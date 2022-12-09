Another test against a good West Coast Conference opponent awaits the Aggies late Saturday night.
For the fourth time this season, the Utah State men’s basketball team will be facing a team from the WCC. In their lone game this week, the Aggies (7-0) put their perfect record on the line against Loyola Marymount (8-3) in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.
“We are excited to play a really good Loyola Marymount team, who is off to a great start so far this season,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Friday before the team left for Sin City. “... They are a talented group. They will provide a stiff challenge for us and one that we are excited to face.”
The Aggies and Lions will be playing in the third and final game of the day. There are three teams from the Beehive State involved as the action begins with Cal State Fullerton (4-5) taking on Southern Utah (6-4) at 5 p.m., followed by No. 21 Creighton (6-3) and BYU (5-5) at 8 p.m. The tripleheader is being held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.
“It’s tough to get games in Logan,” Odom said. “We appreciate Loyola Marymount being willing to play us in a neutral site. It’s a good opportunity for us to play in a different setting. Hopefully all three Utah schools fair well in Vegas.”
Once again the Aggies will be playing without starting point guard Rylan Jones, who suffered a concussion on Dec. 1, in a home game against Utah Tech. The senior missed most of that game and last Sunday’s 82-64 win at San Francisco.
“Rylan is still recovering,” Odom said. “He is improving and ahead of schedule.”
Steven Ashworth moved into the starting job in the last outing and will stay there for now. Ashworth leads the Aggies in scoring and assists with 19.0 points and 4.9 assists a game. There are other options USU can use as well when handling the ball and did that against San Francisco.
In fact, Max Shulga has moved ahead of Jones in assists. The junior is averaging 4.7 dimes a contest. As a team, the Aggies average 19.86 assists a game, which ranks sixth nationally.
“All of our guys can handle so we can put Zee (Hamoda) in, we can put Sean (Bairstow) in, we can put RJ (Eytle-Rock) in, we can put Max (Shulga) in,” Odom said. “The way we run our offense, they are all kind of interchangeable. That’s a positive thing for us.”
Once again USU will be playing a team with a high-scoring guard. The Lions are led by Cam Shelton, who at 6-foot-2 is not only a scorer. Shelton averages 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, a team-best 3.5 assists and a team-high 2.1 steals a game.
“Shelton is having a great season,” Odom said. “He is good getting ball screens, good shooting behind the arc, good in the lane. He is a tough match up and makes big plays for them.”
While Shelton will certainly have the Aggies’ attention, they can not let forward Keli Leaupepe gain momentum. The 6-6, 240-pound senior is dangerous driving the ball and shooting from distance. He is averaging 15.1 points a game and a team-best 7.0 rebounds an outing.
“Leaupepe is a unique player with his physical size and not necessarily a jumper, but can shoot threes and drive the ball,” Odom said. “He exposes mismatches and gets fouled. He can play the four or the five. ... We need to be physical with him without fouling.”
Loyola Marymount guard Jalen Anderson is adding 9.7 points and 2.9 assists, while freshman guard Chance Stephens is coming off the bench to score 8.8 points a game.
“Anderson is really good,” Odom said. “They have some elite shooters who can shoot it four or five feet behind the (3-point) line.”
The Lions are coming off a 69-65 win on Wednesday at Grand Canyon. It was their first true road win of the year. Shelton had 26 points and made 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Leaupepe added 17 points.
Loyola Marymount has won six of its last seven games, including two wins in Jamaica against Georgetown (84-66) and Wake Forest (81-80 in overtime). The lone loss during this stretch was at Colorado State (82-71).
“They have had some big wins,” Odom said of the Lions. “They were down to Georgetown and to Wake and came back and won against two power five teams. They have also beat Nevada and a really good Grand Canyon team on the road in a packed house.”
Five Lions have made at least 15 3-pointers on the year. Stephens leads the team with 25 treys.
“They have a lot of guys that can make threes,” Odom said.
Ashworth has made 28 from long range this season. Taylor Funk has made 26 treys and is second on the team in scoring at 17.7 ppg, while leading the team in rebounding (8.6), steals (1.3) and blocks (1.0).
Joining Ashworth and Funk in double-digit scoring are Dan Akin (13.7) and Shulga (12.1). Akin has come off the bench in all seven games.
USU is one of 10 teams left in Division I that hasn’t suffered a loss in the 2022-23 season. Eight of the 10 undefeated teams are in action Saturday with another one playing on Sunday.
“We are approaching every game as a big game,” Odom said. “Every game is important.”
