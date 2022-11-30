It’s been eight days since the Aggies last took the court for a men’s basketball game.
While having time off for Thanksgiving was nice, Utah State is anxious to get back to playing games. Utah Tech comes to town for a Thursday night game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff in this first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Trailblazers is set for 7 o’clock.
“It’s never easy having a break after getting used to playing every few nights,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Wednesday. “... It’s always good to refresh and look at some things you can improve on. ... We had two elite games in assist to turnover perspective, then we had three that were not good. We pride ourselves on taking care of the ball, so that’s something we want to do.”
The coach went on to list offensive rebounding and defending 3-point shooting as other areas the team worked on during the stretch between games.
The Aggies (5-0) have been on a roll to start the 2022-23 season. Making sure they carry the start throughout the month of December and preparing for the Mountain West Conference schedule is the goal.
“The cool thing about this team is there are no egos,” Odom said. “They want to compete and win for the Aggies.”
Nationally, USU leads the country in 3-point field goal percentage (47.8), is fifth in assists (20.8 per game), eighth in points per game (88.2), 14th in rebounding (42.6 per game), 21st in assist to turnover ratio (1.5) and 40th in total field goal percentage (49.0). The 3-point shooting certainly has turned some heads as the Aggies have made at least eight 3-pointers in all five games, and are averaging 12.8 per game.
“We don’t have a specific percentage in mind that we want to shoot every game,” said Odom when asked about 3-point shooting. “We just want to take the right shots. I think our guys have done that. ... We want our guys to be confident shooting the basketball and would never want them to shy away from shots.”
In their last outing against Oral Roberts, the Aggies made 19 of 31 from long range. The 19 made 3-pointers were one shy of the school record for one game.
“You are not going to shoot it perfectly all year,” Odom said. “There will be times when you miss wide open shots. That’s why we work on defense every single day. You also have to have the ability to throw the ball into the post, and I think we have that ability.”
Aggie guard Steven Ashworth is second nationally with 4.0 3-pointers per game and ninth in long range shooting at .556. Taylor Funk is right behind his teammate, ranking fifth in 3-pointers per game at 3.80 and 12th in 3-point field goal percentage at .543.
“Adding Taylor to the mix, Steven being out on the court more, Max (Shulga) being out on the court more, that’s three really good shooters,” Odom said. “And it doesn’t stop there. We all know Rylan (Jones) has games where he will knock some in. Sean (Bairstow) can knock in threes as well. RJ (Eytle-Rock) can too. Zee (Hamoda) has really elevated his 3-point shooting. For us, it’s about taking the right shots. I think our guys have done that so far this season.”
Utah Tech (3-4) isn’t shooting the kind of percentage from beyond the arc that USU is, but the Trailblazers are making 7.4 treys per game, while making 32.1 percent. The Trailblazers, who are in their third year of transitioning from Division II to Division I, have been steadily improving and compete in the Western Athletic Conference.
Having played at Nevada, Washington and No. 4 Arizona — all loses — Utah Tech shouldn’t be intimidated on Thursday. In fact, the Trailblazers played Nevada and Washington tough. They are coming off a neutral court win against Cal State Fullerton, 66-60. This will be the sixth of seven straight games played away from St. George for Utah Tech.
“Arizona is one of the best teams in the country, and I thought they (Trailblazers) did a nice job,” Odom said. “They beat Fullerton, which is a great win. We expect a tough test. There is a lot of parity in college basketball right now.”
Guard Cameron Gooden leads a trio of Trailblazers that are averaging double figures in scoring with 16.1 points an outing. Big man Tanner Christensen, who is 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds, and guard Isaiah Pope each average 10.1 ppg. Christensen leads the team in rebounding with 7.6 boards a game, while also leading the team in blocked shots with 1.1 a game.
“I am really impressed with their size, their commitment to rebounding and their commitment to defense,” Odom said. “They create turnovers, which will be a major factor to the game.
“Offensively, they are very clean. They get the ball inside. They have some veteran guards. ... Gooden is a really good player. He can get to the rim and cause problems. He makes his teammates better. Christensen around the rim is tough. He is a big guy with moves around the basket and is an elite passer.”
The Trailblazers are coached by the winningest college coach in the Beehive State, who just happens to be an Aggie. Jon Judkins played at USU from 1986-88, helping the team reach the NCAA Tournament in 1988. Judkins has a 593-296 record as a head coach at Snow College and Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State.
“Utah Tech is a good team and obviously well coached,” Odom said. “The former Aggie has done a great job with that program. This is the best team they have had so far in transitioning to Division I.”
Ashworth is coming off the bench to lead the Aggies in scoring so far at 19.0 ppg. He is joined in double-digit scoring by Funk (18.2), Dan Akin (12.4) and Shulga (11.8). Ashworth and Akin come off the bench. USU ranks third nationally with 40.2 points coming from the bench a game.
Funk and Akin lead USU in rebounding with 9.0 and 8.8 per contest, respectively. Ashworth and Jones lead the team in assists with 5.6 and 5.4 per game, respectively.
“We’ve had some great games in the Spectrum so far and expect tomorrow night to be the same,” Odom said. “... We are expecting a tough battle.”
