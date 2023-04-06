ashworth

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth brings the ball down the court against Santa Clara in a game last season at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The junior announced Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s up to four now for the Aggie men’s basketball team.

That’s four athletes who have entered the transfer portal as of Thursday afternoon. Starting point guard Steven Ashworth was the latest. He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.