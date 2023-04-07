Danny Sprinkle

Former Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle watches as the Bobcats play Utah State in a game on Nov. 5, 2019, in Logan. Sprinkle has been named the new head coach at Utah State.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It looks like Utah State has found a new men’s head basketball coach.

Friday morning national writer Jeff Goodman announced on Twitter that the Aggies were going to hire Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle. Goodman works for Stadium.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.