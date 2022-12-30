Being the last team to play a league game in the Mountain West Conference, the Aggies are anxious to get going.
Utah State will do just that Saturday at noon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies welcome Fresno State to town. The Bulldogs (5-7, 1-0 MW) opened conference play on Wednesday with nine other MW teams.
“We are excited to start Mountain West play,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Friday. “Our guys are fired up to get going. Fresno State got off to a great start by beating Wyoming at home. They played really well. It went right down to the wire, and we have talked to our guys about how that happens a lot in conference play.”
The Aggies (11-2, 0-0) last played on Sunday, beating Washington State to capture third place at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. They played three games in a four-day span, so a break was in order. Will there be any sort of a Hawaii hangover?
“Don’t you start that,” Odom quipped. “... We have all had enough time to recover and get back on schedule. These guys are young.”
All five home teams won on the first night of league play. USU hopes that trend continues on Saturday, at least at the Spectrum.
“You want to try and win all of your home games, that’s certainly the goal for all of us,” Odom said. “You want to win as many home games as you can and see how many you can get on the road. It’s hard to win on the road in tough environments. We need our fans. That’s a big key for us is getting this place packed for Mountain West play.”
Due to the COVID season and just how the schedule has played out, the last four games between these two schools have been in Fresno, Calif. The last time the Bulldogs came to Logan was on Dec. 17, 2019. USU has won nine of the last 11 meetings.
While Fresno State had the worst non-conference record of any MW school, the Bulldogs played one of the toughest schedules to date. Plus, Fresno State has been competitive in every game, losing by single digits every time.
“We are playing a really good Fresno team that has been dynamite during (head) coach (Justin) Hutson’s tenure,” Odom said. “... We know this will be a tough match up.”
Fresno State comes to Logan having won four of its last six. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs finished strong to beat Wyoming, 58-53. Jemari Baker Jr. hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 61 seconds to play to give Fresno State the lead for good. Baker had 20 points and four assists in the win.
“Baker is a great player and really finding his rhythm,” Odom said. “When guys can make threes and drive, they make it really difficult to defend them. We will have to defend him with multiple guys.”
Isaih Moore had 13 points and nine rebounds against Wyoming, while Leo Colimerio had eight points, nine rebounds and blocked three shots. For the season, Moore leads the team in scoring (11.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg). Baker is the only other Bulldog to average double figures in scoring with 11.0 ppg. Four players average more than seven points a game.
“Moore is tough, really good around the basket and is in sync with his guards,” Odom said. “They do a really good job in throwing lobs to him and finding him behind the defense, and he has skill away from the basket as well.”
The 6-foot-10 Moore has played at the College of Charleston, Pearl River Community College, St. John’s and Southern Miss. He started eight games at St. John’s and 17 at Southern Miss. Baker played previously at Kentucky and Arizona.
“Moore is a tough kid,” Odom said. “He has played at several different places and had success. He is really athletic.”
In the win against the Cowboys, seven different Bulldogs had at least one steal as the team finished with nine. While they average 12.4 turnovers a game, the Bulldogs had just six.
Where Fresno State shines is on the defensive end. Despite a losing record, the Bulldogs are +0.3 points in scoring margin. That’s because teams rarely score more than 70 points against Fresno State. In fact, the Bulldogs have allowed more than 67 points just once this year in a 76-72 loss to Pacific. Fresno State has held 23 of its last 24 opponents in the regular season to fewer 70 points.
“There is no question they make it difficult for you to score,” Odom said. “We’ve got to make it equally difficult for them to score. We must. Our team has gotten better on defense. ... We need to defend and then get out in transition, but not rush it. They (Bulldogs) can lock you up in the half court.”
The Aggies come into the game averaging 85.1 points an outing, which ranks eighth nationally. USU leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.5 percent and is in the top 10 in the country in effective field goal percentage (59.4, second), 3-pointers made per game (11.31, fifth), assists per game (19.0, eighth), bench points per game (32.85, 10th) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58, 10th).
USU guard Steven Ashworth is among the national leaders in 3-point field goal percentage at 52.6 percent and leads the team with 17.4 ppg. There are five Aggies average double figures in scoring in Ashworth, Taylor Funk (14.2), Max Shulga (12.7), Dan Akin (12.7) and Sean Bairstow (11.0). Ashworth and Akin have both started, but are back to coming in off the bench since the team is healthy again.
