season.

The Aggies built a double-digit lead seven-and-a-half minutes into the game and never looked back Sunday evening at the Chase Center in the Bay Area. San Francisco made it interesting, getting within seven points with less than eight minutes to play, but USU made plays the rest of the way to secure a 82-64 victory.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.