Once again the Aggies responded after a loss in a big way.
For the third time this season Utah State bounced back with a no-doubt win following a loss. Wyoming was the victim late Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies blew by the Cowboys, 83-63, in front of 7,890 fans to stay near the top of the Mountain West Conference standings.
“We bounce back pretty well from losses,” said Aggie forward Dan Akin, who finished with a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. “Obviously, we took a pounding a couple days ago against Boise. So to come out and make a statement was really nice.”
“Obviously excited about our guys winning that basketball game,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “I thought they did a great job. It’s hard to win in the Mountain West and there’s a lot of great teams. I know Wyoming is trying to get healthy but they still have good players and they have a great coach.”
With the students back in school, there was a large and boisterous crowd. The Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MW) seemed to feed off the energy from the opening tip.
“It’s great for sure,” said USU forward Taylor Funk, who scored a game-high 22 points, which matched his season high, said of the crowd. “This place was jumping tonight and it’s such a home court advantage. It’s a real thing in college basketball for sure.”
The Aggies were up by double digits less than seven minutes into the game. The Cowboys (5-11, 0-4) would get back to within five, but then found themselves down 14 at halftime. Wyoming would drop its sixth straight game.
“There’s been a lot of teams that have come in here and felt what we felt,” Cowboy head coach Jeff Linder said. “I’ve been on that end a few times. But there’s no excuses, though, and that’s what I told our guys. We have enough in that locker room to where we gave ourselves a chance to win that game. But there has to be a certain level of effort that’s required in order to win. You have to be able to go to the basket and you have to be able to finish. You have to be able to make the extra pass and you can’t get sped up by the crowd.”
Utah State was coming off its worst loss of the season. The Aggies played like they had a chip on their shoulder.
Wyoming had beaten the Aggies in the last two meetings, but being down five players to injury was just too much Tuesday. All-league guard Hunter Maldonado did his best, especially in the second half. He finished with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting.
“I mean, it’s probably an accumulation of having seven or eight guys, then Jake (Kyman) had back spasms so he couldn’t go, and then you play against a really good team in a tough environment,” Linder said. “Hopefully, we can get a guy or two back on Saturday which would help the cause.”
The Aggies were much more efficient in the shooting department and sharing the ball. They shot better than 50 percent from the field and made 8 of 18 3-point shots. USU also made 13 of 15 from the free throw line. The Aggies had 21 assists and just eight turnovers.
“The discipline, the execution, the composure, the physicality, the connectivity,” Odom said. “Those were things we talked about after the Boise State game and we wanted to make sure that coming into this one that those things were at the forefront of our minds. Certainly, we did not do any of those at Boise State. I think tonight we did.”
There was a splash zone on the front row of the southeast corner in the student section. Students were dressed in pool attire and Funk obliged with a 3-pointer in front of them in the first half.
“It felt real good; my shot was real good and it’s just who we are as a team,” Funk said. “Shots just come to the open guy and it’s your responsibility to knock them down. Guys found me when I was open and vice versa. I think we shot the ball pretty well tonight. I think we had 21 assists on 30 made field goals. That’s kind of who we are. That’s Aggie basketball.”
Joining Funk and Akin in double-figure scoring was Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga with 14 points each. Steven Ashworth had eight points and seven assists.
“A lot of contributors again,” Odom said. “Obviously, Taylor (Funk) got us going with his jump shot and his stellar play there in the first half. I thought Max (Shulga) getting to the basket early in the game was tremendous. Trevin (Dorius) was great early even though he got a couple fouls there. His ability to impact the rim and guard out there was impressive to me. RJ (Eytle-Rock) was good again and gave us some really good minutes, especially in that first half. Steven (Ashworth), I don’t even think he scored a basket in the first half but played well and certainly helped our team. Certainly in the second half, his Energizer bunny speed up the court was important for us. Then Sean (Bairstow) obviously had some highlight plays but his defense was stellar in the game, as was Dan’s.”
Maldonado had three teammates join him in double digits in Jeremiah Oden (13), Ethan Anderson (10), and Xavier DuSell (10).
It took the Aggies 15 seconds to score the first points of the game when Bairstow took a pass from Shulga and scored a layup. The Cowboys answered with a 3-pointer from Oden to take their first and only lead of the game less than a minute into the contest.
Funk put the Aggies back in front with his first trey of the game. Then USU went on a 8-0 run as Wyoming went more than four minutes without scoring. Bairstow capped the surge with a dunk off a steal and pass from Ashworth to give the hosts a 14-5 lead six minutes into the game.
A 7-0 run by the Aggies gave them a 26-14 lead at the 7:46 mark of the opening half. Funk drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Ashworth to cap it.
It was Funk swishing another trey to give USU its largest lead of the first half, 40-24, in the closing minute. The Aggies took a 40-26 lead into the break.
Funk had 18 points and was 5 of 6 from the field, including 4 of 5 from long range. He also made all four of his free throw attempts.
The Cowboys fought back to within 42-34 with a 6-0 run. Maldonado started to heat up, scoring five of the points.
But just when it looked like Wyoming might make it interesting, the Aggies responded with a 12-2 run. Four different USU players scored and all five buckets were assisted. Shulga took a pass from Ashworth and drilled a 3-pointer to give the hosts a 54-36 lead with 15:33 left in the game.
A 9-0 run gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 75-50, with 4:51 to play. Akin capped it with a dunk off a pass from Funk.
The Cowboys got back within 16 with less than two minutes to play, but the Aggies finished it off with four straight.
There were six dunks in the game by the Aggies and several nasty ones. Akin and Bairstow each had three. Akin was asked who won the dunk battle.
“I think Sean may have gotten me,” Akin said. “That was a nice last one, so I’m going to give that one to Sean.”
The final dunk by Bairstow came over several Cowboys and drew a technical foul, even though Bairstow just made his way back up the court after the throw down.
Akin also had a nice alley-oop from Bairstow a minute later for his final dunk. Perhaps that is why Akin conceded to Bairstow.
The two big dunks were the final highlights of a nice bounce-back win by the Aggies.
“It (dunks) gets everybody excited,” Odom said. “You like that more than a layup. We love the threes too, but when Sean goes down and hammers it, that’s a big-time play. He apologized for the technical. I don’t think he was trying to embarrass anybody.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 45, while Wyoming was at 138. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 13th time this season, 43-34, and improved to 12-1. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 23-4, for the 14th time this season and improved to 13-1 in those games. … USU has had at least four players score in double figures in 13 games this season. … Dan Akin recorded his fifth double-double of the season and leads the nation in double-doubles for players coming off the bench. … The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Cowboys, 52-34.
GAME BALL
Another tough choice, but Taylor Funk gets the nod. The forward matched his season high with a game-best 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 from long range. He made all four of his foul shots. Funk also grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot in 33 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are on the road for a rare Friday night game in Reno, Nevada. Utah State takes on the Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1) at 9 p.m. Nevada lost at No. 23 San Diego State Tuesday night, 74-65.
