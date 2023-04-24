It was first reported last week by several national college basketball reporters, but the Aggies made it official on Monday.
The Utah State men’s basketball team will be playing in the eight-team 2023 Cayman Islands Classic as part of the 2023-24 season. The fifth edition of the event will be held Nov. 19-21, at The John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.
The field is reportedly includes Drake, Loyola Marymount, Marshall, Oakland, Ole Miss, Stephen F. Austin and Wake Forest. Ole Miss has announced it will not be playing in the three-day tournament.
First-year Aggie head coach Danny Sprinkle will guide the team when the season roles around. He is still filling out his coaching staff, as well as working on signing players to make up the roster.
USU went 26-9 last season, finished in a tie for second in the Mountain West Conference, reached the league tournament championship game and made it to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. The Aggies lost to Missouri in the first round of the Big Dance, 76-65.
Since the season ended, most of the 2022-23 USU team has run out of eligibility or entered the transfer portal. Four of the five starters are gone and the fifth is senior Trevin Dorius, who does have an extra year of eligibility but has not made any comment about coming back.
Two former starters who went into the portal before Sprinkle was hired have signed with VCU. Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga made a joint announcement with former Aggie and current Rams head coach Ryan Odom. The trio posed for a photo in VCU gear over the weekend.
As of Monday evening, USU has not added any players from the portal. At least the Aggies have not made it official.
VOLLEYBALL
There has been a promotion in the Aggie volleyball coaching staff.
USU head coach Rob Neilson announced Monday that Chloe Hirst will be an associate head coach. She has been with the Aggie program for three years.
“Chloe has been invaluable to our program during our three years here,” Neilson said. “As the recruiting coordinator, she has changed the narrative about Aggie volleyball throughout the country. As a mentor of young people, she has created rich relationships with our athletes. She is a great coach and a great friend. We are thrilled to keep her in Logan for the great things that are coming. We are still on the rise.”
Hirst is entering her fourth season with USU after joining the program in February of 2020. She was part of helping lead the Aggies to a pair of Mountain West Conference championships and their first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade.
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Hirst was named a 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Thirty Under 30 award winner. The awards program, created in 2009, honors up-and-coming coaches at all levels of volleyball — college, high school and club — and the recipients serve in a range of roles, from head coach to volunteer assistant to club director. Nominees had to be younger than 30 years old in 2021 to qualify for the award.
Prior to joining the USU staff, Hirst worked as the director of volleyball operations at two in-state schools. She spent the 2019 season at Utah and the 2018 campaign at Weber State.
As a player, Hirst competed at Idaho State from 2013-17. She earned all-Big Sky honors as a junior and senior, and was on the all-academic team each year of her career.
Hirst graduated from Idaho State with both her bachelor’s (2016) and master’s degrees in physical education (2017). Hirst grew up in Bountiful, where she prepped at Woods Cross High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.