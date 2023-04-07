It looks like Utah State has found a new men’s head basketball coach.
Friday morning national writer Jeff Goodman announced on Twitter that the Aggies were going to hire Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle. Goodman works for Stadium.
“Utah State is finalizing a deal to hire Montana State’s Danny Sprinkle, source told Stadium,” Goodman tweeted.
Then shortly after that came out, USU sent out an email announcing the hiring of Sprinkle.
“We are thrilled to announce Danny Sprinkle as Utah State’s new men’s basketball head coach,” USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee said in the email. “Danny checked all the boxes we were looking for as he is driven, energetic and motivated. He is also an excellent coach and proven recruiter. His skill set aligns perfectly with our mission of developing outstanding student-athletes on and off the basketball court, competing for conference championships and advancing to postseason play.”
A press conference to formally introduce Sprinkle will be held at the Wayne Estes Center on Monday at noon. The event is open to the public and media. Free parking will be available in the lots just north of the Estes Center.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to be a part of Utah State basketball and the unbelievable tradition created by all the former players and coaches,” Sprinkle said in the email sent out by USU. “I want to thank President (Noelle) Cockett and Jerry Bovee for their belief in me. As for the Spectrum, it is one of the best home-court atmospheres in the country, and I can’t wait to work with The HURD and get that place rocking.”
Sprinkle had guided the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament the previous two years, winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The past season Montana State went 25-10, finishing second in the regular season in the Big Sky, but received the automatic berth to the Big Dance by winning the league tournament. Montana State lost to third-seeded Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 77-65. Both times in the Big Dance the Bobcats have been a 14 seed.
Sprinkle will replace Ryan Odom, who left after two years at the Aggie helm. Odom was hired by VCU last week after guiding USU to the postseason in both of his seasons in Logan, first to the NIT in 2021 and this past year to the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies got an at-large berth after tying for second during the regular season in the Mountain West Conference and then reaching the conference tournament championship game, losing to San Diego State 62-57. USU went 26-9 this past season.
The Bobcats took an eight-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament under Sprinkle, and had won 13 of their last 14 games before meeting Kansas State. Montana State was outscored by six points in each half against the Wildcats, who reached the Elite Eight before losing to Florida Atlantic.
Sprinkle has been the head coach at Montana State for four years, where the Bobcats have gone 81-43. He is a 2000 graduate of the school.
In his first game as a head coach, Sprinkle faced USU in Logan. The Aggies won that game, 81-73, back on Nov. 5, 2019.
Sprinkle began his coaching career at Cal State Northridge during the 2000-01 season as a graduate assistant. He would spend five years at the school as an assistant coach, then two years as an assistant at Montana State (2006-08). He returned to Cal State Northridge as an assistant (2008-13), then was an assistant at Cal State Fullerton (2013-19). He was hired as the head coach of the Bobcats in 2019. He has 23 years of coaching experience.
Sprinkle began playing at Montana State during the 1995-96 season and was the Freshman of the Year in the Big Sky Conference. He was a major part of the Bobcats beating Weber State and going to the NCAA Tournament that season. He had 30 points in the title game.
During his playing days, the Helena, Montana, native finished with 1,497 career points.
With Sprinkle at the helm, the Bobcats have had a winning record every season, ending a stretch of 10 straight years with a losing record. They have made it to the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game each of the past three seasons. The 2021-22 team went 27-8, won the regular season Big Sky title and the conference tournament, advancing to the Big Dance for the first time in 25 years.
Sprinkle was a member of the 1996 team inducted into the Montana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006 and was formally inducted for his individual efforts in 2021. Born in Pullman, Washington, Sprinkle enjoyed an outstanding career at Helena High School, which included earning all-state honors twice in basketball, while also competing in football and track. He graduated from Montana State in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in health and human development.
Sprinkle will become the 21st head coach in school history at USU.
