SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Knowing the margin for error was thin late Wednesday night at Viejas Arena, the Aggies made too many early mistakes to overcome.
The Utah State men’s basketball team did make it interesting at the end, but the hole was just too deep. San Diego State used a 18-0 run in the first half to take control and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Aztecs stayed in first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 85-75 win in front of 12,239 fans.
“We can’t be tentative to start games against quality competition like this,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “I thought we were at the beginning of this one. … They (Aztecs) were playing well and aggressive, and we were kind of back on our heels. Then we settled in and started to play. I told the team after the game that we need to believe that we belong in the game from the second it starts. We have to be the aggressor, we have to be the hunter. Unfortunately, we were not tonight.”
The Aztecs (16-4, 7-1 MW) got a huge lift from reserve guard Adam Seiko, who had been out with an illness in a previous game. He hit his first seven 3-point attempts and finished with a game and career-best 25 points.
“He (Seiko) is a shooter,” said USU forward Taylor Funk, who led the Aggies (16-5, 5-3) with 22 points. “... We knew he was coming back tonight and was on the scouting report. It’s on all of us, all five out there and all 10 of us on the bench.”
Seiko had some good looks and then it seemed like he couldn’t miss. He finally did in the second half.
“Six for a game is way too many, and he had six in the first half,” Odom said. “We did a better job in the second half.”
It was a big help for the Aztecs as their two leading scorers – Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell – were held well below their season averages. That SDSU duo combined for 11 points on 4 of 17 shooting. They had been combining for more than 25 points coming in.
“They (Trammell and Bradley) made a few plays at the end,” Odom said. “They have a deep team.”
The Aggies just could not climb out of the deep hole that was dug in the first half.
“I wouldn’t say we ran out of gas,” Funk said. “It’s a credit to them (Aztecs), they made some tough shots. We played some good defense and they hit some tough threes that just kind of took the air out of the ball. They have a few misses, and that game is right there.”
Joining Funk in double-digit scoring was Sean Bairstow (18) and Dan Akin (15). Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga each had eight points. It was just the fourth time Ashworth was held to single digits. Ashworth had a game-best seven assists. Akin grabbed 10 rebounds.
“I’m proud of the guys for keeping their heads up,” Funk said. “I’m really proud of these guys for battling the whole game. We never dropped our heads and just kept battling.”
The Aztecs, who have now won nine of their last 10 games, had three athletes reach double figures. Joining Seiko was Keshad Johnson (11) and Nathan Mensah (10). Jaedon LeDee and Michah Parrish each had nine points. Johnson hauled in 10 rebounds.
“It’s a game of runs,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said.” We knew they had a run in them. They’re too good offensively. The thing I liked about our team is we answered the run. We ran a good offense. We moved the ball. We had assisted baskets. Offensively, we played a really good game. But they got hot and they’re capable of doing it. They’ve put 90 on teams. They’re super dangerous.
“Credit to Utah State. We knew they weren’t going to go away quietly. We know what’s in store for us when we go play them at their place in two weeks.”
The Aggies had an early lead, 3-2, when Funk hit a 3-pointer just over a minute into the game. Funk made two free throws to pull USU within 12-11 seven minutes into the game. Then it was all Aztecs.
San Diego State got back-to-back 3-pointers from Seiko to spark a 18-0 run. Seiko had four treys during that stretch as the hosts built a 30-11 lead at the 7:29 mark of the opening half.
“They went on a major run,” Odom said. “We lost Seiko several times. Obviously, that’s not the game plan to leave their best overall shooter wide open for three. He is going to knock those down when you leave him open.”
The Aggies went more than six minutes without scoring. Eight missed shots – all from 3-point range – and three turnovers helped the Aztecs build their big lead.
“It was a lack of execution and discipline on the defensive end,” Funk said. “We let a shooter get really hot. He hit six threes in the first half. Somebody coming off the bench and hitting that many shots, it gives them an advantage that is very hard to come back from.”
Shulga ended the USU scoring drought with a 3-pointer. But the Aztecs soon had their largest lead of the game, 34-14, when Parrish hit a trey.
Akin scored off an offensive rebound to ignite a 9-0 run by the Aggies, who showed some life for a two-minute span. Funk had five points during the run, as USU got within 37-26 with 2:19 left before halftime.
“It was a pretty balanced game if you take away those shots in the first half by him (Seiko),” Funk said.
San Diego State took a 42-27 lead into the break as Seiko hit his sixth 3-pointer. He was 6 of 6 from long range.
The 27 points were the fewest USU has scored in a half this season.
Bairstow hit a 3-pointer to start the second half for the Aggies, and the visitors battled back to within 53-43 when Shulga hit a shot from long range with 13:43 to play.
It didn’t take long for the Aztecs to expand their lead. Back-to-back treys gave them a 62-45 lead with 12 minutes to play.
Bairstow and Ashworth drilled back-to-back shots from beyond the arc as the Aggies got within nine points with nine minutes to play. It was the first time the deficit was single digits since 9:49 of the first half.
USU would get as close as six on two occasions, both times with Funk scoring. The second time with three-and-a-half minutes to play.
“I was just trying to read the defense,” Funk said. “I saw some lanes and tried to make the right play.”
The Aztecs made 8 of 8 free throw attempts and got a 3-pointer from Lamont Butler to close out the game. USU is still searching for its first win at Viejas since 1998.
“The margin was just too much against a really good opponent like San Diego State,” Odom said.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 45, while San Diego State was at 30. … The Aggies lost the battle of the boards for the sixth time this season, 33-30. … USU is now 3-3 when trailing at halftime this season. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts for just the sixth time this season, 45-17, and are 3-3 in those games. … USU finished with 16 assists and fell to 1-5 on the season when having fewer assists than the opponent, as SDSU had 18. … Taylor Funk has scored at least 20 points in six games now. … Trevin Dorius matched his career high for the 14th time with two blocked shots. … The Aggies trail the all-time series with the Aztecs, 16-9.
DUNK COUNT
There were two and both came in the second half. Sean Bairstow threw down a pass from Max Shulga early in the second half. Shulga also had the assist on the second, tossing an alley-oop to Dan Akin midway through the second half.
Season leaders are: Akin 25, Trevin Dorius 15, Bairstow 11, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Several Aggies played strong. Dan Akin gets the nod. The forward recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-best 10 rebounds off the bench. Akin was 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the foul line. He also had an assist, came up with two steals and blocked a shot in 31 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies finish the week with another road game, taking on Fresno State Saturday evening in central California. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs (7-12-, 3-5) lost at Boise State Tuesday night, 63-53 after leading by two at the half. USU won the first meeting with the Bulldogs, 67-54, back on New Year’s Eve in Logan
