Playing Air Force in basketball is never easy.
The Falcons are constantly on the move on offense, testing an opponent’s fitness and concentration for the full shot clock. Defensively, they normally come up with a lot of steals and play hard nosed.
The Aggie men’s basketball team was able to stay focused and completed a season sweep of the Falcons Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State never trailed in a 80-65 Mountain West Conference victory and in the process halted a two-game skid.
“Obviously, playing Air Force every year, they’re just a really tough team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They’re so well coached. They’re so well disciplined. They really challenge your defensive principles in every way.
“Today (Tuesday), their focus was a little bit different than it typically is. They certainly try to get the layups and they got their fair share there, although, I thought our guys did a solid job, not a great job, in that regard and so for that, we can go back and look at that. They certainly wanted to try to get threes for their center against Trevin (Dorius), against Dan (Akin), fortunately, a some of them were contested and some of them weren’t at times.”
The Falcons (13-14, 4-10 MW) were 7 of 22 from long range in the game. The Aggies (20-7, 9-5) were 9 of 22 from beyond the arc.
USU shot better than 48 percent from the field, while Air Force made 43.6 percent of its shots. One big key for the Aggies in getting the win was only having eight turnovers, which tied for the second lowest this season.
“They (Falcons) are really good at knocking the ball loose from you,” Odom said. “It was something we had to stay focused on and attentive too. We had to be organized and good with the ball.”
It also helped that with Air Force focusing on the top two USU scorers — Steven Ashworth and Taylor Funk — that Max Shulga and Trevin Dorius had career nights in the scoring department. Shulga finished with a game-best 29 points on 8 of 16 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Dorius did his damage around the rim, scoring 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field.
“It’s something we’ve always known Max is capable of,” Dorius said. “I hope that every team in the conference knows that is what Max is capable of. He has a lot of confidence and is probably one of the most skilled guys on the floor at any given time. Watching him do that today was not a shock by any means. Let’s do it again Max.”
And what about his big night?
“As much fun as it is, I wouldn’t be able to do it without people like Steven (Ashworth) and Max (Shulga) and Taylor (Funk) spreading out the court around the perimeter,” Dorius said. “I’m getting a lot more looks because over the season if they are not guarded on the outside we are going to make 21 threes. As fun as it is, all the credit goes to the guards and the work they put in.”
What did the coach think of Shulga’s performance?
“When you see him shoot like that, he was confident,” Odom said. “He has been working on his shot after practice. He is a really good shooter and we know that. ... He has remained confident and his teammates have remained confident in him. It was great to see him play the way he did today.”
Shulga bettered his previous best scoring game by nine points, while Dorius bettered his by five.
“Trevin has learned over the years of playing against Air Force, and our guys did a really nice job of finding him,” Odom said. “It’s easier said than done when you catch it. Trevin did a good job of keeping it high and finishing some plays in there. Our guards trusted him. The game tells you what you need to do. This particular game, we needed to score some baskets in and around the rim.”
Sean Bairstow joined Shulga and Dorius in double-digit scoring with 11 points. Ashworth had eight points. Dan Akin led the team with nine rebounds, while Dorius and Shulga each grabbed seven boards. Taylor Funk, Bairstow, Ashworth and Shulga each had three assists.
The Aggie head coach had praise for all of his athletes.
“I’m really proud of the guys and their ability to refocus after two really hard losses where it could have gone the other direction,” Odom said. “And our guys responded in a really positive way today and got off to a good start in the game and it just kind of continued from there. They’re very hard to separate from because they challenge you so much on defense and wear you down, but I thought our guys overall did a nice job tonight.”
The Falcons were led by Jake Heidbreder with 16 points. He was joined in double digits by Carter Murphy (13) and Rytis Petraitis (10), who also grabbed nine rebounds.
Dorius has dealt with foul issues most of his Aggie career. Tuesday was no different, at least for a half. He was whistled for three in the first half, but was able to play 10 minutes in the second half without a foul.
“Yes, fouling has been an issue for me in the past,” Dorius said. “Sometimes I get frustrated because I feel that because I’m a bigger guy ... refs will always call what looks like fouls. A lot of times when you have 7-12 inches on a guy, a lot looks like a foul. I know I need to be careful and smarter because I really want to play.”
Ending a two-game losing streak was a must to accomplish goals this team has. Now USU must continue to stay focused in each of the next four regular season games.
“I could care less if we score 80 and win or 52 and win,” Odom said. “It’s just a matter of us winning. Did the Aggies win? We have to evolve and continue to play better and better. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
TIP-INS
The 2022-23 Aggie team went into Tuesday’s game tied with the 2015-16 team for fourth in 3-pointers made during a season with 257 and have now passed the 2021-22 team and moved into third for third at 266. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 19th time this season, 38-27, and are 17-2 in those games. … USU had just eight turnovers, which ties for the second fewest this season in a game. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts, 24-10. … USU finished with 15 assists and improved to 19-2 when dishing out more dimes than an opponent, as Air Force had 14. … Ashworth came into the game tied with Jay Goodman (1992-93) for seventh for 3-pointers made in a season with 87 on the year and is now tied with Sam Merrill (2019-20) for sixth with 89. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 25-7 and remain perfect in home games against the Air Force at 14-0.
DUNK COUNT
It didn’t take long for Trevin Dorius to get the first slam of the night as he took a pass from Sean Bairstow and threw it down two minutes into the game. Bairstow had the other dunk of the first half, driving the lane and throwing down a one-handed slam. In the second half, Dorius took a pass from Max Shulga and with authority threw it down. Team leader Dan Akin got into the act with a slam also off a pass from Shulga. Bairstow finished the night with another drive to the rim for a dunk.
Season leaders are: Akin 35, Dorius 24, Bairstow 14, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies get a second straight home game, hosting Nevada (20-6, 10-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Wolf Pack only have one game this week. Nevada won the first meeting between the schools this season back on Jan. 13, 85-70. Former Aggie great Jaycee Carroll will have his number retired at halftime.
