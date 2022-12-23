It’s not like the Aggies had a lot of turnovers Friday evening in the first semifinal of the Diamond Head Classic.
In fact, the 13 turnovers were about what the Utah State men’s basketball team is averaging on the season. However, it’s what SMU did with those turnovers that added up to just the second defeat of the season for the Aggies.
The Mustangs turned those 13 turnovers into 22 points, which was too much for USU to overcome in Simplifi Arena. SMU advanced to the championship of the tournament with a 77-74 victory. The Aggies will play for third place.
“Credit to SMU, I thought they played an excellent game today,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “One key stat is points off turnovers and that certainly was a major factor. I thought they (Mustangs) played an extremely clean game, scored at the rim and made some timely shots. ... They deserved to win that game.”
On the flip side, the Mustangs (5-7) turned the ball over just five times. The Aggies (10-2) turned those into just two points.
“When you give up the ball, it’s like a pick-six,” Odom said. “We lost because of that (13 turnovers turned into 22 points).”
It certainly was the timing of the turnovers that hurt USU. The Aggies only had six in the second half, but each seemed to come at the worst time possible.
Midway through the second half USU had gotten within four after trailing by nine. The Aggies came up empty on four straight possessions, committing two turnovers during the stretch as the Mustangs extended their lead to seven.
Trailing by nine, USU would score eight unanswered points. Max Shulga sank three free throws after getting fouled attempting a shot from beyond the arc, Steven Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer and Dan Akin made a pair of foul shots to close the gap to 63-62 with 4:40 to play. The Aggies got another stop and had a chance to take the lead, but turned the ball over.
The Mustangs scored.
Two more turnovers down the stretch led to four SMU points.
Sean Bairstow made a pair of 3-pointers in the final seven seconds to make the score close. Bairstow and Shulga led the Aggies with 18 points each. Ashworth joined them in double-digit scoring with 15. Trevin Dorius grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, while Bairstow pulled down a career-high eight boards.
“Trevin was fabulous,” Odom said. “That was his best game. I think we have said that a couple of times now. We are stronger when he plays like that.”
The Mustangs were led by Zhuric Phelps with a game-best 19 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists. Phelps was joined in double-figure scoring by Sam Williamson (15), Zach Nutall (13), Efe Odigie (12) and Stef Todorovic (10).
In the first game of the day, Iona (8-4) beat Seattle (8-4), 83-72, in the consolation bracket. SMU had rallied from being down 12 in the second half to beat Iona on the first day, 85-81. They did not need a big rally Friday.
USU had the most lopsided first-round game, thumping Seattle 84-56.
The Aggies struggled shooting most of the game. They finished with 10 3-pointers, but attempted 36 shots from beyond the arc.
“We shot too many threes early in the game,” Odom said. “I was OK with some. Some didn’t go down. We make a few more, might have been a different story. But it didn’t go down.”
The Mustangs didn’t make many treys (4 of 12), but were tough around the basket, scoring 42 points in the paint. SMU shot 48.3 percent from the field for the game, while USU shot 37.5 percent. It was the first time this season the Aggies have shot below 40 percent for a game.
“I thought it was more about the ball handling today and not shooting,” Odom said. “You are going to make and miss shots. We need to give each other more space to work with. I’m not worried about our shooting.”
Shulga hit a 3-pointer on the Aggies first possession to start the game, but after that buckets were hard to come by for the most part over the first 20 minutes.
SMU used its first of two 7-0 runs in the early going to get in front, 9-5. The Mustangs second surge gave them a 18-11 lead with 11:42 left in the opening half. Five different SMU players scored during those two runs.
USU stopped the bleeding for a moment. However, the Mustangs scored six unanswered points to build their biggest lead of the first half, 27-15, with 8:13 left before halftime. Williamson turned a steal into a dunk to cap the run.
Bairstow scored off a nifty pass from Shulga to spark a 15-3 surge by the Aggies. Ashworth hit back-to-back 3-pointers and also made a pair of free throws when SMU’s Jeff Koulibaly was hit with a technical for complaining about a foul call. Taylor Funk converted a three-point play, and Dorius tied the game at 30-30 with 3:57 to play by grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring in the paint.
The Aggies had a chance to take the lead, but missed a shot and went cold again. They did not score a field goal the rest of the first half. The Mustangs used a 8-0 run to get back in front. Phelps had six points for SMU, who took a 40-32 lead into the break.
“They (Mustangs) answered every challenge our guys made,” Odom said. “They jumped on us in the first half and we close the gap. Then they stretch it back to eight. That was the story of the night. Every time we would have a chance to take the lead, something would happen. It’s not one play. Basketball is collection of plays, and SMU made more than us.”
The Mustangs shot 56.7 percent from the field in the first half, while the Aggies shot 30.6 percent and made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
“There are times we did well on not letting their guards get downhill on us and times we didn’t,” Odom said. “We didn’t do it enough to win the game. ... We didn’t do as good of job going at them.”
SMU would lead the entire second half, getting up by nine on several occasions. USU made the last charge to get within a point, but would get no closer, suffering just their second setback of the season.
“We made some unfortunate plays within the game,” Odom said. “We got better as the game wore on.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 38 (up 10 spots from Thursday), while SMU checking in at 178. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 40-29, for the 10th time this season. … USU had fewer assists (15) than its opponent (16) for just the second time this season. … The Aggies had a stretch of 10 games with at least four players reaching double figures in scoring snapped. ... The Aggie bench got outscored by their counterparts for just the second time this season, 16-10. … This was the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Mustangs.
GAME BALL
Dorius gets the nod, despite being in foul trouble. The big man scored six points on 3 of 4 shooting and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. The senior had an assist and played a big part in the Aggies getting back into the game. Dorius also blocked two shots to tie his career mark for a game. He played 14 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies get a day off before finishing up their stay in Hawaii with a Christmas Day game against the loser of the Washington State-Hawaii game. The second semifinal didn’t tip off until 10:30 Friday night MT. The third-place game will be played at 4:30 p.m. The Aggies have a 7-1 record against Washington State and are 14-4 against Hawaii.
