Having won four of their last five games, the Aggies look to keep the momentum going in the winning direction Saturday night at Moby Arena.
The Utah State men’s basketball team takes a modest two-game winning streak on the road to face snakebitten Colorado State in Mountain West Conference action. The Tipoff is set for 6 o’clock, and the game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
“I do like their team and know they (Rams) have had some hard losses recently,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Friday before the team departed for Fort Collins, Colorado. “They’ve got a good team. ... We have made an effort to be better on defense. At this time of year, it’s important to be well balanced.”
In order for the Aggies (18-5, 7-3 MW) to keep pace with the league leaders, they need to notch some road W’s. They did that last week at Fresno State and opened the conference season with a victory at Air Force. Now they aim to end a three-game skid against the Rams (10-13, 2-8) — all coming last year and ranging from two points in the MW tournament to 11 in the Spectrum. This is the one and only meeting between the two schools during the regular season.
“They were all tight games last year, so the two teams know one another,” Odom said.
Colorado State’s record is very deceiving. Picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll, the Rams have dealt with injuries and some bad bounces of the ball. They are somewhat healthy now and all-conference guard Isaiah Stevens has been playing well as of late after missing seven games.
Still, the Rams have struggled to finish contests. After winning at UNLV earlier this year (82-81), Colorado State lost at home to the Rebels in the rematch last Tuesday, 83-71. It was the fourth straight setback for the Rams, who sit at the bottom of the MW standings.
“Colorado State is a good team,” Odom said. “They expect to win. ... We know it’s going to be a stiff challenge.”
USU goes on the road after a big win against previously nationally ranked New Mexico, 84-73. The Aggies led by as many as 20 in contest and was up double digits most of the game in a dominating performance.
“Certain teams mirror similarities and certainly there are some in New Mexico and Colorado State,” Odom said. “Colorado State is their own team and very well balanced on offense, don’t turn the ball over and are very efficient offensively. They shoot the ball well at all spots. It makes it really tough to guard them.”
Stevens had 18 points and seven assists in the latest loss. He is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists an outing.
“Stevens is a dynamite player,” Odom said. “If not the best, one of the best guards in our league. He plays the game at his pace. Sometimes that is fast. He is just a really good player. He knows when it is his time to deliver at key times. He is also good at getting his teammates shots.”
There are four Rams averaging double figures on the season in scoring. Joining Stevens is John Tonje (13.2), Patrick Cartier (13.0) and Isaiah Rivera (10.0). In the loss to UNLV, Cartier, Rivera and Tonje each had 17 points. Cartier grabbed eight rebounds, while Rivera and Tonje each hauled in seven boards.
“Cartier is very good and can really play with his back to the basket,” Odom said.
Tonje is the lone Ram to start all 23 games this season. Nine different players have started this season. Tonje, Cartier, Rivera, James Moors, Joe Palmer and Baylor Hebb have seen action in every game, with Rivera starting 21 games.
While Colorado State rebounded the ball well in the loss last Tuesday, the Rams have struggled at times on the boards. Tonje leads the team with 5.1 rebounds a game, while Moors comes off the bench to grab 4.3.
USU is much taller than Colorado State, which starts four guards that measure from 6-foot to 6-5 and forward Cartier at 6-8. Moors is 6-10, but the main reserves are all guards.
“They (Rams) have big bodies, so two or three inches don’t matter when you are stout like that,” Odom said. “Certainly we want to use our size, both on offense and defense.”
The Aggies and Rams are tied for 17th nationally in field goal percentage at 48.5 percent. USU leads the country in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.5 percent. Both are also among the national leaders in assists, with CSU coming in sixth at 17.7 and USU in 13th at 17.13.
“They (Rams) are a dynamite passing team, one of the best in the country,” Odom said. “... They are going to score. The key is can we not leak baskets.”
Two of the best 3-point shooters in the MW will be facing off in Stevens and Aggie Steven Ashworth, who is third nationally at 47.5 percent from beyond the arc. Stevens is shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point land.
USU continues to have five players averaging double figures in scoring — just one of 10 teams in the country. Ashworth leads the team with 15.4 ppg, followed by Taylor Funk (14.0), Dan Akin (12.6), Max Shulga (11.4) and Sean Bairstow (11.1).
“It may not look like it in the numbers, but they (Rams) are good on defense,” Odom said. “It takes you a while to get baskets against them. We are going to have to be really efficient on the offensive end to have a chance.”
Ball handling will also be key for the Aggies. Bairstow, Shulga, Ashworth, RJ Eytle-Rock and Funk must be ready to go when the game starts. The head coach went over some other keys to this game.
“We’ve got to get back on defense; Stevens will push the ball,” Odom said. “We can’t allow them to get execution baskets in and around the rim. We’ve got to get out to the shooters. We need to control the glass. Offensively, we’ve got to play our game, move the ball and play together as a team, be efficient and have a balance of inside and out.”
