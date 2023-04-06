It’s up to four now for the Aggie men’s basketball team.
That’s four athletes who have entered the transfer portal as of Thursday afternoon. Starting point guard Steven Ashworth was the latest. He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.
Ashworth joins fellow starting guards Sean Bairstow, who started the parade of Utah State athletes into the portal on Monday, and Max Shulga. Reserve center Szymon Zapala was the third to enter the portal. There are rumors that at least one more current Aggie will join this group.
Ashworth, like Shulga and Zapala, has two years of eligibility remaining. With Taylor Funk exhausting his eligibility, that leaves just senior Trevin Dorius as a starter from last season that could return. Dorius has an extra year, but has not officially made a decision. He has graduated and made comments about moving on with his life before the season concluded.
USU is currently without a head coach. Ryan Odom left for VCU last week. Nate Dixon, Odom’s top assistant, is the interim coach while a national search is ongoing to find a replacement for Odom.
Ashworth earned all-conference accolades and all-Mountain West Tournament honors. He picked up votes in the media poll for Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference.
Here is the statement by Ashworth that he posted on Twitter:
“Above all I want to thank God. I would also like to thank coach Duryea and Spencer Nelson for recruiting me to Utah State, coach Smith for showing me how to win at the college level, coach Odom for trusting my skill set and allowing me to play free, and Jerry Bovee for going above and beyond to foster a great relationship with us athletes.
“After constant thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Experiencing three coaching changes since I committed has helped me realize it is time to explore all options for myself, to ultimately find the best fit for my wife and I.
“I will forever be grateful to Utah State for giving me a chance. This university believed in me and allowed me to progress in my basketball career just how I envisioned as a kid.
“Aggie fans and the HURD have shown constant, incredible support to our teams throughout these changes, and I would ask for the same as I do what’s best for my future. Once an Aggie always an Aggie. Thank you for all the love.”
Ashworth started the season coming off the bench. He was leading the team in scoring then and continued when he became a starter when Rylan Jones went down with an injury.
Ashworth started 25 games and played in all 35 this past season, leading the team in scoring 16.2 points a game. The junior also led the team in assists with 4.5 an outing and 3-pointers with 111, which ranks second in school history for a season, just short of Jaycee Carroll’s 114. Ashworth also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 44.3 percent from 3-point range and 87.8 percent from the foul line. He averaged more than 33 minutes a game for USU during the 2022-23 campaign.
For his career with the Aggies, Ashworth played in 97 games, starting 42. His career averages were 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He set career marks in a game this past season in points (30), rebounds (8), assists (9), steals (4), blocks (1), minutes (40), field goals made (10), field goals attempted (19), 3-pointers made (8), 3-pointers attempted (17), free throws made (11) and free throws attempted (12).
The Alpine native played at Lone Peak High School.
Any of the Aggies in the portal could decided to return to USU. Shulga has done that once before.
