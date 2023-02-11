SAN JOSE, Calif. – Utah State knew how dangerous Omari Moore could be.
The Aggie men’s basketball team got to witness it first hand Saturday night at the Event Center on the campus of San Jose State University. The guard scored 16 of the Spartans final 24 points, helping the hosts beat the Aggies 69-64 in front of an announced crowd of 2,389.
“We just didn’t finish at the end of the game when we needed to,” USU guard Sean Bairstow said. “... We need to respond (now) and we will.”
Moore came through time and time again for the Spartans (15-10, 6-6 Mountain West Conference). He finished with a game-high 27 points and had four assists. Twenty of his points came in the second half.
“Moore made a ton of plays down the stretch, got to his right hand in the open floor and finished them to his credit,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We didn’t get enough key rebounds that we needed at the right times and we missed some open shots down the stretch.”
Saturday was the first time in 10 tries that the Spartans have beat the Aggies (19-7, 8-5), who had won the nine previous meetings, including a close one in Logan last month by a point.
“We have a ton of respect for San Jose State and the way they played tonight,” Odom said. “If you were at the game in the Spectrum, you knew this was a good team. We were very fortunate to win that game back in Logan.”
During a three-and-a-half minute stretch late in the game, there were seven lead changes. USU could have made it eight but Max Shulga missed the front end of a one-and-one.
That’s when SJSU went to Moore on two straight possessions for buckets late in the shot clock and he came through to keep the hosts in front. His second bucket gave the Spartans a 67-64 lead with 27 seconds to play.
The Aggies got two looks from 3-point range as Steven Ashworth was off the mark, but Dan Akin came up with the rebound. Taylor Funk then got a shot off, but it didn’t drop, and USU had to foul.
The Aggies still had life as the Spartans’ Sage Tolbert missed a pair of foul shots with 11.6 seconds left. Funk got off a 3-point shot and drew some contact, but the whistle never blew to the disbelief of USU players on the court. Ibrahima Diallo sealed the win for the hosts with two free throws with four seconds to play.
“I wasn’t looking at it and saying he definitely got fouled there,” Odom said of the no call on Funk’s shot. “They don’t typically call those during that time of the game. The guy must have made a good play and blocked the shot. You don’t want to be in that situation, and we were.”
It didn’t help that the Aggies were called for seven fouls with more than 11 minutes to play, giving the Spartans chances to get to the free throw line, which they did 12 times, making 10.
“We let them back into the game and they were shooting free throws and we were having to work for our baskets more,” Bairstow said. “They got into the early bonus in the second half, which set them up for shooting free throws the rest of the game.”
Coming off a tough two-point loss against No. 25 San Diego State on Wednesday night, was there any hangover from that contest?
“I don’t think it was a hangover,” Bairstow said. “I don’t even know what to say. I don’t think we played to what we know we can do. We didn’t finish the plays that we usually do and didn’t make the plays at the end of the game that we needed to.”
Five Aggies reached double figures in scoring. Ashworth led the way with 14 points, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists. Joining Ashworth in double-digit points were Shulga (13), Akin (12), Trevin Dorius (11) and Bairstow (10). Bairstow grabbed a team-best seven rebounds, while Ashworth and Shulga each had five assists.
SJSU had lost four of its last six games before Saturday night. The only Spartan to join Moore in double figures was Tolbert with 10 points. Robert Vaihola grabbed a game-best eight boards.
It certainly was not the start the Aggies had envisioned. The Spartans scored the first six points of the game and began with a 13-2 lead six minutes into the contest as USU had five turnovers at that point.
“They (Spartans) obviously got off to a good start and us not so much,” Bairstow said. “We just started with too many turnovers. But we responded and got back into the game.”
The first USU field goal came six-and-a-half minutes into the game when Akin came in and scored a layup off a pass from Ashworth. Akin would score the first three Aggie field goals.
“They (Spartans) got off to a great start,” Odom said. “They had momentum early in the game, and our guys fought back and began to play more like themselves.”
Bairstow sparked a 9-0 surge by USU midway through the first half with a bucket in the paint. Shulga drilled a 3-pointer, Akin drove to the hoop and Dorius threw down an alley-oop from Bairstow to give the Aggies their first lead of the game, 19-17, with 7:36 left in the opening half.
There were five lead changes and three ties before the break. Ashworth hit his first field goal attempt – a 3-pointer – and Shulga added a trey. However, Moore pulled up for a long-range bomb of his own for the Spartans just before the break. USU took a 32-31 lead into the locker room.
“The end of the half was unfortunate,” Odom said. “That was a big play. After the poor start, we had managed to get a four-point lead and had the ball, then all the sudden it’s one point. It was a really tough way to end the half.”
Dorius scored the first seven Aggie points of the second half, then picked up two quick fouls, the second being his fourth in the game. He had to head to the bench with USU up 39-36 with less than 17 minutes to play.
“Trevin played well,” Odom said. “Dan (Akin) was also playing well. Trevin did a good job to start that second half and unfortunately had a couple of hard calls go against him.”
There were a lot of empty possessions for both teams in the second half after Dorius checked out.
Bairstow gave USU its largest lead of the game, 46-41, hitting a 3-pointer with 11:54 to play. The Aggies had several possessions to add to their advantage but could not capitalize.
The Spartans tied the game three times before breaking through when Moore started to take over. Then it was back and forth until the final two minutes.
“We’ve got to get on to the next one,” Odom said. “We can’t worry about this one game and let it haunt us going forward. It’s two close games we’ve lost now in a row, and it hurts. But, we can’t let it deter the rest of our season. We’ve got to be ready to go on Tuesday.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 40, while San Jose State was at 106. … The 2022-23 Aggie team went into Saturday’s game fifth for 3-pointers made in a season at 251 and are now tied with the 2015-16 team for fourth at 257. … It was the first time this season (17-1) that USU has lost when shooting better from the field, 42.3 percent to 41.4 percent. … The Aggies lost the battle of the boards for just the eighth time this season, 36-27, and are 3-5 in those games. … USU lost for just the third time this season when leading at the half (15-3). ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts for just the 16th time this season, 12-10. … USU finished with 15 assists and lost for just the second time (18-2) when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as San Jose State had eight. … Steven Ashworth reached double digits in scoring for the 22nd time this season, Dan Akin has reached double figures 19 times. … Ashworth was a perfect 9 for 9 from the foul line as he hasn’t missed from the free throw line in nine-straight games, going 32 for 32 over that stretch. … Ashworth came into the game tied with Sam Merrill (2018-19 season) for eighth for 3-pointers made in a season and is now tied with Jay Goodman (1992-93) for seventh with 87 on the year. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Spartans, 69-23.
DUNK COUNT
Dan Akin had the first dunk of the game, taking a pass from Max Shulga and throwing it down. Trevin Dorius then had back-to-back slams, first an alley-oop from Sean Bairstow and then a pass from Shulga. The Aggies did not have any dunks in the second half.
Season leaders are: Akin 34, Dorius 22, Bairstow 12, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Trevin Dorius gets the nod, despite getting into foul trouble. The Aggie big man scored seven straight points for USU to start the second half and just missed his season high with 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting. He made his only free throw attempt. Dorius also grabbed five rebounds and played just 12 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are back home for two games next week, beginning with Air Force on Tuesday. Tipoff at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum will be at 7 p.m. The Falcons (13-13, 4-9) are coming off a big home win against New Mexico on Friday night, 89-77. In the first meeting with Air Force this season, USU picked up a road win, 77-65.
