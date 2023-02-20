After riding such a high from Saturday’s wild come-from-behind win against Nevada, the Aggie men’s basketball team will be trying to make sure they are back on earth come Tuesday night.
Utah State made it to Laramie, Wyoming, Monday in preparation to take on the Cowboys Tuesday night in Arena Auditorium, Tipoff for the Mountain West Conference game is scheduled for 7 o’clock and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“The guys are excited about the win we just had, but focused on what is next,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We know we are facing a tough opponent on the road.”
The Aggies (21-7, 10-5) are solidly in fourth in the league standings, but would like to move up if a team slips. USU can ill afford a loss at last-place Wyoming (8-18, 3-11).
“We have senior leadership and leadership in general,” Odom said. “... Certainly our guys understand what’s at stake. We can’t focus on that. We can just focus on the next opponent. We have done a good job of that all year, focusing on the task at hand. Sometimes we play really well, sometimes we don’t. This next game isn’t going to be about whether they are in to it. They are going to be ready to go.”
These two met way back on Jan. 10, at the Spectrum. USU trailed real early but 90 seconds in had the lead and never looked back. The Aggies rolled to a 83-63 win.
However, the Cowboys are not the same team as then. Two injured players have returned and two players that started in that first game are no longer with Wyoming. Injuries and suspensions have caused issues to a team that was the preseason pick to finish second in the MW.
Still, the Cowboys can be dangerous. They recently beat New Mexico (70-56) at home and also have wins in Laramie against Colorado State (58-57) and Fresno State (85-62).
“Wyoming has obviously had a unique season with all the injuries and things they have had to deal with,” Odom said. “I don’t wish that on any team. ... They do have a great coach and excellent players remaining.”
Hunter Maldonado is the lone Cowboy standing that is averaging double figures in scoring at 14.7 points a game. The senior guard also grabs 4.4 rebounds, dishes out 3.8 assists and comes up with 1.4 steals a game, while making 50 percent of his field goals.
“Maldonado is just a really good player, effective player,” Odom said. “He plays the game the right way. He can score, pass, rebound, defend, makes free throws. He kind of does it all for his team. He is an ultimate competitor.”
In the first meeting, Maldonado had 20 points, while Jeremiah Oden had 13 points and eight rebounds. Xavier Dusell had 10 points.
“They (Cowboys) surround him (Maldonado) with really good shooting,” Odom said. “It’s a different team than we played in Logan. ... The personnel has changed so we’ve got to be ready for how they are playing at the present.”
Hunter Thompson and Brendan Wenzel were both out for the first game and bring plenty of experience to the Cowboys. Then there is Nate Barnhart and Kenny Foster coming off the bench, who both are shooting 58 percent from the field.
“They (Cowboys) are efficient on offense,” Odom said. “We will need to guard the 3-point line and rebound. We will have to play well on the offensive end in order to win.”
The Aggies were led by Taylor Funk, who had 18 of his game-best 22 points in the first half against Wyoming. Dan Akin came off the bench to record a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga each scored 14 points, while Steven Ashworth had eight points, six rebounds and seven assists.
For the season, the Aggies continue to be one of just a few programs with five players averaging double figures in Ashworth (15.8), Funk (13.4), Akin (12.1), Shulga (11.9) and Bairstow (10.8).
SHULGA HONORED
For the first time this season, an Aggie was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday. It was guard Max Shulga.
The native of Kyiv, Ukraine, helped USU stay in the MW race as the Aggies beat Air Force (80-65) and Nevada (75-66).
Against the Falcons, Shulga scored a career-high 29 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists with zero turnovers. Against the Wolf Pack, he posted his fourth double-double of the season and his career, netting 13 points and a career-high-tying 10 rebounds, while adding four assists.
For the week, Shulga averaged 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 46.4 percent (13 of 28) from the field, 50.0 percent (7 of 14) from 3-point range and 81.8 percent (9 of 11) at the free throw line.
