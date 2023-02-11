Utah St Basketball

Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) grabs a rebound with teammate  Taylor Funk against San Diego State last Wednesday night in Logan. The Aggies lost at San Jose State Saturday night, 69-64.

 Eli Lucero/Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Utah State knew how dangerous Omari Moore could be.

The Aggie men’s basketball team got to witness it first hand Saturday night at the Event Center on the campus of San Jose State University. The guard scored 16 of the Spartans final 24 points, helping the hosts beat the Aggies 69-64 in front of an announced crowd of 2,389.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

