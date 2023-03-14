Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) celebrates after Nevada turned the ball over in the second half in a game Feb. 18, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Ashworth picked up some more accolades on Tuesday.
On the eve of the Aggies doing a public workout and visiting with the media at the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, California, guard Steven Ashworth picked up a couple of awards Tuesday.
The Utah State guard was named the District VIII Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). Ashworth and teammate Taylor Funk were named all-district by the USBWA.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, the junior from Alpine, was named second-team all-district by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
The Aggies (26-8) are preparing for their first round NCAA Tournament game against Missouri (24-9) on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. USU got an at-large berth as did the Tigers, who are seeded seventh. The Aggies are a 10 seed, but are 1.5-point favorites.
This is the 23rd trip to the Big Dance for USU in school history and the fourth time it has received an at-large berth.
Ashworth was on the Aggie team that played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which was held in the Indianapolis area as COVID forced modifications. As a freshman, Ashworth did play 16 minutes against Texas Tech, but did not score. However, he did grab six rebounds and dish out an assist.
His role will be a lot different in 2023 as he leads the team in scoring (16.3 points a game), assists (4.5) and steals (1.2).
“It’s super fun to be playing meaningful basketball and have a role where I feel like I’m making a difference and can be a positive, impactful player for a team,” Ashworth said earlier this week. “I feel I did positive things as a freshman, but now I’m one of the key role guys. I’m just really excited to show what we can do.”
Ashworth has picked up a number of accolades after the regular season. He was named first-team all-Mountain West by the coaches and second-team by the media, but did garner Player of the Year votes. Last Saturday he and Funk were named to the MW all-tournament team.
Ashworth is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes per game, while shooting 46.2 percent (162 of 351), including 44.3 percent (109 of 246) from 3-point range, and 87.8 (122 of 139) from the free throw line. He ranks sixth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.443), 14th in treys made per game (3.21), 29th in free throw percentage (.878) and 30th in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.66).
Ashworth has scored 1,019 career points, including 555 this season, becoming the 41st player in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau. He ranks 37th for the most points scored in a career, and has scored in double figures 29 times this season, while recording five or more assists in 17 games. His 109 3-pointers this season rank second-best ever by an Aggie, and he trails Jaycee Carroll by just five.
Funk, who was named honorable mention all-MW by the media, is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game, while shooting 45.1 percent (158 of 350), including 37.8 percent (79 of 209) from 3-point range, and 90.0 percent (45 of 50) at the free throw line. He has scored in double figures 21 times, including a team-best nine games logging at least 20 points. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native has also collected at least five rebounds in 19 games this season.
The Aggies will visit with the media Tuesday morning then have a practice session in the arena that is open to the public. USU will be the first team of eight at the Sacramento site to get started. Other teams in Sacramento include Missouri, Arizona, Princeton, Northwestern, Boise State, UCLA and UNC-Asheville.
USU-Missouri will be the first game on Thursday with tip off set for 11:40 a.m. MT.
