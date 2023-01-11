Wyoming Utah St Basketball 09

Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) blows a kiss after making a 3-pointer against Wyoming in the first half Tuesday night in the Spectrum. Funk had 22 points in the Aggies' 83-63 win.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Once again the Aggies responded after a loss in a big way.

For the third time this season Utah State bounced back with a no-doubt win following a loss. Wyoming was the victim late Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies blew by the Cowboys, 83-63, in front of 7,890 fans to stay near the top of the Mountain West Conference standings.


