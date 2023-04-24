Support Local Journalism

It was first reported last week by several national college basketball reporters, but the Aggies made it official on Monday.

The Utah State men’s basketball team will be playing in the eight-team 2023 Cayman Islands Classic as part of the 2023-24 season. The fifth edition of the event will be held Nov. 19-21, at The John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal.

