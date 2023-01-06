Once again the Aggies will be facing a defensive-minded Mountain West Conference opponent.
Utah State is back on the road Saturday, taking on Boise State at Extramile Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.
The Aggies (13-2, 2-0 MW) have began league play with wins over Fresno State and Air Force. Both the Bulldogs and Falcons posed different obstacles for a team like USU that is averaging 83.3 points a game. The Broncos (11-4, 1-1) will be even more of a challenge to score on.
“We know it’s going to be a tough environment up there, and Boise is playing good ball right now,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Friday before the team left on a bus for the Gem state’s capital city. “... They are a tough match up for anybody, and it’s tough to win on the road in the Mountain West. We are excited about another opportunity to play against a quality opponent.”
Boise State leads the MW and ranks 16th nationally in allowing just 59.73 points a game. The Broncos also lead the conference and rank among the top 20 in the country in field goal defense (38.3 percent) and 3-point field defense (28 percent).
“They pack it in, going after your ball and are really physical,” Odom said of the Broncos. “... They really try and limit the number of times you drive inside their defense.”
The Aggies come into the game shooting 49.5 percent from the field on the season and lead the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.4 percent. USU is sixth nationally in 3-pointers made per game at 10.67
Aggie junior Steven Ashworth leads the nation individually in 3-point field goal percentage (53.8) and leads the MW and ranks fifth in the nation in 3-pointers per game at 3.80.
Both teams have a rebound margin of plus 5.8. Rebounding will be key in Saturday’s game.
“We need to play quality defense ourselves in order to give us a chance,” Odom said.. “The best chance for us to run is getting stops. But getting a rebound against this team is easier said than done. They are really good at offensive rebounding. ... We can’t allow them to outphysical us around the rim.”
The Broncos rely heavily on their starting five for scoring. The leading bench scorer averages 3.6 points a game.
Guard Marcus Shaver Jr., leads Boise State in scoring (14.9 points a game), rebounding (6.8), assists (2.7) and steals (1.5). Three other Broncos average double figures in Tyson Degenhart (13.0), Max Rice (11.7) and Chibuzo Agbo (11.5). Naje Smith is close to joining his teammates at 9.3 ppg.
“They have veterans, guys that have started a lot of games,” Odom said. “They have a nice addition in Agbo. Max Rice and Naje Smith have flowed right into starting roles. ... Degenhart is their rock and a match up problem. He can really cause problems.”
Boise State began league play with a 74-72 loss at Nevada and bounced back with a 67-64 home win against San Jose State. Shaver hit a game-winning 3-pointers against the Spartans.
“Shaver is healthy again and playing well,” Odom said. “He is a finisher and not afraid of a big moment.”
The Broncos have picked up some good wins over Washington State (71-61), Colorado (68-55), Utah Valley (87-69), Texas A&M (86-71) and Saint Louis (57-52). The Aggies also beat Washington State (82-73) and Utah Valley (75-58). USU also beat Santa Clara (96-74), who beat Boise State (73-58).
Nine of last 10 games between the Aggies and Broncos have been decided by single digits. Boise State has won the last four meetings. The last time USU won in Boise was in 2019 in overtime.
“No matter where the game is, you need to try and be competitive and win,” Odom said. “Teams lose at home all the time. It happens. We have to be ready to play.”
USU is one of 11 teams in the nation with five players averaging double figures in Ashworth (16.9 ppg), Taylor Funk (13.6 ppg), Max Shulga (12.3 ppg), Dan Akin (12.3 ppg) and Sean Bairstow (10.7 ppg). Akin leads the nation in double-doubles off the bench with four. Akin also leads the team in rebounding with 7.1 boards an outing.
“We are a team trying to win together,” Odom said. “We are not about any one player trying to get his accolades.”
