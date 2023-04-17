First, an assistant coach was named by the new Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle. Then the Aggies got a commitment from a player in the transfer portal. And later in the day all-conference USU guard Steven Ashworth made his destination known.
Ashworth did a live broadcast on YouTube with Jeff Goodman from Stadium. The former Aggie guard, who earned all-Mountain West Conference accolades this past season, is headed to Creighton.
Before the big announcement, Ashworth had narrowed his decision down to seven schools — Utah State, VCU, Creighton, Gonzaga, BYU, Oklahoma State and Washington. He visited the Blue Jays in Omaha, Nebraska, last Friday.
Ashworth entered the transfer portal the day before Sprinkle was named the new Aggie head coach. The guard did talk with Sprinkle.
Idaho freshman Nigel Burris has announced on social media he is coming to Logan. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. He played in all 32 contests for the Vandals this past season. Idaho went 10-22 during the 2022-23 season.
Within the last few days four Montana State players have entered the transfer portal and several could end up at USU.
Two of Sprinkle’s assistants with the Bobcats are reportedly coming to Cache Valley. The hiring of Andy Hill was announced Monday morning. Hill spent this last season with Sprinkle at Montana State.
Prior to Montana State, Hill served as the assistant coach at New Mexico in 2021-22. Hill also served as an assistant coach at Utah for 10 seasons. Prior to his tenure at Utah, Hill was an assistant coach at Montana for seven years.
Hill began his coaching career at Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington, from 2000-01. He also coached at Lewis-Clark State College (2001-03) before serving as a graduate assistant at Eastern Washington (2003-04).
The son of a former coach, Hill graduated from Eastern Washington in 2000 with a degree in education.
