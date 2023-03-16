Support Local Journalism

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Missed 3-pointers and turnovers ultimately did the Aggies in Thursday morning in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Utah State could never really get on track from long range and took care of the ball better as the game wore on. However, No. 23 Missouri hit some big shots when it counted most. The seventh-seeded Tigers lived to play another day with a 76-65 victory in the first game of the day at the Golden 1 Center.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal.

