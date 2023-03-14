Nevada Utah St Basketball

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) celebrates after Nevada turned the ball over in the second half in a game Feb. 18, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Ashworth picked up some more accolades on Tuesday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

On the eve of the Aggies doing a public workout and visiting with the media at the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, California, guard Steven Ashworth picked up a couple of awards Tuesday.

The Utah State guard was named the District VIII Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). Ashworth and teammate Taylor Funk were named all-district by the USBWA.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

